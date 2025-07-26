Who has scored the most runs in Test cricket for England?

1. Joe Root

Runs: 13,409

Span: 2012-2025

Highest score: 262

Root has scored the most Test runs for England. He is second only to India’s Sachin Tendulkar among the highest Test run-scorers overall. It seems just a matter of time before he is number one.

2. Alastair Cook

Runs: 12,472

Span: 2006-2018

Highest score: 294

Cook is the most prolific Test run-scorers for England among left-handers. His superb career included 33 centuries and 57 half-tons. Cook is the best opener in England’s Test history.

3. Graham Gooch

Runs: 8,900

Span: 1975-1995

Highest score: 333

Gooch has the third most Test runs for England. His hefty tally included a remarkable 333 against India at Lord’s in 1990. That came against an opposition bowling attack spearheaded by the great Kapil Dev.

4. Alec Stewart

Runs: 8,463

Span: 1990-2003

Highest score: 190

Stewart is the most prolific Test run-scorers among England‘s wicketkeeper-batters. He scored a century in his 100th Test – the milestone epitomised the significance of his role for England in Test cricket at the time.

5. David Gower

Runs: 8,231

Span: 1978-1992

Highest score: 215

Gower holds the record for the fifth most Test runs for England. He was at his absolute best during the 1985 Ashes series, scoring 732 runs at an average of 81 against a challenging Australian unit.

6. Kevin Pietersen

Runs: 8,181

Span: 2005-2014

Highest score: 227

Pietersen is England’s sixth-highest Test run-scorer. Arguably the most flamboyant – on and off the field – among the superstars on this list, Pietersen was prolific for his adopted nation after relocating from South Africa.

7. Geoff Boycott

Runs: 8,114

Span: 1964-1982

Highest score: 246 not out

Boycott is the seventh-highest run-scorer for England in Tests. From an older era, Boycott certainly wasn’t as attacking as modern-day cricketers such as Stokes and Root, but he got the job done, even if relatively boring to watch.

8. Michael Atherton

Runs: 7,728

Span: 1989-2001

Highest score: 185 not out

Atherton never hit a double-century in Test cricket. He knew how to bat for long periods of time and displayed this ability on many occasions, stifling great new-ball bowlers such as Allan Donald and Glenn McGrath time and time again.

9. Ian Bell

Runs: 7,727

Span: 2004-2015

Highest score: 235

Ian Bell has the ninth most Test runs for England. Bell has worked with England as a batting coach since stopping playing in 2015. A decade after his big contributions on the field, his value is still obvious.

10. Colin Cowdrey

Runs: 7,624

Span: 1954-1975

Highest score: 182

Cowdrey holds the record for the 10th most Test runs for England. Like Atherton and Strauss, Cowdrey scored a large number of Test runs without ever collecting a double-century.

11. Wally Hammond

Runs: 7,249

Span: 1927-1947

Highest score: 336 not out

Hammond has the 11th most runs in Tests for England. Hammond’s tally included a record-breaking 336 not out against New Zealand in Auckland in 1993. No other batter scored more than 60 in that match.

12. Andrew Strauss

Runs: 7,037

Span: 2004-2012

Highest score: 177

Strauss, like Cook, was another prolific Test run-scorer for England. He, like Pietersen, was born in South Africa before moving to England. He, like Atherton, never hit a double-century in Test cricket.

13. Ben Stokes

Runs: 7,032

Span: 2013-2025

Highest score: 258

Stokes is the standout all-rounder on this list. He was without a Test century for six years before getting the proverbial monkey off his back against India at Old Trafford in July 2025.

