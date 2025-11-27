The first Test ever was played back in 1877 between Australia and England. At that stage the concept of The Ashes had yet to be born.

It was five years later, in 1882, that the first Ashes game was played, and cricket’s two oldest rivals are still going at it more than a century later.

Quite naturally, plenty of records and milestones have been set over the course of the rivalry; let’s take a moment to see which of cricket’s legends have taken the most Ashes wickets over the years.

While there are plenty of modern names on the list, the top nine does not feature any current players. That could of course change by the end of the series, however, with one player perilously close to reaching the top bracket.

1. Shane Warne (Australia): 195 Ashes wickets

Shane Warne sits alone at the top of the Ashes wicket-taking mountain, and it is difficult to imagine anyone surpassing him anytime soon.

Between 1993 and 2007, Warne mesmerised English batters with outrageous drift, vicious turn and a tactical intelligence that allowed him to dominate in all conditions.

His 195 wickets came in 72 innings at an exceptional average of 23.25, his best match figures a typically monumental 12 for 246.

From the “Gatting ball” in 1993 to countless match-turning spells across more than a decade, Warne’s impact on Ashes cricket remains unmatched. For many, he is the Ashes.

2. Glenn McGrath (Australia): 157 Ashes wickets

Glenn McGrath was the perfect foil to Warne, forming perhaps the most effective bowling partnership the Ashes has ever seen.

His metronomic accuracy, mastery of seam movement and relentless pressure defined Australia’s dominance from the mid-1990s through to 2007. McGrath’s 157 wickets came in only 60 innings and at an astonishing average of 20.92.

His best Ashes match figures, 9 for 82, underline his ability to dismantle England almost single-handedly. Whether at Lord’s, Headingley or the Gabba, McGrath’s trademark off-stump line and steep bounce became England’s recurring nightmare.

3. Stuart Broad (England): 153 Ashes wickets

The highest-placed Englishman on the list, Stuart Broad carved out a formidable Ashes legacy between 2009 and 2023. Broad often saved his most inspired spells for Australia, producing bursts of momentum-shifting brilliance that became hallmarks of his career.

His 153 wickets across 74 innings include unforgettable moments such as his 8 for 15 at Trent Bridge in 2015, perhaps the single most destructive new-ball spell of the modern era.

Broad’s average of 28.96 and match-best 11 for 121 tell part of the story, but it is his sense of theatre and his ability to lift home crowds that define his Ashes imprint.

Read more: Joe Root is an Australian Ashes century away from cricket immortality

4. Hugh Trumble (Australia): 141 Ashes wickets

A giant of the early Ashes era, Hugh Trumble was one of cricket’s first great off-spinners. Playing between 1890 and 1904, he claimed 141 wickets in only 55 innings at a stunning average of 20.88.

Trumble thrived on stamina and subtle variations, and he remains the only bowler in Ashes history to take two Test hat-tricks.

His best match haul of 12 for 89 demonstrates his ability to dominate entire contests, and his consistency over nearly 15 years ensured his place as one of Australia’s most influential early bowlers.

5= Ian Botham (England): 128 Ashes wickets

Ian Botham, one of the most charismatic figures in cricket history, was never far from the action in Ashes cricket. While many remember him primarily for his batting heroics in 1981, his Ashes bowling record is equally significant: 128 wickets in 58 innings.

His best match haul, 10 for 253, reflects his ability to break games open with late-swinging spells or short, sharp bursts of aggression.

Botham averaged 28.04 in Ashes Tests, and his capacity to produce momentum-changing moments shaped some of England’s most famous series wins.

5= Dennis Lillee (Australia): 128 Ashes wickets

Sharing fifth place with Botham is the fearsome Dennis Lillee, whose combination of pace, hostility and competitive fire made him one of the most feared bowlers Australia ever produced. Lillee’s 128 Ashes wickets came from just 47 innings, giving him a superb average of 22.32.

His best performance, 11 for 159, reflected his ability to maintain menace across long spells. From moustache to glare to snarling run-up, Lillee embodied the intensity of Ashes battles in the 1970s and early 1980s.

7. Bob Willis (England): 123 Ashes wickets

Bob Willis’s Ashes legacy is forever tied to the famous Headingley Test of 1981, where he charged in down the hill to take 8 for 43 and complete one of cricket’s greatest turnarounds.

But his broader record reinforces that this performance was not an anomaly. In 61 innings from 1971 to 1983, Willis collected 123 wickets at an average of 24.37.

Tall, fast and relentless, he was a bowler capable of long, punishing spells and a fierce competitor who thrived in the biggest moments.

8. James Anderson (England): 117 Ashes wickets

Recently retired James Anderson owes his place on this list, not just to being a phenomenal bowler, but also to being one of the most enduring figures the sport has ever seen.

His 117 Ashes wickets across 72 innings demonstrate his longevity and skill, although his overall average of 35.97 reflects the challenges he faced in Australia, where conditions rarely suited his swing.

Anderson’s best match figures of 10 for 158 showcase the deadly precision he brought to home Ashes series, especially in the 2010–11 and 2013 series where his control of the Dukes ball shaped England victories.

9. Monty Noble (Australia): 115 Ashes wickets

One of the most versatile cricketers of the early 20th century, Monty Noble was both a fine batsman and a high-class bowler. His 115 Ashes wickets came in 66 innings between 1898 and 1909 at a tidy average of 24.86.

Noble’s best match haul, 13 for 77, places him among the elite all-round Ashes performers. Known for his shrewd cricketing mind and his mastery of subtle swing and seam, Noble played a pivotal role in many classic early Ashes contests.

10. Nathan Lyon (Australia): 110 Ashes wickets

Just outside the top nine is Nathan Lyon, who enters the new series with 110 Ashes wickets. Lyon has long been a dependable match-winner for Australia, particularly at home, where he uses bounce and overspin to torment English batters.

His best match figures of 9 for 161 highlight his ability to work through sides in difficult moments.

Lyon could move into the top nine depending on the workload and outcomes of the series, making him the only active contender likely to change this historic list in the short term.

Read next: Test cricket’s century count: England primed to increase lead over Australia