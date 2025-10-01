The West Indies are in India for a two Test series. The men from the Caribbean arrive under severe pressure having just lost a T20I series against Nepal and, before that, being dismissed for the second lowest score in the history of Test cricket.

But it hasn’t always been this tough for the Windies, who have enjoyed many strong performances against India in the past.

As the two sides prepare to face each other in Ahmedabad and Delhi, let’s take a moment to look at which batsmen have scored the most runs in series between these two nations.

What makes for very interesting reading is the fact that big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Virat Kohli do not make it into the top nine.

1. Sunil Gavaskar (India)

Span: 1971-1983

Innings: 48

Runs: 2,749

High score: 236 not out

Average: 65.45

No batsman is more synonymous with India versus West Indies cricket than Sunil Gavaskar. The original “Little Master” first announced himself to the world in the 1971 tour of the Caribbean, scoring four centuries in his debut series.

Against a West Indies side boasting the likes of Garry Sobers and Rohan Kanhai, Gavaskar displayed remarkable temperament and technique.

He went on to dominate their bowlers for over a decade, piling up 13 centuries in total against them, more than any other batsman has managed in these contests.

His highest score of 236* in Chennai in 1983 was a masterclass in patience and precision. Gavaskar’s success laid the foundation for India’s belief that they could stand up to the mighty Caribbean sides.

2. Clive Lloyd (West Indies)

Span: 1966-1983

Innings: 44

Runs: 2,344

High score: 242 not out

Average: 58.60

The West Indies’ iconic leader Clive Lloyd was every bit as destructive against India as he was against the rest of the cricketing world. His towering presence at the crease and his ability to dictate terms made him a nightmare for Indian bowlers through the 1970s.

Lloyd’s most famous innings against India came in Mumbai in 1974, when he scored a brutal 242* to set up a dominant win. Over nearly two decades of contests, Lloyd’s consistency was extraordinary.

More than just a run scorer, he embodied the swagger of West Indies cricket, often breaking Indian resistance with sheer power.

3. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)

Span: 1994-2013

Innings: 44

Runs: 2,171

High score: 140

Average: 63.85

Few players could make batting look as awkward yet be as effective as Shivnarine Chanderpaul. His crab-like stance belied an unflinching determination, and against India he was relentless.

From his debut series in the mid-1990s right through to his twilight years, Chanderpaul was a thorn in India’s side. He made runs in both home and away conditions, using patience and concentration to blunt Indian spinners while pouncing on anything loose.

His highest score of 140 in Bridgetown in 1997 was a reminder of his ability to anchor an innings. Chanderpaul’s average of 63.85 against India is one of the finest in bilateral Test history.

Chanderpaul’s son, Tagenarine, will be hoping to emulate his father’s run scoring in the upcoming series as he has been named in the Windies squad.

4. Rahul Dravid (India)

Span: 1997-2011

Innings: 38

Runs: 1,978

High score: 146

Average: 63.80

Nicknamed “The Wall,” Rahul Dravid built his reputation on being immovable at the crease, and against West Indies he was at his most obdurate.

In the Caribbean in 2002, Dravid carried India’s batting with scores of 100* and 144 in Jamaica and Georgetown, respectively, leading India to their first-ever Test series win on West Indian soil.

He was equally dependable at home, compiling runs with his trademark balance and calm. Dravid’s tally of five centuries against the West Indies was built on technical mastery and a mental resilience that allowed him to absorb pressure before turning the screw.

5. Viv Richards (West Indies)

Span: 1974-1989

Innings: 41

Runs: 1,927

High score: 192 not out

Average: 50.71

No list of West Indies greats would be complete without Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards. Swaggering to the crease with an aura of dominance, Richards often treated Indian bowling with disdain.

His highest score of 192* in Delhi in 1976 came in a series where he amassed 582 runs at an average of 145. Richards’ ability to counter spin and pace alike meant India rarely had answers when he was in full flow.

Beyond the runs, it was the manner in which he scored them, fearless and authoritative, that left an indelible mark on India–West Indies contests. With eight centuries to his name the only person on this list with more triple-figure scores, is Gavaskar.

6. Garry Sobers (West Indies)

Span: 1958-1971

Innings: 30

Runs: 1,920

High score: 198

Average: 83.47

Garry Sobers was cricket’s ultimate allrounder, and against India his batting was simply imperious.

Across 18 matches, he scored 1920 runs at a staggering average of 83.47, the highest on this list (although Sir Everton Weekes who made fewer runs in total got his with an average of 106.78).

His versatility allowed him to adapt to any situation: he could grind out runs when the team was in trouble or play attacking strokes to accelerate an innings.

Sobers’ 198 in Kanpur in 1958 remains one of the most elegant innings ever played in India by a visiting batsman. For much of the 1960s, India simply had no answer to his genius.

7. VVS Laxman (India)

Span: 1997-2011

Innings: 36

Runs: 1,715

High score: 176 not out

Average: 57.16

The silky wrists of VVS Laxman produced some of the most memorable strokes against the West Indies. Laxman always seemed to find an extra gear against Caribbean opposition, scoring five centuries and nine fifties in just 18 matches.

His unbeaten 176 in Kolkata in 2011 was one of his finest knocks, blending patience with effortless timing.

Laxman’s ability to dominate spinners and fast bowlers alike made him invaluable in India-West Indies clashes, often rescuing India from difficult positions.

His calm under pressure and knack for turning matches made him one of the standout performers of his era.

8. Rohan Kanhai (West Indies)

Span: 1958-1971

Innings: 28

Runs: 1,693

High score: 256

Average: 62.70

Before Richards and Lloyd, there was Rohan Kanhai, the elegant stroke-maker whose unorthodox yet stylish batting thrilled spectators.

Against India, Kanhai was prolific, scoring a double century in Kolkata in 1958 and following it with several match-winning contributions.

His highest score of 256 in Calcutta (as it was then called) remains one of the finest innings by a West Indian in India. Kanhai’s career spanned the transition of West Indies from an emerging side to a dominant force, and his consistency against India underlined his class.

9. Gordon Greenidge (West Indies)

Span: 1974-1989

Innings: 39

Runs: 1,678

High score: 194

Average: 47.94

Opening the batting against India was rarely straightforward, but Gordon Greenidge’s aggression at the top of the order gave West Indies early dominance.

His 194 in Chennai in 1983 was a brutal innings, mixing power with patience as he dismantled India’s attack.

Greenidge often set the tone for West Indies victories with his partnerships alongside Desmond Haynes, and his runs were vital in maintaining their supremacy during the 1980s.

While his average is lower than others on this list, the impact of his innings was immense.

