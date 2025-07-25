Cricket, often perceived as a gentleman’s game, has a unique way of producing moments that are as gutsy as they are glorious.

Among the most unforgettable of these are the innings played by batsmen battling injury who have managed to override physical pain and discomfort by the desire to stand tall for their teams.

These are not the usual stories of technical brilliance or incredible strike rates, these are stories of courage, grit, and sheer mental resolve.

Whether hobbling between the wickets or wincing through every shot, these innings go down in history not for the runs scored, but for the heart behind them.

Let’s look back at some of the most heroic and memorable knocks played by injured batsmen in the history of cricket.

1. Anil Kumble vs West Indies

Antigua, 2002

In a crazy Test that was notable for a number of reasons, Indian legend Anil Kumble came in at number seven as India batted first. Struck on the jaw by a Mervyn Dillon bouncer, Kumble was later diagnosed as a broken jaw.

But instead of going straight to hospital, he came back onto the field, bandaged and patched up, and batted on.

He scored just 6 runs as India posted a total of 513 for nine. Perhaps more memorably though, Kumble later came out to bowl, sending down 14 consecutive overs with his jaw wired shut.

It was a more than useful spell that saw him claim the prized wicket of Brian Lara as he returned figures of 17-6-32-1.

It was an act of extraordinary courage that earned global admiration, and which led to Viv Richards saying, “It was one of the bravest things I’ve seen on the field of play.”

2. Graeme Smith vs Australia

Sydney, 2009

Graeme Smith’s innings in the 2009 Sydney Test has become part of cricketing folklore.

South Africa was facing an inevitable defeat, and Smith had already been ruled out of the game with a broken left hand and an injured right elbow.

But with nine wickets down and overs to go, the South African skipper walked out to bat at No. 11, knowing the pain he would endure. Facing fiery deliveries with just one good hand, he fended off the Australians with unbelievable courage.

He survived for 17 balls before being bowled by Mitchell Johnson. His valiant effort earned a standing ovation and defined the spirit of Test cricket.

Also read: The fastest to 7,000 Test runs – which Australian is in a league of his own?

3. VVS Laxman vs Australia

Mohali, 2010

VVS Laxman was no stranger to match-saving innings, but his unbeaten 73* in Mohali came with a twist; he was struggling with severe back spasms that left him struggling to move.

Chasing 216 on a deteriorating pitch, India slumped to 124 for 8. With Ishant Sharma and Pragyan Ojha as his remaining partners, Laxman stood tall, using deft touches, placement, and sheer willpower to guide India home.

His running between the wickets was almost non-existent, relying on boundaries and clever strike rotation. It was a classic Laxman special, elegance, temperament, and heroism wrapped into one.

4. Malcolm Marshall vs England

Leeds, 1984

West Indies‘ Malcolm Marshall’s courage with the bat was as impressive as his terror-inducing bowling. In the 1984 Leeds Test, he fractured his left thumb badly but still came out to bat at number 11 with his hand in a cast.

Using just one hand, Marshall held the bat in his right hand only, shielding his injury. Marshall survived for just eight balls, but it was long enough for him to score a boundary and, more importantly, help see Larry Gomes to a century with a vital last-wicket stand of 13 runs.

Thereafter Marshall came out to bowl with his broken hand, claiming seven for 53 in the second innings – a haul that included the caught and bowled dismissal of Graeme Fowler. It remains one of the bravest all-round performances ever seen in Test cricket.

5. Rick McCosker vs England

Melbourne, 1977

The Centenary Test between Australia and England in 1977 had no shortage of drama, and one of its defining images was Rick McCosker walking out to bat in the second innings with his jaw broken from a Bob Willis bouncer.

With his face bruised and jaw wired, McCosker, who had opened the batting in the first innings, came in at number ten, swathed in bandage. He made a score of 25 from 68 balls as he shared a ninth wicket stand of 54 runs with Rodney Marsh.

Australia would go on to win the match by 45 runs, curiously the exact margin of the very first Test a century earlier. McCosker’s courage was lauded across the cricketing world.

Read next: The fastest to 5,000 Test runs – who is India’s lone representative in this top 7?