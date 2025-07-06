Top 9 wicket-takers in Test history: Surprise name at No.7, spin legends in top two

Test cricket is the purest and most demanding form of the game. It is where bowlers are tested over long spells, often on flat pitches, in extreme conditions, and against the best in the world.

To take a wicket in Test cricket is to win a battle. To take hundreds of them is to achieve greatness.

Over nearly 150 years of Test history, only a handful of bowlers have climbed into the elite territory of 500-plus wickets.

They are a mix of relentless seamers and beguiling spinners, each bringing their own unique style to dismantling batting lineups across the world.

Here is a look at the top nine wicket-takers in Test history and what made each of them so special.

1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka, 1992-2010)

800 wickets

230 innings

22.72 average

At the top of the mountain sits Muttiah Muralitharan, the only bowler in history to reach the 800 Test wicket mark. His numbers are simply staggering, an average under 23, over 60 five-wicket hauls, and a career that redefined spin bowling – and which courted controversy.

Muralitharan’s action was unconventional, and at times controversial, but his results were unarguable. With an off-spinner’s core and a wrist-spinner’s deception, he bamboozled opponents with doosras, topspinners, and an outrageous array of variations.

He was especially dominant in Asia, where pitches suited his immense turn, but he also found success in England, South Africa, and beyond. Fittingly, he took his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Test cricket.

2. Shane Warne (Australia, 1992-2007)

708 wickets

273 innings

25.41 average

Shane Warne didn’t just take wickets, he brought spin bowling back into vogue. A magician with the ball and a master of mind games, Warne made leg-spin glamorous again. His sharp turn, control, and ability to vary flight and pace kept batsmen second-guessing.

The ‘Ball of the Century’ to Mike Gatting in 1993 was just the beginning. Over a decade and a half, Warne tormented teams across the world. His rivalry with batsmen like Tendulkar and Lara became legendary. His death in 2022 sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, such was his stature in the game.

3. James Anderson (England, 2003-2024)

704 wickets

350 innings

26.45 average

James Anderson’s career is a masterclass in reinvention and subject-matter mastery. Starting out as a tearaway fast bowler, he evolved into a craftsman, honing the art of swing bowling to the point of near-perfection.

With 704 wickets to his name, Anderson is the most prolific fast bowler in Test history.

His ability to swing the ball both ways, especially in English conditions, saw him undo some of the finest batsmen ever produced. But Anderson’s success abroad, particularly in India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, silenced critics who once questioned his overseas record.

He played up till the age of 41, his longevity unprecedented for a seamer.

4. Anil Kumble (India, 1990-2008)

619 wickets

236 innings

29.65 average

Anil Kumble was a spinner unlike any other. He didn’t rely heavily on turn but used pace, bounce, and relentless accuracy (unusual for a leg-spinner) to dismantle batting lineups.

A match-winner on Indian pitches and often underrated abroad, Kumble became India’s most successful bowler through determination and guile.

His 10-wicket haul in an innings against Pakistan in 1999 remains one of the sport’s iconic moments. More than just a wicket taker, Kumble was a team leader who embodied grit. His contributions helped transform India into a one of the top sides globally, especially at home, and his record stood unchallenged for a generation.

5. Stuart Broad (England, 2007-2023)

604 wickets

309 innings

27.68 average

Stuart Broad thrived in the pressure cooker of Ashes battles and revelled in moments when the stakes were highest. Known for producing unplayable spells from nowhere, Broad was often at his most dangerous when the ball was moving and the crowd were vocal.

His ability to take wickets in clusters became a trademark, just ask Australia at Trent Bridge in 2015, when he ripped through the top order with figures of 8/15.

With over 150 Tests to his name, Broad’s longevity and knack for turning games in a session firmly established him as one of England’s greatest fast bowlers.

6. Glenn McGrath (Australia, 1993-2007)

563 wickets

243 innings

21.64 average

Glenn McGrath was the ultimate metronome; reliable, clinical, and relentlessly accurate. He didn’t swing the ball much, nor was he express pace, but his mastery of line and length and ability to extract bounce made him a nightmare for batsmen.

McGrath’s average of 21.64 is one of the best among bowlers with 300-plus wickets. His success in every country, particularly in England and the West Indies, and his dominance of top-order batsmen set him apart.

Perhaps no bowler ever made the corridor of uncertainty look more dangerous than McGrath did at his peak.

7. Nathan Lyon (Australia, 2011-2025)

556 wickets

257 innings

30.26 average

Nathan Lyon’s rise to become Australia’s most successful off-spinner is a tale of persistence and evolution. From a groundsman at the Adelaide Oval to Australia’s frontline spinner, Lyon has earned every one of his 556 wickets.

What he lacks in mystery or flashy variations, he makes up for with supreme control, bounce, and consistency. His trajectory has included key performances in home Ashes series, as well as overseas wins in Asia.

Lyon’s ability to bowl marathon spells and build pressure has made him an indispensable part of Australia’s bowling unit across formats for over a decade. Lyon’s biggest ‘weakness’ is, simply, that he is not Shane Warne.

Warne set the benchmark for spinners in Australia and in terms of excitement and magic he simply cannot come close to the legendary leggie – but that doesn’t make him a bad cricketer, if anything, it just means that he is frequently underestimated.

8. Ravichandran Ashwin (India, 2011-2024)

537 wickets

200 innings

24.00 average

India’s leading spinner of the recent past, Ravichandran Ashwin, became one of the most influential cricketers of the modern era.

A classical off-spinner with a voracious appetite for reinvention, Ashwin’s intelligence and tactical mastery allowed him to flourish in all conditions.

While many of his wickets come on spinning tracks at home, Ashwin was also very successful abroad, with notable performances in Australia, West Indies, and England.

His mastery of drift, dip, and subtle variation has made him deadly, especially against left-handers. His ability to deliver match-defining spells while contributing significantly with the bat made him one of the most complete cricketers of his generation.

9. Courtney Walsh (West Indies, 1984-2001)

519 wickets

242 innings

24.44 average

Courtney Walsh was a pioneer in many ways. He was the first bowler to reach 500 Test wickets, setting a benchmark for the modern era. A towering figure with an effortless action, Walsh was known for his incredible stamina and heart.

At a time when genuine quick bowlers tended to have shorter careers than their spinning and batting teammates, Walsh bucked the trend. He bowled long spells and always gave everything to the team cause.

While his partner-in-crime Curtly Ambrose often grabbed the headlines, Walsh was no less effective. He could move the ball off the seam and extract awkward bounce even from lifeless pitches.

What made him truly great was his ability to remain effective over a career that spanned 17 years, a testament to his fitness and skill.

