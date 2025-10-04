Revealed: The most Test centuries for India among active players

Since they first played Test cricket back in the 1930s there have been countless superstar batsmen who’ve played for India. Names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and the recently retired Virat Kohli are all stars who have shone brightly for India. Indeed, those five players are the stars who have scored the most Test centuries for India. Tendulkar tops the list of tons hit with an incredible 51, while Dravid, in second place, has 36.

But of the players still playing and eligible for India selection, who are the stars with the most centuries to their names? Let’s take a look.

Ajinkya Rahane – 12 centuries

A veteran of India’s middle order, Ajinkya Rahane has 12 Test centuries to his name. While he has never been as prolific as Tendulkar or Dravid, Rahane has built a reputation for delivering in tough overseas conditions. His finest knocks have often come away from home, including a gritty 103 at Lord’s in 2014 and a match-shaping 112 at the MCG in 2020 that helped India bounce back from the lows of the Adelaide collapse.

Rahane’s technique and temperament have made him one of India’s most dependable batsmen, particularly when the ball is moving. Now 38 years old, Rahane hasn’t played a Test for India since 2023 (when he featured against the West Indies in Port of Spain) he remains available for selection. In a recent interview with ESPN Rahane stressed he had not retired and would love to earn himself a recall.

KL Rahul – 11 centuries

Stylish, elegant and versatile, KL Rahul has amassed 11 Test centuries, with the most recent coming in the ongoing series against the West Indies. He burst onto the stage with an away hundred (110) in Sydney in 2015 and has since developed into a player capable of producing both patient defensive knocks and free-flowing counterattacks.

Rahul has opened the batting in challenging conditions across the world and has shown his adaptability by slotting into the middle order when required. His 129 at Lord’s in 2021 was a standout innings that showcased his resilience and class against a quality England attack. Injuries have occasionally disrupted his rhythm, but Rahul remains one of India’s most talented batsmen with the hunger for more big scores.

Shubman Gill – 9 centuries

Now captaining the Test team Gill is seen as one of India’s brightest young stars. In just 38 Tests he has already raced to nine Test centuries. Blessed with timing and balance, Gill’s batting is a blend of classical technique and modern aggression.

He played a key role in India’s famous 2020-21 series win in Australia, with his fearless 91 in Brisbane setting the stage for the remarkable chase that sealed the series. Since then, Gill has grown into a player capable of dominating both pace and spin with his performance during the 2025 series in England, establishing him as the heir apparent to Virat Kohli’s crown.

Rishabh Pant – 8 centuries

Rishabh Pant is perhaps the most exciting batsman in Indian cricket (if not world cricket) today. The very definition of mercurial he has scored eight Test centuries already. The wicketkeeper-batsman has made a name for himself with his audacious stroke play and match-turning ability.

Pant has a knack for producing unforgettable knocks under immense pressure. His centuries in Sydney (159*) and Ahmedabad (101) in 2019 and 2021 respectively were instrumental in India’s Test successes. Few will forget his dazzling 89* at the Gabba that secured India’s historic series win, even though it wasn’t a hundred.

Currently working his way back from injury, Pant’s fearless approach and ability to take on world-class bowlers means he is likely to add plenty more centuries in the years ahead.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 6 centuries

The newest batting sensation in India’s Test side, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a lightning-fast start to his career, already compiling six centuries. An opener with aggressive instincts, Jaiswal plays with a freedom that has drawn comparisons to Virender Sehwag.

His hundreds have not just come at home on turning pitches but also in more challenging conditions, marking him out as a player with the potential to succeed across formats and geographies. At just 23, Jaiswal represents the next generation of Indian Test batting; bold, confident, and unafraid to dominate opposition attacks from the outset.

Ravindra Jadeja – 6 centuries

Better known for his all-round contributions and sharp left-arm spin, Ravi Jadeja has quietly built a strong batting record, with six Test centuries. Once considered primarily a bowling all-rounder, Jadeja has worked hard to cement his place as a dependable lower-middle-order batsman.

His ability to bat with the tail has proved invaluable to India, as he has turned precarious positions into commanding ones with his counter-attacking hundreds. Jadeja’s career-best 175* against Sri Lanka in Mohali was a demonstration of his increasing confidence with the bat. Alongside his bowling and electric fielding, his batting centuries underline his status as one of India’s most complete Test cricketers.