England's Ben Stokes was at his very best against South Africa at Newlands in 2016.

Which batters have hit the highest scores at number six in Test cricket?

It is a difficult position to score a lot because number sixes often bat with the tail.

Below, we list the batters who scored the best scores at that position.

1. Ben Stokes

England

258 vs South Africa at Newlands, 2 January 2016

The world had a glimpse into the future. They just didn’t know it yet, Bazball was still six years away. Almost a year before his 258, Stokes had smashed what was the fastest century at Lord’s in 87 balls.

The future England captain was the youngest player in the England side, and he played in a manner that was different from England’s regular approach.

To put things into context, Stokes’ 258 came from 198 balls. His batting partner for most of his innings, Jonny Bairstow, had faced 189 balls for his 143 at the time of Stokes’ dismissal.

Stokes reached his hundred in 105 runs and then launched a blitz, rocketing from 100 to 200 in 58 balls. It was a knock for the ages.

2. Doug Walters

Australia

250 vs New Zealand, Christchurch, 18 February 1977

Walters did not like to bat against England, Pakistan, and South Africa. He averaged in the mid and lower 30s against them. He was colossal against the West Indies and a giant against New Zealand and India.

Walters scored 901 runs at an average of 64 against New Zealand. He scored three of his 15 centuries against them.

The biggest one was the 250 he made in Christchurch. Australia was on 112/4 when Walters walked out to bat. The Australian took a few balls before he settled down, and once he did, he took full control of the innings.

He occupied the crease for six-and-a-half hours as he mounted his highest Test score. Walters creamed 30 fours and struck two sixes.

3. Don Bradman

Australia

234 vs England in Sydney, 13 December 1946

Bradman has crazy records. He has a century in every position he batted in. He appeared in five spots, numbers three, four, five, six, and seven. He has triple centuries at numbers three and five, and double hundreds at six and seven.

What made Bradman’s 234, his highest score at number six, special, was the fact that he was injured throughout the Test. He didn’t field on the second day of the Test, and was grateful for the rest day on Sunday.

Australia was on 159/4 when Bradman limped out to bat. He endured the pain as he stitched a 405-run fifth-wicket partnership with Sid Barnes. Another interesting stat: Bradman and Barnes, who were dismissed in successive overs, both recorded scores of 234.

4. MS Dhoni

India

224 vs Australia, Chennai, 22 February 2013

The stars aligned for Dhoni in February 2013. He registered his highest Test score in front of an adoring Chennai crowd.

Dhoni is beloved in Chennai. He isn’t from there, nor does he live there, but his long-term relationship with Chennai Super Kings turned him into something of a ‘local’ hero.

Dhoni walked to the crease in the 64th over, with India on 196/4. The wicketkeeper’s innings spanned more than five hours in Chennai’s sapping heat.

The first thing he did was cobble a 196-run fifth-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli as he shifted the pressure from India and onto the Australians. Dhoni’s knock was the difference between losing and winning the contest.

5. AB de Villiers

South Africa

217 not out vs India, Ahmedabad, 3 April 2008

De Villiers broke new ground in Ahmedabad. South Africa scored 20 double centuries in Test cricket before April 2008.

When De Villiers recorded his maiden double hundred, an unbeaten 217 in Ahmedabad, he registered both his country’s 21st and first against India. It was also the first 200 by an overseas batter at Ahmedabad. Another record

South Africa was on 117/4 when De Villiers arrived at the crease.

He stayed in the middle for 480 minutes as he shepherded the visitors to 494/7d. He shared a record-breaking 256-run fifth-wicket stand with Jacques Kallis, which was the highest for South Africa against India at the time.

De Villiers scored five of his 22 centuries at number six, and the 217 was the second of the lot.

6. Greg Blewett

Australia

214 vs South Africa, Wanderers, 28 February 1997

Australia tried Blewett in every batting slot besides at number five.

And that’s because Steve Waugh occupied the number five position in the duration of his career. Of all the spots Blewett appeared in, number six was his best and he enjoyed sharing the crease with Waugh, whom he shared a monstrous 385-run fifth-wicket partnership.

Waugh reached his 12 hundred during their partnership, and Blewett registered his third in 14 Tests. He stayed in the middle for 519 minutes as he compiled his highest Test score.

7. BJ Watling

New Zealand

205 vs England, Mount Maunganui, 21 November 2019

New Zealand had numerous wicketkeeper-batters, but none scored a double century in a match where they were designated to take the gloves until November 2019, when Bradley-John Watling ground down England’s bowling attack.

When he walked out to bat, New Zealand was in a difficult position. They had 127/4 on the board in reply to England’s 353. There was a chance they would finish the innings with a deficit.

Then Watling began his 11-hour marathon that crushed England’s hopes for victory to smithereens.

Watling struck 24 fours and a single six in the 473 balls he faced for his 205.

Four other batters, HP Tillakaratne (204*), Hanif Mohammad (203*), SE Gregory (201), and Mushfiqur (200), have scored 200 or more runs at number six.

