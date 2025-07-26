The Oval in Vauxhall, London, has been home to several historic Test matches for England over the decades.

It’s one of the biggest grounds in the country with a rich history and some of the most incredible records that have stood the test of time.

The Oval’s sporting history includes playing host to the first Test match on English soil, a game in which WG Grace scored a century in England’s win against Australia in 1880.

Significantly, it was at The Oval that the legend of the Ashes was born, and the great Sir Donald Bradman played his final Test innings at the ground.

Apart from cricket, the venue was also host to the first official international football match, as well as the first rugby international in England in the early 1870s. Another notable fixture was the first ever FA Cup final in 1872.

The venue was the birthplace of the Ashes and has since played host to some dramatic proceedings. From the 1968 Ashes Test when supporters pitched in to mop a sodden ground in time for Derek Underwood to bowl the Australians out to square the series, to Kevin Pietersen’s match-saving – and series-winning – 158 in 2005 against the same opposition, The Oval’s history is sprinkled with magical moments and memories.

It too was the scene of Inzamam-ul-Haq and company’s defiant walk-off in 2006 after umpire Darrell Hair’s accusations broke the proverbial camel’s back.

A spectacular new stand to complement the huge pavilion has made for a more pleasant viewing experience, and the famous old ground continues to be developed, with floodlights the latest new arrival in South London. The most well-known feature, of course, is the gasometers to the east of the ground.

Established: 1845

1845 Capacity: 27,500

27,500 Floodlights: Yes

Yes Ends: Pavilion End, Vauxhall End

Pavilion End, Vauxhall End Home Team: Surrey

Surrey Head Groundsman: Lee Fortis

1. Who has the most Test runs at the The Oval?

Len Hutton (England) – 1521 Test runs

Hutton dominated The Oval in an era where batting was tough and often perilous.

Despite the passing of time, Hutton’s dominance at the venue makes him an all-time great who set the standard for English Test cricket in the decades to come.

2. Who has the most Test wickets at the The Oval?

Ian Botham (England) – 52 Test wickets

Botham was one of England’s greats with both the bat and the ball, with his ability to swing the ball bowl aggressively, making him a ruthless all-rounder.

He thrived in London, taking 52 Test wickets at the venue during the 1980s.

3. What is the highest Test team total at the The Oval?

England (1938) – 903/7 declared

The historic total was built upon a stunning triple century from Len Hutton and remains one of Test cricket’s most towering totals.

It was a huge moment for England against Australia, having lost the previous Ashes series 4-0 down under.

4. What is the lowest Test team total at the The Oval?

Australia (1896) – 44 all out

The lowest Test score at the venue has stood the test of time as Australia collapsed over a century ago in an Ashes Test match.

England’s bowlers dismantled the Aussies in an effort that has long been etched in cricketing history.

5. Who has the highest individual Test score at the The Oval?

Len Hutton (1938) – 364 runs

It’s that man again, Len Hutton, who made a mesmerising innings of 364 runs, lasting over 13 hours and lifting the nation at The Oval.

At just 22 years old, he broke the record and wowed with his stamina, concentration and mental fortitude.

6. Who has the best Test bowling figures at the The Oval?

Devon Malcolm (1994) – 9/57

Malcolm demonstrated the pace and venom that helped him claim 128 Test wickets for England throughout the 1990s.

He dismantled the South African batting lineup and took nine of the ten wickets for his country at the venue.

