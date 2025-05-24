Nathan Lyon is among the top wicket-takers in Test cricket in 2025.

It’s been a quiet time on the Test cricket front in recent months as franchise series like the IPL, PSL, SA20, and Big Bash have dominated the headlines and players’ attentions. Test cricket, though, continues to be covered with good depth by sites such as Sporting Post and others.

But with the final of the World Test Championship looming and series due to start shortly involving England, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India, it is all about to kick off again.

With that in mind, let’s take a moment to have a look at who the form Test players are at the moment by uncovering the leading Test wicket-takers of 2025 thus far.

7. Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 15 wickets from 5 innings at 22.26

Australia‘s veteran spinner continues to deliver with consistency. Lyon played a key role in Australia’s recent home series against India and the 2-0 away win in Sri Lanka, claiming wickets at vital intervals.

While he might not be turning out match-winning hauls every time, Lyon’s reliability and ability to maintain pressure make him one of the most effective Test bowlers in the world, even deep into his 30s. With 553 career wickets to his name, Lyon is a proven performer season in and out.

6. Sajid Khan (Pakistan) – 15 wickets from 4 innings at 17.00

Having spent some time on the fringes of the national team, Sajid Khan has come back with purpose in 2025.

The off-spinner made the most of spin-friendly conditions at home in the two Test series against the West Indies at the start of the year, troubling both batsmen with sharp turn and subtle changes in pace. His economy and wicket-taking ability have made him Pakistan’s frontline spinner once again.

5. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) – 15 wickets from 4 innings at 11.86

Mehidy Hasan’s performances have been a revelation in 2025. His outstanding average of 11.86 from 4 innings underlines the threat he posed, especially on spinning wickets in Chattogram and Mirpur.

Although the series was a draw he caused all sorts of problems for the Zimbabwean batsmen during the short series against the resurgent Africans. His variation and discipline have elevated him to elite status among modern off spinners.

Also read: Is there space for Stuart Broad and James Anderson – or just one – in England’s best Test XI since 1985?

4. Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia) – 16 wickets from 4 innings at 17.80

The left-arm orthodox spinner has quietly become a genuine threat in red-ball cricket. In Australia’s away series in Sri Lanka, Kuhnemann made the most of the turning pitches, using flight and bounce to great effect.

With 16 wickets in just 4 innings, Kuhnemann’s emergence gives Australia a valuable spin partner to Lyon, particularly in subcontinental conditions.

3. Noman Ali (Pakistan) – 16 wickets from 4 innings at 12.62

Another Pakistani spinner on the list, Noman Ali has enjoyed an excellent run in 2025. With wickets coming in clusters, his spells were decisive in Pakistan’s drawn series against eth West Indies.

His ability to bowl long spells and extract turn even on flatter decks has earned praise. Noman’s synergy with Sajid Khan has given Pakistan a potent spin duo capable of turning matches rapidly.

2. Jomel Warrican (West Indies) – 19 wickets from 4 innings at 9.00

Warrican’s figures in 2025 so far are staggering. Averaging just 9.00 per wicket, the left-arm spinner ran riot against Pakistan on pitches that were perfectly suited to his bowling.

His relentless accuracy, patience, and subtle drift have helped him bag multiple five-wicket hauls, pushing him to second on this list. If his form continues, he will be crucial in West Indies’ upcoming series against Australia (at home) and against India (away).

1. Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) – 26 wickets from 7 innings at 18.61

The standout performer of 2025, Muzarabani has elevated Zimbabwe’s competitiveness in the longest format. His ability to generate steep bounce and late movement has rattled batting line-ups from Ireland, Afghanistan and Bangladesh already in 2025.

With 26 wickets from just 7 innings, Muzarabani has been relentless with the new ball and equally effective with the older one. Zimbabwe may not play as frequently as the major nations, but with Muzarabani in form, they remain a threat. He will be looking forward to testing his skills out in upcoming Tests against giants of the game in England and South Africa.

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