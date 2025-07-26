Who has hit the most Test cricket centuries?

Find out the latest information about the cricketers with the most Test centuries.

England’s Joe Root is right up there among batters with the highest number of Test tons.

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51 Test centuries

Test career span: 1989-2013

Innings: 329

Conversion rate: 100 every 6.5 innings

Sachin Tendulkar has hit the most centuries in the history of Test cricket. He was particularly prolific against Australia with 11 centuries and Sri Lanka with nine tons. South Africa and England copped seven tons each from Tendulkar.

2. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45 Test centuries

Test career span: 1995-2013

Innings: 280

Conversion rate: 100 every 6.2 innings

Eight of Kallis’ Test centuries came against England and eight more against West Indies. He hit 23 Test centuries at home in South Africa and 22 in other countries, including five on the sub-continent – India or Pakistan.

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41 Test centuries

Test career span: 1995-2012

Innings: 287

Conversion rate: 100 every 7 innings

Ponting holds the record for the most Test centuries for an Australian, although Steven Smith might pass him in the future. Ponting often saved his best for matches against the big nations, striking eight centuries against each of India, South Africa and England.

4. Joe Root (England) – 38 Test centuries

Test career span: 2010-present

Innings: 211

Conversion rate: 100 every 5.7 innings

Root has the second best conversion rate on this list of Test cricketers with the most centuries. Interestingly, he has never hit a Test ton against Ireland, Zimbabwe or Bangladesh despite a total of five Tests against the three nations.

5. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 38 Test centuries

Test career span: 2000-2015

Innings: 233

Conversion rate: 100 every 6.1 innings

Sangakkara is the most prolific Test centurion among left-handers. More than a quarter – 10 – of his centuries came against Pakistan. He also hit five against India, but only one of these in India.

6. Steven Smith (Australia) – 36 Test centuries

Test career span: 2012-present

Innings: 284

Conversion rate: 100 every 7.9 innings

Almost two thirds of Smith’s Test centuries have come against England and India. He has hit 12 against the English and 11 against India. He has an equal weighting of 18 Test tons away from home and 18 in Australia.

7. Rahul Dravid (India) – 36 Test centuries

Test career span: 1996-2012

Innings: 286

Conversion rate: 100 every 7.9 innings

Dravid managed seven Test tons against England, six against New Zealand and five each against West Indies and Pakistan. He hit more Test tons elsewhere than in India with a ratio of 21 to 15.

8. Younis Khan (Pakistan) – 34 Test centuries

Test career span: 2000-2017

Innings: 213

Conversion rate: 100 every 6.3 innings

Khan holds the record for the most Test centuries by a Pakistan player, outstripping fellow greats such as Inzamam-ul-Haq and Javed Miandad. He hit 11 in the United Arab Emirates, which was Pakistan’s home away from home for an extended period.

9. Sunil Gavaskar (India) – 34 Test centuries

Test career span: 1971-1987

Innings: 214

Conversion rate: 100 every 6.3 innings

Gavaskar really capitalised against the West Indies, hitting 13 Test centuries in 48 innings against the men from the Caribbean. He also hit eight tons against Australia and four against England.

10. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 34 Test centuries

Test career span: 1990-2006

Innings: 232

Conversion rate: 100 every 6.8 innings

Lara is the most prolific Test centurion for the West Indies. One of his tons climbed as high as that record-breaking 400 not out against England at St John’s in 2004. Lara hit nine Test tons against Australia.

11. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 34 Test centuries

Test career span: 1997-2014

Innings: 252

Conversion rate: 100 every 7.4 innings

Jayawardene knew how to make it count when Sri Lanka played at home. As many as 23 of his Test tons came at home. Another four were scored in other sub-continental countries – Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.

12. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 33 Test centuries

Test career span: 2010-present

Innings: 186

Conversion rate: 100 every 5.6 innings

Williamson has not played a Test since 2024, but has not formally retired from the longest format of the international game. Whether his Test century tally will grow remains in the balance. His conversion rate is the best on this list.

13. Alastair Cook (England) – 33 Test centuries

Test career span: 2006-2018

Innings: 291

Conversion rate: 100 every 8.8 innings

Cook has hit the most Test centuries among specialist opening batters. Five of his tons came in the Ashes. Seven more came against longstanding rivals India, with a resounding five of those in India.

14. Steve Waugh (Australia) – 32 Test centuries

Test career span: 1985-2004

Innings: 260

Conversion rate: 100 every 8.1 innings

Waugh hit almost half – 15 – of his Test centuries as captain. Almost a third – 10 – of his tons were in the Ashes. He was the epitome of successful big match temperament.

15. Matthew Hayden (Australia) – 30 Test centuries

Test career span: 1994-2009

Innings: 184

Conversion rate: 100 every 6.1 innings

Hayden, like Cook, was a left-hander who opened the batting in Tests. Renowned for walking with bare feet on the pitch before Tests to get a feel for conditions, Hayden hit six tons each against India and South Africa. Another five came in the Ashes.

16. Virat Kohli (India) – 30 Test centuries

Test career span: 2011-2025

Innings: 210

Conversion rate: 100 every 7 innings

Kohli retired from Test cricket in 2025. The last six years of his Test career brought only three centuries. He collected nine centuries against Australia and five each against Sri Lanka and England.

17. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) – 30 Test centuries

Test career span: 1994-2015

Innings: 280

Conversion rate: 100 every 9.3 innings

Chanderpaul, like Jayawardene, was particularly good at scoring centuries at home – 19 of his 30 came in the West Indies. He certainly had the most unorthodox batting stance of the 17 players on this list.

