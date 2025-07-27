India and England have played each other in 136 Tests since they first squared up against each other in 1932. Over the years many of the greatest bowlers of all time have featured in clashes between these two cricket powers.

Indeed, four of the top eight Test wicket takers of all time were either English or Indian. Now, as we prepare for a five Test series in the England summer, let’s take a moment to see which Indian bowlers have had the greatest success against England.

Here’s the top eight, featuring all the Indian bowlers with 60 or more wickets against England.

1. Ravichandran Ashwin

114 wickets for India vs England in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin stands atop this list, and rightly so. The premier off-spinner of his generation, Ashwin has taken more wickets against England than any other Indian bowler in Test history.

He’s been effective in both India and England — though more dominant at home – thanks to his ability to adapt. Ashwin, who has now retired, added tricks to his armoury over the years: the carrom ball, the slider, the floater — and he used them all with great success against England’s right-handed-heavy line-ups.

In 2021, he was instrumental in India’s home series win, taking 32 wickets in four Tests. His battles with England almost defined his legacy and with 44 more wickets than the highest ranked active player on this list, it may be a while before his record is broken.

2. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar

95 wickets for India vs England in Tests

Arguably the most unorthodox bowler India has ever produced, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar was a leg-spinning enigma. Polio-affected and awkward in action, he turned his physical challenges into a weapon, delivering leg-spin with unpredictable bounce and trajectory.

England, in particular, struggled against him. His most iconic performance came at The Oval in 1971, when his 6 for 38 helped India win their first ever Test on English soil. He was part of India’s golden age of spin and constantly delivered against the English – home or away.

3. Anil Kumble

92 wickets for India vs England in Tests

Anil Kumble was not a traditional spinner in the mould of Bedi or Ashwin, but his flat trajectory, relentless accuracy, and subtle variation made him one of India’s most dangerous bowlers across all conditions.

Against England, he was no different — often their undoing during home series, particularly in the early 2000s. He took wickets even when surfaces didn’t offer much assistance, relying on bounce, zip, and his unerring control.

Kumble’s best effort came at The Oval in 2007, when he took 7 for 63, becoming only the second Indian bowler to take a five-for at that venue.

4. Bishan Singh Bedi

85 wickets for India vs England in Tests

A bowler of supreme artistry, Bishan Bedi brought elegance and flight to the craft of left-arm orthodox spin. Against England, he was particularly effective — able to tease and torment batsmen with subtle changes in pace and angle.

Bedi’s battles in the 1967, 1972 and 1976 series are still remembered fondly, especially his efforts in Indian conditions where he extracted wicked turn and bounce. His economy was exceptional, and he was known for wearing batsmen down over long spells.

Alongside Chandrasekhar and Prasanna, he was part of India’s famed spin quartet that found great success against England.

5. Kapil Dev

85 wickets for India vs England in Tests

India’s first great fast bowler, Kapil Dev led the Indian attack throughout the 1980s and became a beacon of inspiration for future generations of pacers.

His record against England might not boast the lowest average, but it’s hard to argue with the volume of wickets. He often bowled in batsman-friendly conditions yet managed to consistently trouble English line-ups with his swing, accuracy, and stamina.

Kapil had a knack for getting breakthroughs when India most needed them, and he formed a memorable part of several India v England battles both home and away.

6. Jasprit Bumrah

75 wickets for India vs England in Tests

Still very much active and at the peak of his powers, Jasprit Bumrah’s rise as one of the most feared pacemen in world cricket has been marked by his consistent dominance against England.

Bumrah’s record against them is exceptional — not just in terms of wickets, but in sheer economy and penetration. His ability to extract movement even on flat decks, combined with an awkward action and pinpoint accuracy, has made him a nightmare for English batsmen.

From the 2021 tour of England to his sharp spells in India, Bumrah has left a lasting impression – one that will likely grow even further in the upcoming series.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

75 wickets for India vs England in Tests

A master of control and consistency, Ravi Jadeja has grown from being a useful support spinner to a genuine match-winner in the longest format. Against England, his record speaks to that evolution.

His accuracy and subtle variations, combined with his athleticism and all-round capabilities, have made him invaluable in home and away series alike.

At home, he’s been near-unplayable on crumbling pitches, while abroad he’s used bounce and tight lines to frustrate English batsmen into mistakes. With more cricket ahead of him, Jadeja will be hoping to climb higher on this list.

8. Ishant Sharma

67 wickets for India vs England in Tests

Ishant Sharma’s career has seen many highs and lows, but his record against England is a testament to his durability and ability to deliver when it matters most. He’s bowled long spells in unhelpful conditions, often acting as the workhorse for India overseas.

His most memorable performance came at Lord’s in 2014, where his fiery 7-wicket haul bowled India to a historic win. That spell was classic Ishant: hostile, bouncy, and relentless.

His longevity in the side ensured he played many Tests against England, and his knack of getting key wickets gave him a valuable place in this list.

