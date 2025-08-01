No matter how you dress it up, scoring Test cricket runs remains the pinnacle of cricketing achievement for batsmen.

The ability to occupy the crease for long periods and grind out scores against aggressive bowlers with no fielding restrictions in place can take some doing.

There have been many incredible batsmen who have played the game over the years since the first Test was played back in 1877. But which players have the most Test runs to their credit?

Let’s look at the top 11 run-scorers in Test history. What’s interesting is that every player on this list is from the modern era, proof of how the volume of games, enhanced fitness, and evolving techniques have shaped batting excellence.

Most Test runs in history

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India): 15,921 Test runs

Career span: 1989-2013

Innings: 329

Average: 53.78

Highest score: 248*

The undisputed king of Test cricket, Sachin Tendulkar’s records are unlikely to be broken anytime soon. With nearly 16,000 runs, 51 Test centuries, and an average close to 54 across a 24-year career, he redefined longevity and excellence.

Tendulkar played in every corner of the cricketing world and mastered every condition and opponent. From his first century at Old Trafford in 1990 to his emotional farewell in Mumbai, his story is one of greatness sustained over time.

For many, he is the gold standard of Test batting and the top run-scorers in the longest format of the international game.

2. Joe Root (England): 13,417 Test runs

Career span: 2012-present

Innings: 287

Average: 51.21

Highest score: 262

The only active player on this list, Joe Root has quietly carved out a career of the highest calibre. Technically brilliant and consistently prolific, Root has been England’s batting lynchpin for more than a decade.

He enjoyed a purple patch between 2021 and 2023, scoring runs against every major side in both home and away series. With time still on his side, it’s not inconceivable that he could finish second only to Tendulkar, if not even surpass him.

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia): 13,378 Test runs

Career span: 1995-2012

Innings: 287

Average: 51.85

Highest score: 257

Aggressive, competitive, and hugely skilled, Ricky Ponting led from the front for Australia during their golden era. Whether scoring hundreds against India, England, or South Africa, Ponting always played with intensity.

He was at his best in pressure situations and remains the highest run-scorer in Ashes history. His tally of 13,378 runs came in an era filled with elite bowlers, which only adds weight to his achievement.

4. Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 13,289 Test runs

Career span: 1995-2013

Innings: 280

Average: 55.37

Highest score: 224

Jacques Kallis wasn’t just South Africa’s best batsman; he was arguably the greatest all-rounder of all time. With a remarkable average of 55.37 and 45 centuries, Kallis was the rock in the South African top order.

Often unfairly labelled as a defensive player, his strike rate and ability to dominate were there when required. Add in over 290 Test wickets, and Kallis’ all-round contribution remains unmatched.

Quite simply, on a cricket field there was nothing he couldn’t do, it’s no wonder that in speaking to The Howie Games podcast in February 2025 that Ricky Ponting said: “Jacques Kallis is the greatest cricketer of all time. I don’t care about anyone else.”

5. Rahul Dravid (India): 13,288 Test runs

Career span: 1996-2012

Innings: 286

Average: 52.31

Highest score: 270

Nicknamed ‘The Wall’ for his impregnable defence, Rahul Dravid was the bedrock of India’s batting for over 15 years. Whether absorbing pressure at number three or building monumental partnerships, Dravid exemplified patience and technique.

His ability to score runs in tough conditions, like his twin centuries at Adelaide and Rawalpindi, cemented his place among the game’s greats. His tally of 13,288 runs is a testament to consistency, hard work, and grace under fire.

Often ignored when the greats are debated, Dravid gave nothing away – if you needed to pick somebody to bat for life, Dravid would be the man.

6. Alastair Cook (England): 12,472 Test runs

Career span: 2006-2018

Innings: 291

Average: 45.35

Highest score: 294

Alastair Cook’s strength lay in his resilience and mental fortitude. He faced more deliveries in Test cricket than any other player in history and was England’s go-to man at the top of the order for over a decade.

Though his average is lower than many in this list, the sheer volume of runs, especially at the top of the order in tough away conditions like India and Australia, speaks volumes of his quality. His farewell hundred against India in 2018 was a fitting end to a stellar career.

7. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 12,400 Test runs

Career span: 2000-2015

Innings: 233

Average: 57.40

Highest score: 319

Arguably the most complete Sri Lankan batsman ever, Kumar Sangakkara combined elegance with ruthlessness. He averaged an astonishing 57.40 over 134 Tests, a figure bettered by only a few players.

His career included a purple patch where he seemed incapable of failing, regularly scoring centuries home and away. Sangakkara’s refined technique and adaptability made him successful across all conditions.

While he is only seventh on the list of top scorers he boasts the highest average on this list.

8. Brian Lara (West Indies): 11,953 Test runs

Career span: 1990-2006

Innings: 232

Average: 52.88

Highest score: 400*

Few players have possessed the flair and audacity of Brian Lara. Whether it was the world-record 375, the unbeaten 400, or the stunning 153* against Australia, Lara was a genius who thrived on pressure and challenge.

With almost 12,000 runs and an average near 53, he remains one of the most watchable and explosive players to ever grace the game.

9. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies): 11,867 Test runs

Career span: 1994-2015

Innings: 280

Average: 51.37

Highest score: 203*

With his unorthodox stance and immense powers of concentration, Shiv Chanderpaul quietly amassed nearly 12,000 runs over two decades.

He often played the role of rescuer for the West Indies, holding innings together when wickets fell around him. His average of 51.37 is higher than many of the more celebrated names and underlines just how effective he was, especially in times of adversity.

10. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 11,814 Test runs

Career span: 1997-2014

Innings: 252

Average: 49.84

Highest score: 374

Elegant, stylish, and devastatingly effective on subcontinent tracks, Mahela Jayawardene was the cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s middle order for over a decade.

His ability to build innings, especially alongside longtime teammate Kumar Sangakkara, created one of the most prolific partnerships in Test history.

Jayawardene’s mastery in home conditions is well documented, but he also produced telling knocks abroad, including a famous double century against India in Ahmedabad.

11. Allan Border (Australia): 11,174 Test runs

Career span: 1978-1994

Innings: 265

Average: 50.56

Highest score: 205

Allan Border was the glue that held Australian cricket together during one of its most challenging eras. Known for his steely temperament, grit, and ability to bat for hours, Border finished with over 11,000 runs, becoming the first player to pass the 11,000-mark.

His average above 50 is testament to his consistency over 156 Tests. As a captain, he laid the groundwork for the Australian dominance that would follow under the likes of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

While all the other batsmen on the list played some of their cricket in the 2000’s, Border is the only name who didn’t.

Top 11 most Test runs – summary list

1. Sachin Tendulkar: 15,921 Test runs

2. Joe Root: 13,417 Test runs

3. Ricky Ponting: 13,378 Test runs

4. Jacques Kallis: 13,289 Test runs

5. Rahul Dravid: 13,288 Test runs

6. Alastair Cook: 12,472 Test runs

7. Kumar Sangakkara: 12,400 Test runs

8. Brian Lara: 11,953 Test runs

9. Shivnarine Chanderpaul: 11,867 Test runs

10. Mahela Jayawardene: 11,814 Test runs

11. Allan Border: 11,174 Test runs

