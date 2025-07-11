Joe Root is the most prolific catcher in the history of Test cricket.

Joe Root has set a world record for the most catches in Test cricket as he claimed his 211th grab with a stunning one-handed effort to dismiss Karun Nair off the bowling of Ben Stokes in the third Test between England and India at Lord’s.

It’s well known that taking catches is essential to winning Test matches.

Some of the great bowler/fielder combinations have been crafted through the fielder’s dependability when taking their chances.

Throughout the history of Test cricket, there are a select few who have dominated in the field, making the most of opportunities that come their way.

With the most regular catchers fielding in the slips, a reliable pair of hands has been valuable to their respective nations.

Here are the seven fielders with the most catches in the history of Test cricket…

7. Mark Waugh – 181 catches

One of Australia’s greats, Waugh was an ever-dependable second slip shoe-in for his nation.

He was renowned for his impeccable anticipation, which was needed in his support of leg-spinner Shane Warne’s bamboozling spin bowling.

Waugh’s 128 matches were an essential part of the cog that turned Australia’s dominant era.

6. Ricky Ponting – 196 catches

During his 168-match tenure for his country, Ponting was renowned as one of Australia’s best fielders in addition to his heroics as a captain and with the bat.

While the majority of his catches came off the bowling of Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie in the slips, Ponting became known for his dominance in the cover region, with regular acrobatic takes.

4= Jacques Kallis – 200 catches

There was nothing that Kallis couldn’t do with his dominance at first slip being invaluable for South Africa.

He showed remarkable consistency over his 166 Test match career for the Proteas due to his technique and consistency.

Even the pace of fast bowler Dale Steyn was contained by the all-rounder in his double-century of grabs.

4= Steve Smith – 200 catches

With 192 catches from 118 Test matches and counting, Smith has been rewarded for his versatility in the field.

Whether in the slips or at short-leg, Smith has supported Australia‘s recent pace attack and been a grateful recipient of many catches off Nathan Lyon’s bowling.

3. Mahela Jayawardene – 205 catches

Jayawardene was a key component of Sri Lanka’s long-standing strategy on spin-friendly wickets.

Through 149 matches, he demonstrated soft hands and lightning reflex as his country’s spin specialist.

The heroics of Muttiah Muralitharan, with the ball, provided many an opportunity.

2. Rahul Dravid – 210 catches

Nicknamed ‘The Wall’, Dravid was the definition of absolute reliability in the slips.

With impeccable technique and a calm demeanour, Dravid has been the most successful catcher in the history of Test cricket.

Partnering with spinners such as Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble over his 164 Test matches made him the prolific catcher that he was.

1. Joe Root – 211 catches

With Root being the recipient of much of James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s created chances for most of his career to date, it’s easy to understand his high number of catches for England.

However, it’s his dependency and consistency in securing slip catches that have made Root an essential part of England’s slip cordon.

He’s now taken 211 catches in 156 matches, bringing up the world record with a fine one-handed catch to dismiss Karun Nair of India off the bowling of Ben Stokes.

