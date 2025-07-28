England has produced numerous world-class batters, many of whom have made their mark in Test cricket. But who tops the list when it comes to Test centuries?

Here’s a look at England’s leading Test century-makers:

1. Joe Root – 38 centuries

Joe Root broke several records during England’s Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s in August 2024. The England star scored twin centuries—143 in the first innings and a rapid 103 off 121 balls in the second—powering his side into a commanding position.

These twin tons took his tally of international hundreds to 50—34 in Tests and 16 in ODIs—making him the first English batter, and only the ninth in international cricket, to reach the milestone. They also gave him a record seven Test centuries at Lord’s, the most by any batter at the iconic ground.

Crucially, the centuries also saw Root surpass Alastair Cook’s tally of 33 to become England’s most prolific Test centurion. A year later, in July 2025, he raised his 37th Test ton, extending his lead at the top.

2. Alastair Cook – 33 centuries

Alastair Cook’s Test career had a remarkable sense of symmetry: he scored a half-century and a century in both his debut and final Tests. His farewell ton—147 against India at The Oval in 2018—cemented his status as England’s leading Test run-scorer at the time.

Cook became the first Englishman to reach 30 Test hundreds with a superb 103 against Pakistan in 2016, and he remained atop the century list until Root overtook him.

3. Kevin Pietersen – 23 centuries

Pietersen’s 113 off 206 balls against Australia in August 2013 was a match-saving innings. England were in trouble after early wickets, but Pietersen’s counterattack ensured they salvaged a draw.

That century also moved him past Wally Hammond’s long-standing tally of 22 Test hundreds—making him only the second England batter to do so after Cook. It also took him past Graham Gooch’s total of 13,190 international runs, confirming his place among England’s all-time greats.

4. Wally Hammond – 22 centuries

Hammond set the benchmark in 1939, scoring his 22nd and final Test century—138 against the West Indies at The Oval. His partnership of 264 with Len Hutton helped England reach 366/3 declared, ensuring they stayed in control.

His record stood as the benchmark for England batters for nearly three decades.

5. Colin Cowdrey – 22 centuries

Cowdrey scored his 22nd century in challenging circumstances during England’s 1969 tour of Pakistan, a trip overshadowed by political unrest. Walking in at a precarious moment, he batted for 240 minutes to compile a composed 100, leading England to 306.

That century saw him equal Hammond’s tally, putting him in elite company.

6. Geoffrey Boycott – 22 centuries

Boycott’s reputation was built on a watertight defence, but he was also capable of punishing bowlers when set. Against India in Delhi in December 1981, he demonstrated both traits during a gritty 105 off 285 balls.

That innings helped him draw level with Hammond and Cowdrey on 22 Test hundreds. On the way, he also surpassed Garry Sobers’s tally of 8,032 Test runs to become the format’s leading run-scorer at the time.

7. Ian Bell – 22 centuries

England were reeling at 22/2 when Ian Bell arrived at the crease in Antigua in April 2015. Displaying poise and patience, he rebuilt the innings with a 177-run partnership alongside Joe Root, followed by a 130-run stand with Ben Stokes.

His measured 143 from 256 balls was his 22nd Test hundred, bringing him level with Boycott, Cowdrey, and Hammond.

Most Test centuries for England – honourable mentions

Three other English batters reached the 20-century mark in Tests:

Andrew Strauss – 21 centuries

Ken Barrington – 20 centuries

Graham Gooch – 20 centuries

