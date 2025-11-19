Steven Smith is one of Australia's top run-scorers in Tests.

Australia has been home to some of the most legendary batters who have defined the country’s rich Test cricket history.

Whether it’s the ageless genius of Don Bradman or the modern class of Steve Smith, the players have shaped the nation’s identity at the crease and desire to score runs.

This list examines the top 30 Australian Test run-scorers of all time, with each member a crucial cog in the nation’s long-standing Test cricket engine.

Here are Australia’s finest with the bat.

1. Ricky Ponting – 13,378 Test runs for Australia

The highest run-scorer in Australian Test history, Ponting combined technical class with fearless intent every time he entered the crease.

He starred in every condition and was the captain of arguably the greatest Australian side we’ve seen.

2. Allan Border – 11,174 Test runs for Australia

Border held the side together during a period when it was struggling, leading to their resurgence.

He just always seemed to produce big scores when they were needed.

3. Steve Waugh – 10,927 Test runs for Australia

Waugh was your stereotypical, tough, Australian Test cricket captain, the embodiment of mental resilience.

With the bat, he could step up in high-stakes situations and deliver the goods.

4. Steven Smith – 10,477 Test runs for Australia

Smith began as a leg-spinner but transitioned seamlessly into one of the modern game’s finest batters.

His unorthodox technique and booming drives have been supplemented by the fact that he’s simply addicted to batting, coming alive in big series.

5. David Warner – 8,786 Test runs for Australia

An explosive opener who redefined aggression in Test cricket, Warner was central to fast starts and commanding run-chases.

He played with a confidence that bowlers struggled to overcome, especially in home conditions.

6. Michael Clarke – 8,643 Test runs for Australia

Clarke rose to prominence during the tail-end of the golden generation and led Australia through tougher times.

Many believe he is one of the greatest for his key captain’s innings in an era when the squad was rebuilding.

7. Matthew Hayden – 8,625 Test runs for Australia

Hayden forged a ruthless opening partnership with Langer at the top of the order in the 2000s.

His mix of power and discipline made him one of the game’s most physically dominant openers.

8. Mark Waugh – 8,029 Test runs for Australia

Mark brought grace and flair through the same era as Langer and arguably the most stylish Waugh twin.

He contributed key runs both home and away, including in India, often where others faltered.

9. Justin Langer – 7,696 Test runs for Australia

Langer redefined himself as a cornerstone of Australia’s opening pair from the 90s into the noughties.

His ability to score and absorb pressure overseas made him indispensable during a dominant era.

10. Mark Taylor – 7,525 Test runs for Australia

A calm and tactical captain and rock-solid opener, he led the transition to the world’s best side in the early 2000s.

11. David Boon – 7,422 Test runs for Australia

His determination at the top of the order helped him become a key figure in Australia’s rise back to dominance in the early 1990s.

12. Greg Chappell – 7,110 Test runs for Australia

Chappell was a gritty batter and a standout performer in the 1970s.

13. Don Bradman – 6,996 Test runs for Australia

Arguably the greatest of all time, Bradman averaged 99.94 and made 29 centuries in just 52 Test matches.

14. Michael Hussey – 6,235 Test runs for Australia

He was a late bloomer who became a pillar of Australia’s middle order during a time of generational change.

15. Neil Harvey – 6,149 Test runs for Australia

One of the youngest members of Bradman’s legendary side, Harvey was known for his bold strokeplay.

16. Usman Khawaja – 6,053 Test runs for Australia

Stylish yet collected, Khawaja has benefited from a late-career dominance that’s seen him thrive in the subcontinent.

17. Adam Gilchrist – 5,570 Test runs for Australia

‘Gilly’ revolutionised the role of the wicketkeeper-batter, dominating the bowlers with the tail.

18. Doug Walters – 5,357 Test runs for Australia

Walters was a crowd favourite who played with intent and had a knack for going big on home tracks.

19. Ian Chappell – 5,345 Test runs for Australia

While many know him for his ongoing feud with Ian Botham, Chappell was a bold leader and middle-order force for Australia.

20. Michael Slater – 5,312 Test runs for Australia

Slater brought aggression to the opening role for Australia in 1993, redefining their approach for the first session.

21. Bill Lawry – 5,234 Test runs for Australia

A resolute and determined opener, Lawry provided stability during a decade of change for Test cricket in the 1960s.

22. Bob Simpson – 4,869 Test runs for Australia

The perfect balance of technical excellence and mental fortitude – his Test career spanned two stints.

23. Ian Redpath – 4,737 Test runs for Australia

Redpath was a dependable batter who helped anchor the batting in the post-Bradman generation for Australia.

24. Marnus Labuschagne – 4,435 Test runs for Australia

Labuschagne took his chance and shone with it, breaking onto the scene with big runs as a concussion substitute in the 2019 Ashes.

25. Kim Hughes – 4,415 Test runs for Australia

Hughes played with swagger, batting under pressure through a politically turbulent era from 1977 to 1984.

26. Damien Martyn – 4,406 Test runs for Australia

A classy stroke-maker who thrived in overseas conditions, Martyn was a key middle-order asset.

27. Ian Healy – 4,356 Test runs for Australia

More than just a great wicketkeeper, Healy’s runs in the lower order added backbone to Australia’s class in the 1990s.

28. Simon Katich – 4,188 Test runs for Australia

Renowned for grit and resilience, he played crucial roles during tough overseas tours and was known for long innings under pressure.

29. Travis Head – 3,963 Test runs for Australia

Known for his aggressive flair, Head has scored nine impressive centuries for his country and was stellar in their 2023 WTC Final win.

30. Shane Watson – 3,731 Test runs for Australia

A true all-rounder, Watson’s aggressive batting at the top of the order was key in their transitional period.

