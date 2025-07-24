Traditionally, sixes were not the domain of Test cricket; the purists frowned on them, and they were considered indulgences for lower-order batsmen who didn’t have the technique to play the ball along the ground through the covers.

But we are not living in the 1930s anymore; we are living in the era of ‘Bazball’ and at a time when white-ball cricket is exerting a strong influence over traditional Test fare.

As Test strike-rates increase and results become increasingly common, sixes are now a regular sight in the longest form of the game.

As India takes on England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, one player is just a couple of lusty blows away from claiming the record for the most sixes hit in Tests for India. So, who currently holds the record?

And who are the other biggest six-hitters for India in red-ball cricket? Here’s a look at the seven Indian batsmen with the most Test cricket sixes.

1. Rishabh Pant – 90 sixes in Tests for India

Innings: 82

Strike rate: 74.19

Rishabh Pant is the most modern name on this list. He has become India’s most prolific six-hitter of all time before he turns 30.

Pant’s appeal lies in his audacity. Whether it’s dancing down the track to James Anderson at Lord’s in England or reverse-scooping Pat Cummins, the left-hander thrives on chaos.

While he has been accused of gifting his wicket injudiciously on occasion, his seat-of-the-pants approach, his excellent eye and his uncompromising bravery make him a treat to watch.

His big strike rate is evidence of how he accelerates games, often swinging momentum with a single over of explosive hitting.

2. Virender Sehwag – 90 sixes in Tests for India

Innings: 178

Strike rate: 82.18

Second from the top is prolific opener Virender Sehwag – the original disruptor of Test batting norms for India.

Long before England’s ‘Bazball’ redefined aggressive red-ball cricket, Sehwag had already written the blueprint. Known for his fearlessness and devastating stroke play, he was just as happy taking on the new ball as he was dispatching spinners into the stands.

Sehwag’s 90 sixes came at a blistering strike rate of over 82, comfortably the highest among Indian top-order players. His willingness to take risks, even in the early overs, made him a game-changer.

That he also made two triple centuries, both at a rapid clip, underscores how much he trusted his aggressive instincts.

3. Rohit Sharma – 88 sixes in Tests for India

Innings: 116

Strike rate: 57.05

Sharing second place on teh list is former India captain Rohit Sharma, who has also cleared the ropes 88 times in Tests. While his white-ball reputation as a six-machine is well established, it took time for Rohit to settle into Test cricket.

But once he started opening the batting in 2019, his Test career transformed.

Rohit combined elegance with power, and while his strike rate in Tests is quite naturally lower than in T20s or ODIs, his ability to launch spinners over midwicket or go aerial through cover remained intact right up until his retirement from the red-ball game.

4. Mahendra Singh Dhoni – 78 sixes in Tests for India

Innings: 144

Strike Rate: 59.11

Arguably India’s most influential white-ball captain, MS Dhoni brought a similar no-nonsense approach to Test cricket. His 78 sixes often came at vital moments, either helping to turn draws into wins or with rebuilding innings from the middle-order.

Dhoni didn’t always dominate in away Tests, but when the conditions suited him, especially at home, he was a fearsome striker. His helicopter shots and trademark flicks weren’t just ODI features; Test bowlers too were on the receiving end.

His high strike rate reflects his aggressive mindset, even when captaining under pressure.

5. Ravindra Jadeja – 74 sixes in Tests for India

Innings: 124

Strike rate: 54.99

A more surprising inclusion is Ravindra Jadeja, who continues to evolve as a Test all-rounder. Once viewed as a bits-and-pieces player, Jadeja has become indispensable, offering control with the ball and increasingly destructive ability with the bat.

His 74 sixes reflect how confident he has become in his own batting. Whether launching spin over long-on or taking on pacers with the pull, Jadeja has become a genuine lower-middle order threat.

With some good years left in him yet, he could well move further up this list in the near future.

6. Sachin Tendulkar – 69 sixes in Tests for India

Innings: 329

Strike rate: 54.04

The Little Master wasn’t known primarily for clearing the boundary, but Sachin Tendulkar still hit 69 sixes during his iconic Test career. In over 300 innings, Tendulkar picked his moments.

His sixes often came from beautifully timed straight lofts or nonchalant flicks over deep square. What’s notable is that he played through multiple eras; from the dominance of seam in the 1990s to the spin-heavy 2000s – and adapted seamlessly regardless.

Though more famous for his drives and cuts, Tendulkar’s sixes were a reminder of his range and authority. Tendulkar was an outstanding batsman who makes this list less as a lusty-hitter and more simply due to his huge body of work.

With 329 Test innings to his credit, it was inevitable that there were going to be sufficient bad balls to punish as opposed to having to chance his arm.

7. Kapil Dev – 61 sixes in Tests for India

Innings: 184

Strike rate: 79.33

Completing the list is the great Kapil Dev, India’s first true all-rounder and a man who played Test cricket with flair and freedom. His strike rate of nearly 80 is a testament to how attacking he was in an era that rarely encouraged such aggression.

Known more as a bowler, Kapil was nevertheless a fearless batsman who played with instinct. His high-impact cameos regularly turned matches in India’s favour. In many ways, Kapil was a cricketer well ahead of his time.

