Mitchell Starc is among the most prolific left-arm seamers in Test cricket.

Australia’s rich Test cricket history has been shaped by world-class bowling from generation to generation.

From the post-war era to the present day, these players have taken the most wickets in the famous Baggy Green.

Combining skill, endurance and a monumental impact at the highest level.

Let’s take a look at the 15 bowlers with the most Test wickets for Australia.

15. Peter Siddle – 221 Test wickets for Australia

A tireless workhorse of the post-golden era, Siddle was never the flashiest seamer but always reliable.

His lion-hearted spells in the 2010/11 Ashes, including a hat-trick on his birthday at the Gabba, made him an Aussie hero.

14. Ray Lindwall – 228 Test wickets for Australia

Australia’s go-to bowler after the war, Lindwall was a smooth, classical fast bowler who could swing the ball both ways.

With a rhythmic action and aggressive intent, he brought vital wickets.

13. Graham McKenzie – 246 Test wickets for Australia

A positive light in a tough decade for Australian Test cricket, McKenzie led the attack during the 1960s with pace and accuracy.

He starred during Australia’s 1964 Ashes victory and consistently took wickets under pressure.

12. Richie Benaud – 248 Test wickets for Australia

More than just a prolific leg-spinner, Benaud was a sharp cricketing mind who revolutionised the importance of good captaincy from 1952-1964.

His spells were economical, yet attacking, as he became adored in Australia with hundreds dressing up as him on “Richie’s Day” annually at the Sydney Test match.

Also read: Nathan Lyon vs Shane Warne, Stuart Broad vs James Anderson, Ravichandran Ashwin vs Anil Kumble – who was fastest to 500 Test wickets?

11. Jason Gillespie – 259 Test wickets for Australia

Gillespie was a fast, accurate and intelligent seamer who often didn’t receive the plaudits he deserved as he performed in the periphery of the McGrath and Lee era.

His sustained pressure made him instrumental in the early 2000s for Australia.

10. Josh Hazlewood – 279 Test wickets for Australia

His pinpoint consistency earns him comparisons to the bowling of McGrath, with his precision and bounce taking wickets en masse.

A key part of Australia’s current pace attack, he thrives when building pressure.

9. Craig McDermott – 291 Test wickets for Australia

McDermott led the Australian attack during their late 80s resurgence.

He was fast, aggressive, and hostile – your stereotypical Australian fast bowler.

8. Pat Cummins – 300 Test wickets for Australia

His combined pace, bounce and desire to take wickets has made him a generational talent for the Australian Test side – and now, their captain.

He leads from the front with enduring yet prolific spells in Ashes matches and beyond.

7. Brett Lee – 310 Test wickets for Australia

One of the fastest bowlers in history, Lee brought the fear factor to batters and wowed the crowds with his express pace and energy.

He was dangerous with the new ball and devastating when it was reverse swinging late.

6. Mitchell Johnson – 313 Test wickets for Australia

Another player that brought the energy, pace and fear factor – Johnson was simply unplayable during his peak in the 2013/14 Ashes.

He terrorised the opposition, especially at home, with his periods of short-pitched bombardment, ensuring maximum hostility in the middle.

5. Dennis Lillee – 355 Test wickets for Australia

He had all the qualities of a ruthless Australian fast bowler: fierce, skilful and enduring.

Lillee rebuilt his action after a major injury and became a smarter, even more dangerous threat against England and others.

4. Mitchell Starc – 402 Test wickets for Australia

Like Johnson, Starc has brought lethal left-arm pace, highlighted by his deadly inswinging yorkers that have taken victims time and time again.

He’s been even more ruthless following the introduction of more and more pink-ball Test matches.

3. Nathan Lyon – 553 Test wickets for Australia

Australia’s greatest ever off-spinner, Lyon, has been a pillar of consistency at a time when the fast bowlers often take the limelight.

A master of variations and fourth innings guile, he’s a match winner who can make magic even out of surfaces that don’t favour spin.

2. Glenn McGrath – 563 Test wickets for Australia

The elite standard for fast-bowling discipline, McGrath’s classical line and length mastery wore batters down no end.

He knew how to dominate the biggest of Test series and is a textbook model of patience and longevity.

1. Shane Warne – 708 Test wickets for Australia

There will likely be no spin bowler like the late-great Shane Warne, the ‘Master of Spin’, leaving a legacy as Australia’s leading Test wicket-taker.

His 700th Test wicket at the MCG remains iconic, and we all remember his ‘Ball of the Century’.

He’s a true great of the game.

Read next: Which 7 bowlers reached 50 Test wickets the fastest among left-arm seamers? Top spot isn’t as predictable as you’d think