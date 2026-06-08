England beat New Zealand inside three days at Lord's in June 2026.

The three-day Test match used to be a statistical anomaly. Today, it is dangerously close to becoming the norm. The urge to automatically blame modern batters for this trend is tempting.

T20 leagues have undoubtedly reshaped batting mindsets, accelerating scoring rates and shortened attention spans. Yet, it is unfair to blame players entirely for an environment dictated by structural shifts.

As modern pitches lean toward extreme manipulation, five-day Tests are evaporating into truncated weekend exhibitions. While some argue that these hyper-accelerated contests provide thrilling, fast-paced entertainment, the reality is far more damaging.

Very short Test matches, those concluding in less than three days, are actively eroding the tactical depth, financial viability, and historical integrity of cricket’s pinnacle format.

This structural flaw has been vividly illustrated in recent seasons.

Extreme, hypersensitive pitches across the globe have forced premature results, such as India’s two-day victory over England in Ahmedabad or South Africa’s lightning-fast low-scoring affair against India in Cape Town.

Also read: Fortress of tradition – 7 iconic milestones from 150 Tests at Lord’s

This past weekend saw England defeat New Zealand at Lords by 115 runs. It’s true that the game ended on day four, but it was also a match that was severely affected by rain and bad light.

A day of Test cricket is meant to see a minimum of 90 overs bowled. The England versus New Zealand game was over after just 166 overs (in other words, less than two days of actual cricket were played).

Reflecting on the state of the pitch after the game England skipper ben Stokes said: “From someone who loves Test cricket, is that something that will benefit Test cricket? I don’t think so…”

The game, which was the 150th Test played at Lords, was the second shortest to produce a positive result in the history of the venue, while it was the third shortest at any ground when all 40 wickets have fallen.

Whether chopped down by administrative pitch-doctoring or truncated by the elements, micro-Tests rob the sport of its fundamental identity.

Crucially, the problem with these short matches is not that they are uncompetitive from an opponent-versus-opponent perspective. If one international side is simply vastly superior to another, a swift and decisive victory is perfectly acceptable.

The true damage occurs when short matches stem from a fundamental imbalance between bat and ball.

Test cricket is designed to be a game of attrition, patience, and shifting momentum. Its unique beauty lies in a slow narrative arc: a standard pitch changes character daily, forcing players to adapt.

When a surface is a hyper-reactive “green mamba” or a crumbling dustbowl from the very first over, the element of skill is heavily diminished.

The intricate chess match is replaced by a chaotic lottery, alienating purists and failing to test the true temperament of international cricketers.

Beyond the structural damage to the game, the economic consequences of short Test matches are catastrophic for broadcasting networks and hosting boards. Organizing a five-day match is an incredibly expensive venture.

Ground preparation, security, stadium staffing, and technology infrastructure require massive upfront investments. Crucially, ticket sales and broadcast advertisements on days four and five represent pure profit for the host nation.

When a match concludes prematurely on day two or early on day three, millions of dollars in television revenue and gate receipts vanish instantly.

Stadiums are left empty, fans who purchased weekend tickets must be refunded, and local hospitality economies suffer. For cash-strapped cricket boards outside the wealthy elite, a string of short home Tests can result in crippling financial deficits.

Having said that, there is no merit either in producing flat tracks that offer nothing and which end in laborious draws after five days of toil. That’s hardly a spectacle anyone wants to see either. But a result after lunch on day five is what it is all about. Intrigue until the end.

Ultimately, the proliferation of premature Test conclusions threatens the survival of the format itself. Test cricket is already fighting a fierce battle for relevance against the lucrative, bite-sized allure of global T20 franchises.

Its main selling point is that it offers a definitive, ultimate test of human character and athletic endurance over five days.

If Test matches continue to mimic the frantic pace and short duration of limited-overs cricket, they will lose their distinct identity. To save the longest format, governing bodies must protect the five-day canvas that makes it a masterpiece.

A two-day Test match is the equivalent of a T20 game reduced to eight overs a side.

It goes without saying that nobody wants to see such a game and that there would be a genuine uproar if T20Is were increasingly becoming 16 over affairs. So why are two- and three-day Test match increasingly being allowed to happen?

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