Joe Root has hit the most Test centuries for England.

In some instances, it may be obvious, but in many cases the heroes are forgotten, or they have risen to the top in the most unassuming of fashions.

However you look at it, each Test playing nation can boast a player who has scored more centuries than anyone else. Does Javed Miandad hold the record for Pakistan?

Who comes out top between Chris Gayle, Brian Lara and Viv Richards?

How do Wally Hammond and Colin Cowdrey stack up when compared to Alastair Cook and Joe Root?

Let’s take a moment to look at which player has scored the most Test cricket centuries for each of the Test-playing nations.

1. India: Sachin Tendulkar (51 centuries)

It’s difficult to think of India cricket without thinking of Sachin Tendulkar. Over 24 years at the top, the ‘Little Master’ defined batting excellence and consistency.

Tendulkar’s 51 Test centuries remain the benchmark for all players, a record that seems unlikely to be broken soon. His first came as a teenager in 1990 at Old Trafford, and his last, a graceful 74 against West Indies in 2013, came in his farewell Test.

What makes the feat extraordinary is his longevity: he faced every great bowling attack from Wasim Akram and McGrath to Muralitharan and Warne, often carrying the hopes of a billion people on his shoulders.

His average of 53.78 across 200 Tests underscores his class and durability.

2. South Africa: Jacques Kallis (45 centuries)

Few players have combined elegance, power and balance between bat and ball like Jacques Kallis. South Africa’s greatest all-rounder and one of the finest in cricket history, Kallis accumulated 13,289 runs and 45 hundreds in 166 Tests at an astonishing average of 55.37.

His ability to dominate fast bowling and manipulate spin with equal ease made him a complete batsman. He reached three figures against every major Test nation and often did so in pressure situations.

Kallis was not just a run machine but the glue that held South Africa’s middle order together for nearly two decades.

3. Australia: Ricky Ponting (41 centuries)

Aggression, precision and an unrelenting appetite for runs defined Ricky Ponting’s career. The former Australian captain scored 41 centuries in 168 Tests, amassing 13,378 runs at an average of 51.85.

Ponting’s cover drive and pull shot were trademarks of his dominance. He captained Australia during their golden era, when they conquered nearly every opponent home and away.

From his twin hundreds in the 2006 Ashes to his double centuries in India and South Africa, Ponting’s runs came in all conditions and often under immense pressure.

While Steve Smith is fast approaching his mark, Ponting’s legacy as one of the most complete modern batsmen endures.

4. England: Joe Root (39 centuries)

For England, Joe Root has not only become their leading century-maker but arguably their most reliable Test batsman of the modern era.

Having overtaken Alastair Cook’s tally in 2024, Root’s 39 hundreds have come with a remarkable blend of technical precision and mental toughness.

Whether it’s the grinding pitches of India or the seaming conditions at Headingley, Root has produced runs everywhere. His double hundreds in Chennai and Galle in 2021 revitalized his career, proving that his class travels beyond home conditions.

Still active, Root may yet cross the 40-mark and climb higher among the all-time greats.

5. Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara (38 centuries)

Kumar Sangakkara’s record for Sri Lanka reflects both artistry and endurance. The elegant left-hander combined textbook technique with mental strength, compiling 38 centuries and 12,400 runs at an average of 57.40.

Sangakkara’s ability to bat for long hours was legendary, his 319 against Bangladesh and 287 against South Africa came in marathon knocks. Beyond numbers, his partnership with Mahela Jayawardene was the backbone of Sri Lanka’s golden generation.

Sangakkara’s mastery against both spin and pace, coupled with his leadership and grace, make him one of the game’s most respected ambassadors.

6. West Indies: Brian Lara (34 centuries)

Brian Lara’s genius was unmatched, his innings often combined audacity, flair and sheer brilliance. The Trinidadian left-hander finished his career with 34 centuries and a world-record 400 not out against England in 2004.

Lara’s batting was characterized by flowing drives, wristy flicks and unbreakable concentration. He carried a struggling West Indian side through the late 1990s and early 2000s almost single-handedly.

His 153 not out against Australia in Bridgetown in 1999 remains one of the finest match-winning innings in Test history. In an era of decline for West Indies cricket, Lara’s exploits kept Caribbean pride alive.

7. Pakistan: Younis Khan (34 centuries)

Pakistan has produced a host of legendary batsmen, but Younis Khan stands at the top for his sheer weight of runs and resilience. With 10,099 Test runs and 34 centuries, Younis was the epitome of determination.

His century in every Test-playing nation, a rare achievement, speaks volumes about his adaptability. Known for his wristy drives and unflappable temperament, Younis thrived under pressure, often in tough away conditions.

His 218 against India in Bangalore in 2005 and 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi rank among Pakistan’s finest innings. Quietly effective and deeply respected, Younis was Pakistan’s rock.

8. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (33 centuries)

Kane Williamson’s rise has mirrored New Zealand’s transformation into a formidable Test side. Calm, composed and technically sound, Williamson has 33 centuries and counting, averaging nearly 55.

His ability to anchor innings and convert starts into big scores has made him the most prolific Kiwi batsman of all time. From his defiant hundreds against Australia and South Africa to his match-winning efforts at home, Williamson’s consistency stands out.

Leading New Zealand to the inaugural World Test Championship title in 2021 further cemented his place among the greats. Still active, he could soon cross the 35-ton mark.

9. Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (13 centuries)

For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque has been their quiet achiever in Test cricket. Often overshadowed by flashier teammates, Mominul has been the backbone of the side since his debut in 2013.

His 13 centuries in 154 Tests may not sound earth-shattering but given Bangladesh’s relatively brief Test history and the challenges of playing fewer matches, it’s a remarkable feat.

Mominul’s centuries have often come in rearguard actions, notably his 181 against New Zealand in 2019 that led Bangladesh to a historic win in Mount Maunganui. A gritty, patient player, he embodies Bangladesh’s growing maturity in the longest format.

10. Zimbabwe: Andy Flower (12 centuries)

Zimbabwe’s all-time great, Andy Flower, remains the gold standard for batting excellence in the nation’s history.

With 12 centuries in 63 Tests, Flower averaged an impressive 51.54, an extraordinary figure given the quality of opposition and the instability surrounding Zimbabwean cricket during his era.

His series against India in 2000, where he scored 540 runs in just two Tests, remains one of the finest individual performances ever. Flower’s wicketkeeping duties made his achievements even more commendable.

After retiring, he went on to become one of the most respected coaches in world cricket, but his batting legacy for Zimbabwe stands unmatched.

