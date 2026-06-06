As England and New Zealand clash on the sacred turf of St John’s Wood, Lord’s Cricket Ground has officially made history as the first venue in the world to host 150 Test matches.

Widely revered as the definitive Home of Cricket, this iconic ground, with its famous 2.5-metre outfield slope and the legendary Long Room, has anchored the red-ball format for over a century.

From its Victorian inception to modern-day warfare, the Lord’s Honors Boards tell a story of unparalleled sporting heritage.

Excluding the fireworks of shorter white-ball formats, let’s take a look back at seven monumental Test match highlights that shaped the legacy of this legendary stadium between 1884 and 2026.

1. The Victorian genesis (1884)

The grand Test tradition at St John’s Wood officially began on 21 July 1884 during only the ninth Test match ever recorded in cricket history.

England hosted their fierce rivals Australia on the newly established ground, establishing an immediate fortress by securing a crushing victory by an innings and 5 runs.

English batsman A.G. Steel struck a magnificent 148 to register the ground’s inaugural Test century, while George Ulyett dismantled the visitors with a fiery bowling spell of 7/36.

2. Hedley Verity’s masterclass (1934)

The 1934 Ashes Test at Lord’s witnessed arguably the greatest single-day bowling exhibition in the history of the sport. Legendary English left-arm orthodox spinner Hedley Verity completely decimated Australia, taking a staggering 15 wickets in a single day of Test cricket.

Verity claimed extraordinary figures of 7/61 and 8/43 across both innings, single-handedly bowling England to an unforgettable victory and etching his name permanently into the stadium’s folklore.

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3. Sir Don Bradman’s 254 (1930)

No historical retrospective of Lord’s is complete without celebrating the pinnacle of batting perfection. In the 1930 Ashes clash, a young Don Bradman walked onto the turf and executed a flawless, surgical dismantling of the English attack.

He hammered a breathtaking 254 runs; an innings Bradman himself later rated as the technically purest and most visually perfect knock of his entire record-shattering career.

4. Sobers and Holford’s great escape (1966)

In 1966, the West Indies looked dead and buried in their second innings against England, slumping to a disastrous 95/5 with a meagre lead.

What followed was an immortal, undefeated 274-run partnership between the iconic Sir Garfield Sobers (163*) and his cousin David Holford (105*).

The pair defied the English attack for over four gruelling hours, transforming a certain, impending defeat into a legendary, proud draw.

5. Graham Gooch enters the 400-club (1990)

During a high-scoring encounter against India in July 1990, England opener Graham Gooch enjoyed the most prolific individual Test match ever staged at the venue. Gooch blazed a majestic 333 runs in the first innings, followed immediately by a rapid-fire 123 in the second.

His staggering, combined match aggregate of 456 runs remains an unmatched all-time world record for the most runs scored by a single batsman in a single Test match.

6. Bob Massie’s spellbinding debut (1972)

In the 1972 Ashes series, unheralded Australian swing bowler Bob Massie produced the most devastating debut performance the old ground had ever witnessed.

Utilizing the humid London atmosphere and the distinct Lord’s slope to perfection, Massie swung the ball around corners to claim eight wickets in each innings.

He finished with match figures of 16/137, a spellbinding world record for a debutant that has never been broken at the home of cricket.

It was only been bettered once since anywhere else in the world, when India’s Narendra Hirwani claimed figures of 16/136 against the West Indies in Chennai in 1988.

7. Lord’s reaches the 150-Test milestone (2026)

Bringing the historic arc right into the modern era, the June 2026 clash between England and New Zealand officially elevates Lord’s into a standalone bracket as the most utilized Test venue on earth.

Opening day perfectly honoured the venue’s chaotic heritage, with 16 wickets tumbling on Day one as bowler-friendly cloud cover and modern seam-bowling tactics added a thrilling new chapter to this 142-year-old theatre of dreams.

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