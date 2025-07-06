India has levelled their Test series against England 1-1 with a 336-run win in the second Test match in Edgbaston, highlighted by the heroics of their captain – Shubman Gill.

The tourists’ bowling attack managed to claim the seven wickets they needed on day five to level the five-match series with three to play.

Indian captain Gill continued his fine form from their first Test defeat at Headingley, putting together a record-breaking performance to lead his side to victory in Birmingham.

Let’s take a look at Shubman Gill’s seven staggering records from India’s second Test win over England…

1. Shubman Gill’s 269: 7th highest Test score by an Indian

Gill’s latest sublime knock of 269 in the first innings places him seventh on India’s all-time list of highest individual Test scores.

His memorable innings at Edgbaston was just one shy of Rahul Dravid’s 270 against Pakistan in 2004, placing him among the elite top 10, which includes Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar.

2. Gill becomes the leading run-scorer across formats in 2025 with 1065 runs

His latest high-scoring Test match for India has seen him leapfrog England’s Ben Duckett, who has scored 1064 runs across all formats of international cricket in 2025.

It highlights Gill’s versatility across formats and ability to flip between Test, ODI and T20 cricket seamlessly, appearing more than comfortable to adapt his game.

3. Most runs by an Indian captain on debut series and by a non-opener in a Test: 430 runs

The 2025 Test series against England is Shubman Gill’s first as captain of the Indian Test team – with his red-ball career carrying an interesting symmetry to that of former captain Kohli.

4. First player in 148 years to hit a double century and 150 in the same Test match

Gill has placed himself in a league of his own by becoming the first cricketer to score a double-century in one innings and 150+ in the other of the same Test match – passing an elite group.

He’s backed up his leadership with two monumental innings to win the second Test of the series at Edgbaston.

5. Most sixes by an Indian in a Test in England: Gill struck 11

Gill made use of the batting-friendly conditions, suitably punishing loose deliveries and battering 11 sixes around the ground in the Test match.

His fearless approach hit England at their own game as the India captain launched some incredible blows of the Dukes ball into the Birmingham sky.

6. First Indian cricketer with 400+ Test, 200+ ODI and 100+ T20I runs

Yet another mind-boggling stat to back up the 25 year old’s immense multi-format versatility, he has now become the first player to hit 400+ runs in a Test match, 200+ in an ODI and 100+ in a T20I for India.

A record that is as rare as it is mesmerising, is there any player in professional cricket who offers as much across all three formats to their country?

7. Gill eyes Bradman’s incredible 95-year record: 585 runs so far in the Test series

Gill is flying in his debut series as Test captain, scoring 585 runs across four innings in the first two Test matches against England and he could have sights set on Don Bradman’s legendary 974 run mark set in 1930.

There are still three Test matches to go in the entertaining series and Gill needs 390 more runs to break the longest-standing individual series record.

If he bats the full six innings remaining, the 65 he’d need on average per game looks, in his current startling form, very much a possibility.

