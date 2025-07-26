Most runs for England in Tests: Ben Stokes 13th to reach 7,000 – who are the other 12?
1. Joe Root
- Runs: 13,409
- Span: 2012-2025
- Highest score: 262
Root has scored the most Test runs for England. He is second only to India’s Sachin Tendulkar among the highest Test run-scorers overall. It seems just a matter of time before he is number one.
2. Alastair Cook
- Runs: 12,472
- Span: 2006-2018
- Highest score: 294
Cook is the most prolific Test run-scorers for England among left-handers. His superb career included 33 centuries and 57 half-tons. Cook is the best opener in England’s Test history.
3. Graham Gooch
- Runs: 8,900
- Span: 1975-1995
- Highest score: 333
Gooch has the third most Test runs for England. His hefty tally included a remarkable 333 against India at Lord’s in 1990. That came against an opposition bowling attack spearheaded by the great Kapil Dev.
4. Alec Stewart
- Runs: 8,463
- Span: 1990-2003
- Highest score: 190
Stewart is the most prolific Test run-scorers among England‘s wicketkeeper-batters. He scored a century in his 100th Test – the milestone epitomised the significance of his role for England in Test cricket at the time.
5. David Gower
- Runs: 8,231
- Span: 1978-1992
- Highest score: 215
Gower holds the record for the fifth most Test runs for England. He was at his absolute best during the 1985 Ashes series, scoring 732 runs at an average of 81 against a challenging Australian unit.
6. Kevin Pietersen
- Runs: 8,181
- Span: 2005-2014
- Highest score: 227
Pietersen is England’s sixth-highest Test run-scorer. Arguably the most flamboyant – on and off the field – among the superstars on this list, Pietersen was prolific for his adopted nation after relocating from South Africa.
7. Geoff Boycott
- Runs: 8,114
- Span: 1964-1982
- Highest score: 246 not out
Boycott is the seventh-highest run-scorer for England in Tests. From an older era, Boycott certainly wasn’t as attacking as modern-day cricketers such as Stokes and Root, but he got the job done, even if relatively boring to watch.
8. Michael Atherton
- Runs: 7,728
- Span: 1989-2001
- Highest score: 185 not out
Atherton never hit a double-century in Test cricket. He knew how to bat for long periods of time and displayed this ability on many occasions, stifling great new-ball bowlers such as Allan Donald and Glenn McGrath time and time again.
9. Ian Bell
- Runs: 7,727
- Span: 2004-2015
- Highest score: 235
Ian Bell has the ninth most Test runs for England. Bell has worked with England as a batting coach since stopping playing in 2015. A decade after his big contributions on the field, his value is still obvious.
10. Colin Cowdrey
- Runs: 7,624
- Span: 1954-1975
- Highest score: 182
Cowdrey holds the record for the 10th most Test runs for England. Like Atherton and Strauss, Cowdrey scored a large number of Test runs without ever collecting a double-century.
11. Wally Hammond
- Runs: 7,249
- Span: 1927-1947
- Highest score: 336 not out
Hammond has the 11th most runs in Tests for England. Hammond’s tally included a record-breaking 336 not out against New Zealand in Auckland in 1993. No other batter scored more than 60 in that match.
12. Andrew Strauss
- Runs: 7,037
- Span: 2004-2012
- Highest score: 177
Strauss, like Cook, was another prolific Test run-scorer for England. He, like Pietersen, was born in South Africa before moving to England. He, like Atherton, never hit a double-century in Test cricket.
13. Ben Stokes
- Runs: 7,032
- Span: 2013-2025
- Highest score: 258
Stokes is the standout all-rounder on this list. He was without a Test century for six years before getting the proverbial monkey off his back against India at Old Trafford in July 2025.
