Traditionally Test cricket is about accumulating runs and wearing down attacks.

It’s as much about time used as it is about runs scored. But there are occasions when the stars align, and a batsman goes big.

Perhaps the track is flat, maybe he’s in the form of his life, it could be luck, or it could be the specific match situation. Whatever the circumstances, from time-to-time there are games when batsmen get it right, and he scores plenty.

But we are not just looking at big innings here, we are looking at big days. What is the greatest number of runs scored by a single batsman in one day of Test cricket?

Let’s take a look and see if South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder makes the list following his recent efforts against Zimbabwe.

1. Don Bradman (Australia): 309 runs vs England at Leeds in 1930

In a performance that has become the stuff of cricketing legend, Don Bradman scored a mind-bending 309 runs in a single day’s play during the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Batting at number three he arrived at the crease early following the dismissal of Archie Jackson. It didn’t take long until the 21-year-old Bradman unleashed an extraordinary display of dominance, reaching 309 not out by stumps, on his way to a career-best 334.

The innings featured breathtaking stroke play and ruthless efficiency, setting a record for most runs by an individual in a day that still stands nearly a century later. In all Bradman hit 43 fours.

2. Wally Hammond (England): 295 runs vs New Zealand in Auckland in 1933

Just three years after Bradman’s exploits, Wally Hammond came close to matching the Don’s feat. During the second Test against New Zealand in Auckland, Hammond racked up 295 runs in a single day.

His unbeaten 336, which was the highest Test score at the time, was a clinical dismantling of the Kiwi attack. It remains the highest score by an Englishman in a day’s play and a testament to Hammond’s place among the batting greats.

3. Virender Sehwag (India): 284 runs vs Sri Lanka in Brabourne in 2009

Modern cricket fans didn’t have to look to the archives for explosive single-day knocks, thanks to the audacious genius of Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

In the third Test against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, Sehwag blazed 284 runs on day two, hitting 40 fours and seven sixes in the process.

His fearless stroke play and rapid scoring rate made the innings one of the most entertaining and aggressive displays in Test history. He would eventually fall for 293, just short of a rare second triple century.

4. Denis Compton (England): 273 runs vs Pakistan in Nottingham in 1954

Known for his flair and footwork, Denis Compton was at his fluent best in 1954 when he scored 273 runs in a day against Pakistan at Trent Bridge. The stylish left-hander dominated proceedings and made scoring look easy as he compiled a majestic 278 overall.

His day’s haul remains one of the most productive in English Test cricket history, highlighting Compton’s combination of elegance and power.

People often suggest that achievements against smaller Test playing nations are worth less, but this should never be the case, and this knock is a great example.

Compton’s knock came against Pakistan who were only in their third year of Test cricket at the time, but 70 years into the future it’s a record that looks very good.

5. Don Bradman (Australia): 271 runs vs England in Leeds in 1934

Bradman appears on this list not once, but twice, a reflection of his unrivalled dominance during the 1930s.

Four years after his first Headingley massacre, the Don returned to the same ground and smashed 271 runs in a single day, once again tormenting the English bowling attack.

He went on to score 304 in the innings, underlining his mastery of conditions and his status as arguably the greatest Test batsman of all time.

6. Wiaan Mulder (South Africa): 264 runs vs Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, 2025

The most recent addition to this elite list, Wiaan Mulder’s astonishing 264-run day in Bulawayo has catapulted him into cricketing history.

Batting at number three Mulder arrived at the crease early following the departure of Tony de Zorzi.

South Africa Test debutant Lesego Senokwane fell shortly after to leave South Africa in trouble at 24 for two, but Mulder, in his first game as captain, counterattacked in style, striking boundaries all around the ground and taking apart a struggling Zimbabwean attack.

His acceleration through the day was remarkable, combining brute force with technical fluency. He finished the day unbeaten and went on to score his maiden Test triple hundred in emphatic style.

7. Virender Sehwag (India): 257 runs vs South Africa in Chennai, 2008

Like Bradman, India‘s Sehwag makes the list twice, this time for his scintillating 257-run effort against South Africa in Chennai.

Playing on a slow, turning pitch, Sehwag made a mockery of the conditions, hammering the bowlers to all parts and scoring at over a run a ball. He ended up with 319, India’s highest individual Test score.

His blistering batting on day three of that match remains one of the most memorable moments in Indian Test history. Sehwag started the day unbeaten on 52 and never looked back.

In total Sehwag hit 42 fours and five sixes against an attack that included Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Kallis and Morne Morkel.

