Rachin Ravindra was part of New Zealand's huge total against Zimbabwe in August 2025.

Centurions Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra ensured New Zealand reached one of the highest totals in Tests in early August 2025.

But what are the highest totals by New Zealand in Test cricket – and when, where and against who were they achieved?

Find out more about New Zealand’s highest Test totals.

1. 715/6 declared vs Bangladesh

Hamilton

2019

This is New Zealand’s highest ever Test total. They won this match by an innings and 282 runs on the back of a completely dominant display at Seddon Park.

There were centuries at the top of the order for Jeet Raval and Tom Latham, followed by an unbeaten double-century from Kane Williamson, who was named player of the match.

2. 690 vs Pakistan

Sharjah

2014

This is the Black Caps’ biggest total in Tests away from home. It came in Sharjah, when Pakistan were using the United Arab Emirates as their home away from home.

This was another innings victory for the Black Caps, with Brendon McCullum hitting 202 and Williamson 192. Spinner Mark Craig took the player of the match award for his 10 wickets.

3. 680/8 declared vs India

Wellington

2014

This is New Zealand‘s highest Test score against India. It should live long in the memory of McCullum, who hit a daring triple-century in front of an appreciative Wellington crowd.

He spent almost 13 hours at the crease, collecting 32 fours and four sixes along the way, and later watched from the pavilion as centuries from BJ Watling and James Neesham contributed even more to an eventual draw.

4. 671/4 vs Sri Lanka

Wellington

1991

Wellington has been a relatively prolific venue for the New Zealanders, who took their cue to go big – very big – again in Wellington. It resulted in another draw, this time against Sri Lanka.

Aravainda de Silva hit a big double-ton for the visitors before Martin Crowe was on the brink of a triple-ton for the hosts, but he fell for 299 – the only 299 in the history of Test cricket.

5. 659/6 declared vs Pakistan

Christchurch

2021

New Zealand’s highest Test total against Pakistan came in Christchurch. They had done it a few times in Wellington before, but this time the Kiwis switched things up in a different New Zealand city.

Yet another double-century from Williamson and complementary tons from Daryl Mitchell and Nicholls – and 11 wickets from fast bowler Kyle Jamieson – completed another innings victory.

6. 630/6 declared vs India

Mohali

2003

The Kiwis will be particularly proud of this one – it’s their highest score in India. The sub-continent can be the most difficult place in the cricketing world for visiting batters to score runs, but four Kiwis got things very right this time en route to a century each.

Mark Richardson, Lou Vincent, Scott Styris and Craig McMillan were outstanding against an Indian attack laden with spinners, including Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Even Sachin Tendulkar bowled 22 overs.

7. 624 vs Australia

Perth

2015

This is New Zealand’s highest Test total against their trans-Tasman rivals. Ross Taylor was in the form of his life at the time, falling 10 runs short of a triple-century. Williamson was his sidekick with 166.

An Australian attack spearheaded by Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc had little to know answer to Taylor and company’s progress and had to settle for a draw they really should have won.

8. 619/9 declared vs India

Napier

2009

Arguably less satisfying than their highest Test total in India, this is the Kiwis’ highest Test total against the Indians in New Zealand. The cricket world might remember Ryder for his antics off the field, but this time he made headlines on the field.

Ryder put in an uncharacteristically chilled double-century for a player usually associated with quicker run rates. His 201 came from 328 deliveries. Taylor and McCullum also hit tons in this draw.

9. 615/9 declared vs England

Mount Maunganui

2019

This is New Zealand’s highest Test total against England. Mount Maunganui was new to international cricket and the time, with conditions reasonably unknown. This didn’t stop Watling from quickly getting grips to the pitch en route to a double-century.

Mitchell Santner reached three figures as well, against an England attack evidently reliant on too many overs from Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad weren’t really on point this time.

10. 612/9 declared vs Pakistan

Karachi

2022

This is New Zealand’s highest Test total in Pakistan. Many years after they did against the same nation in the UAE, New Zealand were finally back in Pakistan as international tours to the country increased amid a decreased threat of terrorism.

This was another high-scoring affair that – you guessed it – ended in a draw. But not before that man Williamson weighed with – you guessed it again – another double-century. Latham hit a ton, too.

11. 609/9 declared vs West Indies

Dunedin

2013

Dunedin was the host of the Black Caps’ highest Test total against the West Indies. The men from the Caribbean can be a tricky challenge on their day, but Taylor was solid en route to 217 not out. Captain McCullum hit another century as well.

This Test ended in a draw, too, as Darren Bravo matched Taylor’s heroics with a double-ton of his own. The West Indies opened the bowling with spinner Shane Shillingford in the final innings in a bid to force victory. He took four quick wickets, but to no avail.

12. 601/3 vs Zimbabwe

Bulawayo

2025

This is New Zealand’s highest Test total against Zimbabwe and their biggest on the African continent. Conway, Nicholls and Ravindra didn’t waste their opportunities against admittedly minnow opposition. Their was their time to really cash in.

Conway might regret not converting to 200, but Nicholls and Ravindra still have their chances to do so. Brendan Taylor is spending a lot of time in the field for his first Test back after almost four years out.

13. 595 vs South Africa

Auckland

2004

New Zealand collected their highest Test total against South Africa in Auckland. Fans will recall this big nine-wicket win for Chris Martin’s player of the match performance with 11 wickets.

But it was was Styris and Chris Cairns who put centuries on the board against a strong visiting seam attack led by Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini. Jacob Oram completed a the fine showing by a trio of Kiwis all-rounders by hitting 90.

