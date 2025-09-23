Test cricket has always placed unique demands on its officials. With matches stretching over five days, every decision is magnified, scrutinised and often remembered as much as the play itself. Standing in the middle requires patience, accuracy, and the ability to withstand enormous pressure from players, fans and media alike. Over the years, only a select few umpires have reached the landmark of officiating in more than 90 Test matches. Here are the seven men who have stood in the most Tests, leaving their imprint on the game’s long history.

Aleem Dar (Pakistan) – 145 Tests, 2003–2023

Aleem Dar is the record-holder, having officiated in 145 Tests over two decades. A former first-class batsman, Dar brought calm authority and unflappable temperament to the international arena. He stood in his first Test in 2003 and quickly established himself as one of the world’s best, earning three consecutive ICC Umpire of the Year awards between 2009 and 2011. Known for his sharp eye and ability to maintain composure under pressure, Dar became the face of elite umpiring in the DRS era. His retirement in 2023 marked the end of a remarkable chapter, with Dar having stood in more Tests than any other umpire in history.

Steve Bucknor (West Indies) – 128 Tests, 1989–2009

The West Indies’ Steve Bucknor was one of the most recognisable umpires of his generation. A schoolteacher and football referee (he even refereed a FIFA World Cup qualifying game between El Salvador and the Netherlands Antilles) before turning to cricket, Bucknor stood in five consecutive World Cup finals from 1992 to 2007 – a record unlikely to be matched. In Tests, he officiated in 128 matches across 20 years, becoming a fixture in the middle during some of the game’s greatest battles. His calm and considered style earned respect while his long service ensured he remains one of the most iconic figures in umpiring history.

Rudi Koertzen (South Africa) – 108 Tests, 1992–2010

Few umpires were as distinctive as Rudi Koertzen, whose trademark “slow finger of death” became part of cricket folklore. Koertzen, a former clerk and keen amateur cricketer, rose through the ranks to become South Africa’s most respected umpire. Between 1992 and 2010, he stood in 108 Tests, officiating in Ashes contests, World Cups, and high-pressure series across the world. Koertzen was admired for his consistency and no-nonsense approach, though he also had a dry wit that endeared him to players. His tragic death in a car accident in 2022 was met with tributes from across the cricketing world.

Daryl Harper (Australia) – 95 Tests, 1998–2011

Daryl Harper was the first Australian to be appointed to the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires, and he went on to officiate in 95 Tests. Beginning his international career in 1998, Harper was known for his approachable manner and good communication with players. He was part of the early years of the Decision Review System (DRS), which brought new challenges to umpires’ authority and judgment. Although he retired in 2011 amid some criticism of his use of technology, Harper’s contribution to modernising umpiring remains significant.

Rod Tucker (Australia) – 95 Tests, 2010–2025

Rod Tucker, a former first-class cricketer for New South Wales and Tasmania, transitioned seamlessly into umpiring and quickly rose through the ranks. Since his Test debut in 2010, he has become a mainstay of the ICC Elite Panel, and at the time of writing had stood in 95 Tests. Tucker is respected for his calm, understated style and his willingness to adapt to the demands of modern cricket. His longevity reflects both his accuracy and the trust placed in him by the game’s administrators, making him one of Australia’s most successful umpires.

Richard Kettleborough (England) – 93 Tests, 2010–2025

Richard Kettleborough has become one of the most admired umpires of his generation. A former Yorkshire batsman, he has been praised for his consistency, clarity, and authority on the field. Kettleborough was named ICC Umpire of the Year three times between 2013 and 2015, underlining his reputation for excellence. By 2025, he had stood in 93 Tests, including numerous Ashes series and global tournaments. His ability to remain composed in high-pressure moments has made him one of the most trusted officials in the modern game.

= 7. Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) – 92 Tests, 2010–2025

Kumar Dharmasena is unique among this group as a former World Cup-winning player. An off-spinning all-rounder who lifted the trophy with Sri Lanka in 1996, he transitioned into umpiring after retirement and became one of the leading officials of the modern era. Dharmasena’s international playing experience has often been cited as an advantage, giving him empathy with cricketers under pressure. By 2025, he had officiated in 92 Tests, while also regularly standing in limited-overs finals. His career demonstrates the successful shift from international player to elite umpire.

= 7: David Shepherd (England) – 92 Tests, 1985–2005

Though matched on numbers by Dharmasena, David Shepherd’s legacy deserves special mention. Famous for his superstitious hop on 111 (“Nelson”), Shepherd stood in 92 Tests and three World Cup finals. Affable, approachable and respected across the cricket world, he became one of the most popular umpires of all time. Shepherd embodied the spirit of the game during two decades in the middle, and his passing in 2009, at the age of just 68, was widely mourned.