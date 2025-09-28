Retirement in cricket has never been as final as it sounds.

The lure of one more innings, the need for experience in the national side, or simply a change of heart, has seen plenty of players walk away from international cricket, only to reverse the decision.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is the latest to make a U-turn on his plans for an early pension as he returns to the Proteas line-up for their upcoming tour to Pakistan. But he certainly is the first player to change his mind on calling time on his international career.

Here are six memorable examples of cricketers who could not quite stay away.

1. Imran Khan (Pakistan)

One of Pakistan’s greatest ever, Imran Khan initially retired from international cricket in 1987 after leading his side in the World Cup. But in 1988 he was persuaded by his country’s then-president General Zia-ul-Haq and the Pakistan Cricket Board to return as captain.

The comeback proved inspired: under his leadership Pakistan claimed their first-ever World Cup in 1992. His return is one of the most celebrated second acts in cricket history, cementing his reputation as both a player and a leader.

2. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

Few players have had a more complicated relationship with retirement than Shahid Afridi. The explosive all-rounder announced and rescinded his retirement several times across formats.

He quit Tests in 2006, only to return briefly in 2010. In limited-overs cricket, Afridi retired after losing the captaincy in 2011, returned in 2014, stepped down again in 2016, and still found himself back in the Pakistan setup for one-off appearances.

This included a 2018 farewell match as captain of an ICC World XI against West Indies. His career underlined both his enduring popularity and Pakistan’s tendency to turn back to experienced campaigners.

3. Kevin Pietersen (England)

Kevin Pietersen’s exit from international cricket in 2012 looked permanent when he retired from limited-overs formats following disagreements with the ECB.

He attempted to use his retirement to persuade the ECB to allow England players more of an opportunity to play in the IPL.

His ‘retirement’ didn’t work out quite as well as he had hoped and after further talks and public pressure, he was convinced to return just months later, featuring in the World T20 in Sri Lanka that same year.

Although his Test career ended in acrimonious circumstances in 2014, Pietersen’s U-turn in 2012 showed how hard it was for England to do without one of their most destructive batsmen at the peak of his powers.

4. Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)

Complicated and controversial, Brendan Taylor is still going for Zimbabwe despite having retired and being banned from the game.

After the 2015 World Cup, Brendan Taylor announced his retirement from Zimbabwe duty to take up a county contract with Nottinghamshire, citing financial security and professional stability.

Yet in 2017 he made his return to the national team, saying he still had the hunger to represent his country. His comeback was warmly welcomed, and he went on to score heavily, becoming one of Zimbabwe’s most consistent performers until he retired again in 2021.

Any thoughts of a comeback were seemingly put to bed shortly thereafter when he was banned for three and a half years by the ICC for failing to report spot-fixing approaches. But when that ban expired, at the age of 39, Taylor returned to play for his country once again.

5. Javed Miandad (Pakistan)

Javed Miandad retired from international cricket in 1993 after a glittering career, but just months before the 1996 World Cup he was recalled at the age of 38.

Pakistan needed his experience in the middle order, and Miandad obliged, playing his sixth World Cup – a record at the time. Though his comeback was not filled with runs, it demonstrated how valuable his presence and nous remained to Pakistan cricket.

6. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

Sanath Jayasuriya, one of Sri Lanka’s most influential cricketers of all time, retired from Test cricket in 2007 and limited-overs formats in 2006, only to be coaxed back multiple times.

In 2007 he was recalled for the ODI World Cup, where his aggressive batting proved vital once again. Even in 2011, at the age of 41, Jayasuriya made a final limited-overs comeback against England.

His repeated returns spoke to his fitness and value as an opening batsman well beyond what most expected.

