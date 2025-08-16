Neil Harvey became the oldest living Test cricketer after Ron Draper's death in February 2025.

Australia’s Bob Simpson was among the oldest living Test cricketers until his sad passing in August 2025.

1. Neil Harvey: 96 years old

Neil Harvey collected 79 Tests for Australia from 1948 to 1963. Harvey’s Test career included 21 centuries. He hit 22 and 28 in his last Test, which was against England in Sydney.

2. Trevor McMahon: 95 years old

Trevor McMahon gathered five Tests for New Zealand from 1955 to 1956. Three of his Tests came in India, one in Pakistan and one in New Zealand. His last was at home.

3. Wazir Mohammad: 95 years old

Wazir Mohammad played 20 Tests for Pakistan from 1952 to 1959. He hit two Test centuries and is the brother of the famous Hanif Mohammad.

4. Chingleput Gopinath: 95 years old

Chingleput Gopinath played eight Tests for India from 1951 to 1960. A prolific run-scorer at first-class level, he failed to successfully make the step up to Tests with just one half-ton in 12 innings.

5. Ian Leggat: 95 years old

Leggat’s one and only Test for New Zealand was in 1954. It was against South Africa in Cape Town. Leggat scored a duck and did not take a wicket.

6. Chandrakant Patankar: 94 years old

Chandrakant Patankar’s one and only Test for India was in 1955. It was against New Zealand at Eden Park. The wicketkeeper-batsman collected three catches and one stumping – and hit 13 and one not out.

7. Gavin Stevens: 93 years old

Gavin Stevens played four Tests for Australia from 1959 to 1960. He toured Pakistan and India with the Australians, but never scored more than 28 in a single innings.

8. Godfrey Lawrence: 93 years old

Godfrey Lawrence collected five Tests for South Africa from 1961 to 1962. After Ron Draper’s death in February 2025, Lawrence became South Africa’s oldest living Test cricketer.

9. Bob Blair: 93 years old

Bob Blair played 19 Tests for New Zealand from 1953 to 1964. The fast bowler took 43 Test wickets, which included three four-wicket hauls. New Zealand did not win one of the 19 Tests Blair played.

10. Mickey Stewart: 92 years old

Mickey Stewart played eight Tests for England from 1962 to 1964. Stewart hit 49 centuries in first-class cricket, but didn’t manage one at Test level.

11. Kim Elgie: 92 years old

Kim Elgie played three Tests for South Africa from 1961 to 1962. All three Tests were played in South Africa against New Zealand. He was also capped by Scotland in rugby.

