England's James Anderson holds the record for the most runs by a number 11 batter in Tests.

When you’re asked to bat at number 11, it is safe to say that your teammates don’t rate your ability with the bat. In short, you are either in the team as a bowler or because you’re a fantastic person to hang out with.

It’s the place where tailenders dwell, where fast bowlers hope to avoid broken toes, and where batsmen generally don’t dare tread. But every now and then, a number 11 will dig in.

A flash of the bat, a meaty edge, or even a patient rearguard stand: there have been plenty of memorable moments from the last man in.

Some players have even made a ‘career’ out of occupying that final slot in the order. So, let’s take a look at the most successful number 11s in Test cricket history, ranked by the most career runs scored from the No. 11 position.

1. James Anderson (England) – 687 runs

Innings: 188

Average: 7.71

Highest score: 81

England’s legendary swing bowler has spent more time at number 11 than anyone in history. With 188 innings at the bottom of the order, James Anderson is the undisputed king of the last-man club.

While his average (not unexpectedly) isn’t jaw-dropping, it’s his longevity and perseverance that stand out.

Anderson’s high score of 81 came in a memorable last wicket stand with Joe Root against India at Trent Bridge in 2014, a partnership of 198 that broke records and showed the world that Anderson, when in the mood, could, if not wield, then at least hold the willow with real intent.

2. Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 644 runs

Innings: 81

Average: 16.10

Highest score: 52 not out

If there’s a number 11 who seems to genuinely enjoy batting, it’s New Zealand’s Trent Boult. A cult hero in world cricket, Boult is known for his attacking approach with the bat, often entertaining fans with swipes, slogs, and even the occasional sweetly timed drive.

His average of 16.10 is excellent for a number 11, and he even boasts a Test fifty; not something many tailenders can claim. Boult’s flair and fearless approach made him one of the most watchable tailenders of the modern era.

3. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 623 runs

Innings: 98

Average: 11.32

Highest score: 43

While most remember Muttiah Muralitharan for his 800 Test wickets, the Sri Lankan legend made a solid amount of runs at number 11 too. While his arrival at the crease usually meant the innings was about to end, he did manage a few useful knocks.

His high score of 43 nearly became a folklore moment when Sri Lanka lost to England by just 2 runs in the 2001 Galle Test; Murali was the last man out, falling agonisingly short.

Despite a famously unorthodox technique, Murali sometimes stuck around long enough to frustrate bowlers and help his side to crucial late-order runs.

4. Glenn McGrath (Australia) – 603 runs

Innings: 128

Average: 7.63

Highest score: 61

For a man whose batting was once described as ‘comically bad’, Glenn McGrath’s 603 runs at number 11 are a testament to his resilience. His technique was rudimentary, but his spirit was willing.

His career highlight with the bat came in 2004 against New Zealand, when he shocked the cricketing world with a swashbuckling 61, a score no one, perhaps not even McGrath himself, expected. It remains one of the great tail-end cameos of modern cricket.

5. Courtney Walsh (West Indies) – 553 runs

Innings: 122

Average: 7.47

Highest score: 30

Courtney Walsh was the quintessential number 11: tall, awkward with the bat, and always a heartbeat away from a comical dismissal. Yet, the West Indies legend had a knack for staying at the crease just long enough to support more competent batsmen.

His career-best 30 may not sound like much, but in the context of gritty rearguard efforts, Walsh’s willingness to absorb deliveries and frustrate bowlers sometimes made him a valuable late-order presence in an era of great West Indian dominance.

6. Bob Willis (England) – 452 runs

Innings: 78

Average: 12.91

Highest score: 28 not out

Known for his snarling run-up and fiery fast bowling, Bob Willis wasn’t the worst with the bat either. While he never passed 30, his average of nearly 13 is respectable for someone who often ended up facing the second new ball and hostile fast bowling.

Willis was known to dig in during tense situations, adding valuable runs and soaking up time, something that proved vital in many tight Test contests.

7. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 379 runs

Innings: 72

Average: 11.84

Highest score: 39

A modern-day number 11, Josh Hazlewood has quietly built a solid reputation as a dependable tailender. He may not entertain in the same way as Boult or frustrate like Anderson, but Hazlewood is disciplined and rarely gives his wicket away cheaply.

His high score of 39 shows that when required, he can hold his own. For Australia, his contributions have often allowed frontline batsmen to accelerate with confidence.

8. Brian Statham (England) – 348 runs

Innings: 46

Average: 13.92

Highest score: 36 not out

Brian Statham was an excellent bowler and a respected part of England’s bowling attack of the 1950s and early 60s. At number 11, he brought a calm and classical approach to survival, no wild swings or flourishes, just stoic defence and quiet defiance.

His average of nearly 14 is remarkable for someone batting at the very bottom of the order. In an age when pitches were tougher and protection minimal, Statham’s ability to contribute with the bat was admirable.

9. Makhaya Ntini (South Africa) – 344 runs

Innings: 76

Average: 9.05

Highest score: 22 not out

Makhaya Ntini’s passion for cricket was visible every time he stepped onto the field, and that included his efforts with the bat. Often smiling at the crease,

Ntini wasn’t afraid to have a go, and while his technique was far from polished, his attitude made him a fan favourite.

His role as a number 11 may have been to simply survive a few balls or support a partner, but he often added precious runs that tipped the scales in tight matches.

