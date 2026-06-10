Kane Williamson and Joe Root have been big Test cricket rivals for a long time.

As England and New Zealand prepare to lock horns once again at The Oval on 17 June, cricket fans are anticipating another chapter in a legendary rivalry.

This long-standing Test cricket match-up has yielded classic encounters, tactical masterclasses, and some of the finest batting displays the sport has ever seen.

From the swinging conditions of Lord’s to the flat, bouncy tracks of Auckland, dominating this specific fixture requires immense patience, flawless technique, and a love for the long grind.

To celebrate the continuation of this great summer tour, we look back through cricket history to rank the top seven highest run-scorers in Test matches between England and New Zealand.

It is a list that is remarkable for two reasons – firstly, given that the first Test between these two nations was played as long ago as 1930 at Lancaster Park, the names on the list are all very modern.

Secondly, although the list is not topped by a Kiwi, it is certainly dominated by them.

1. Joe Root (England): 1,934 runs

Span: 2013-2026

Matches: 22

Average: 50.89

High Score: 226

Sitting comfortably at the top of the throne is England’s modern batting icon, Joe Root. For over a decade, Root has been a constant thorn in the side of New Zealand’s bowling attacks.

His incredible average of 50.89 against the Kiwis proves just how comfortable he is reading their lines and lengths.

Root’s ultimate standout performance arrived in late 2019 at Hamilton, where he smoked a magnificent 226. He occupied the crease for a staggering 441 balls, utterly exhausting the Kiwi attack.

Furthermore, his legendary fourth-inning century at Lord’s in 2022 secured a famous chase for England, cementing his status as the definitive king of this modern fixture.

2. John Wright (New Zealand): 1,518 runs

Span: 1978-1992

Matches: 23

Average: 37.02

High Score: 130

Before he became a world-renowned coach, John Wright was the grit and glue at the top of the New Zealand order. Facing the moving ball in England as an opening batsman is one of cricket’s hardest tasks, but Wright built a career on defying the English attack.

Over 23 Test matches, Wright ground out 1,518 runs with sheer resilience.

His standout performance against England came during the 1984 home series, where his gritty 130 at Auckland anchored the team and laid the groundwork for New Zealand‘s growing self-belief on the international stage.

Also read: Fortress of tradition – 7 iconic milestones from 150 Tests at Lord’s

3. Martin Crowe (New Zealand): 1,421 Runs

Span: 1983-1994

Matches: 22

Average: 40.60

High Score: 143

Widely regarded as one of the most elegant batsmen of his generation, Martin Crowe played with a blend of technical perfection and creative flair. Crowe loved the big stage, and playing England always brought out his absolute best.

In 22 matches, he accumulated 1,421 runs. His signature performance against England came in 1994 at Lord’s, where he compiled an exquisite 142 (his second Lords ton).

The innings was a masterclass in playing late, playing straight, and neutralising England’s swing bowlers on their home turf.

4. Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 1,408 runs

Span: 2013-2026

Matches: 20

Average: 40.22

High Score: 156

Kane Williamson’s career has run perfectly parallel to Joe Root’s, setting up a fascinating battle of contemporary greats. Williamson’s calm demeanour and soft hands make him uniquely suited to surviving the testing spells that English bowlers dish out.

With 1,408 runs under his belt, his most iconic performance came during the legendary 2023 Wellington Test.

Following a follow-on, Williamson showed nerves of steel to score a monumental 132, guiding New Zealand to a miraculous 1-run victory – one of the greatest finishes in Test history.

5. Ross Taylor (New Zealand): 1,272 runs

Span: 2008-2021

Matches: 19

Average: 41.03

High Score: 154*

Ross Taylor provided the power and counter-attacking punch to New Zealand’s middle order for over a decade. His ability to punish any delivery that was slightly offline made him incredibly dangerous to bowl to.

Taylor amassed 1,272 runs against England, with his finest hour coming at Manchester in 2008. He smashed a brilliant, unbeaten 154, showcasing his signature leg-side dominance and announcing himself as a premier world-class batsman against top-tier opposition.

6. Stephen Fleming (New Zealand): 1,229 runs

Span: 1994-2008

Matches: 19

Average: 35.11

High Score: 129

As a tactical mastermind and an elegant left-handed batsman, Stephen Fleming led New Zealand from the front. His crisp cover drives and exceptional leadership often steadied the ship during high-pressure series against England.

Fleming scored 1,229 runs across 19 matches against England. His standout display occurred during the 2004 tour, where he crafted a masterful 97 at Leeds, followed by a brilliant 117 at Nottingham, proving his ability to handle English conditions better than most.

7. Graham Gooch (England): 1,148 runs

Span: 1978-1994

Matches: 15

Average: 52.18

High Score: 210

Rounding out the list is England legend Graham Gooch. Though he played fewer matches against New Zealand than others on this list, Gooch was devastatingly efficient, averaging a massive 52.18 across his 15 appearances.

Gooch’s magnum opus against the Kiwis came at Nottingham in 1994, where he obliterated the bowling attack to score a magnificent 210. His heavy bat and relentless appetite for big centuries made him one of the most feared English opponents the Black Caps ever had to bowl to.

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