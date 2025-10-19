Simon Harmer has not taken a lot of wickets, but is still among South Africa's most prolific Test spinners.

The series between South Africa and Pakistan has brought the use of spin in sharp focus.

Ten years ago, the idea of South Africa playing three spinners in the same Test would have seemed unthinkable, but there they were in Lahore windmilling away on a track that was full of assistance.

We say there were three spinners, but it could quite easily be argued that there were four (or even five) if Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis are also taken into account.

However you choose to look at it, the availability of spin options for skipper Markram was unprecedented for a country that has traditionally prided itself on its fast-bowling stocks.

With that in mind, let’s take a moment to look at the seven most successful Protea Test cricket spinners since readmission in 1992. It’s an interesting list with a surprise at seven and the absence of names like Pat Symcox and Robin Peterson. Let’s look at who makes the list.

1. Keshav Maharaj

Innings: 100

Wickets: 203

Average: 29.82

Strike rate: 57.40

No discussion about South African spin in the modern era can begin without Keshav Maharaj. Since his debut in 2016, Maharaj has been a model of consistency, endurance and skill.

A left-arm orthodox spinner in the classical mold, he has operated with control and guile across conditions, often on pitches offering little turn.

What makes Maharaj remarkable is how he has adapted to different roles: attacking in the subcontinent, containing at home, and contributing crucial lower order runs.

His 9 for 129 against Sri Lanka in 2018 remains one of the finest spin bowling performances by a South African, and his three consecutive five-fors in the West Indies in 2021 underlined his value.

Maharaj’s name is now etched among South Africa’s all-time wicket-takers, a testament to both his skill and his staying power. He is not as young as he used to be, but he will almost certainly add to his tally as he continues to play.

2. Paul Adams

Innings: 76

Wickets: 134

Average: 32.87

Strike rate: 66.00

Few bowlers have captured the imagination of cricket fans quite like Paul Adams.

Bursting onto the scene as a teenager, his “frog in a blender” action was unforgettable, but behind the spectacle was a genuinely talented left-arm wrist spinner who gave South Africa an edge during the late 1990s.

Adams was introduced as a teenager during the 1995–96 Boxing Day Test and immediately made headlines with a seven-wicket haul against England.

Though at times inconsistent, he brought much-needed variation to an attack dominated by fast bowlers. His career-best 7 for 128 against New Zealand in Wellington in 2004 remains one of South Africa’s best overseas spin performances.

In many ways, Adams paved the way for the acceptance of spin as a match-winning weapon in a team that had long preferred pace.

3. Paul Harris

Innings: 63

Wickets: 103

Average: 37.87

Strike rate: 85.50

Paul Harris might not have been the most flamboyant spinner South Africa ever produced, but he was among the most reliable.

A steady left-armer who relied more on accuracy, bounce and patience than extravagant turn, Harris was the ideal foil for the country’s powerful pace unit during the late 2000s.

Under Graeme Smith’s captaincy, Harris often bowled long, unglamorous spells designed to hold one end up while Dale Steyn and Makhaya Ntini attacked from the other.

His figures rarely sparkled, but his value was undeniable – particularly in South Africa’s series wins in England and Australia between 2008 and 2009.

Harris embodied the grinder’s spirit, making the most of limited assistance and playing a vital holding role during one of the team’s strongest periods.

4. Nicky Boje

Innings: 72

Wickets: 100

Average: 42.65

Strike rate: 86.20

A true allrounder, Nicky Boje’s contributions extended well beyond his left-arm spin. He was a handy lower-order batsman capable of defying attacks, as shown by his Test century against New Zealand in Bloemfontein in 2000.

With the ball, Boje was often tasked with the thankless role of containing rather than attacking, operating on flat South African pitches with minimal turn.

Despite this, he picked up 100 wickets and provided vital control in long spells. His ability to tie up an end and chip in with key breakthroughs gave the Proteas tactical flexibility.

While his record might not sparkle statistically, Boje’s longevity and versatility ensured he was a constant presence through much of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

5. Imran Tahir

Innings: 37

Wickets: 57

Average: 40.24

Strike rate: 68.80

Imran Tahir brought flair, passion and attacking intent back into South African spin bowling. The Pakistan-born leg-spinner was capable of turning a match in a single spell, though sometimes in either direction.

His googly was a genuine wicket-taking weapon, and his exuberant wicket celebrations became a feature of South African cricket in all formats.

Tahir’s best work often came on turning tracks abroad, particularly in Asia, where his attacking leg-spin provided something different from the country’s traditional approach.

Though he never quite replicated his limited-overs success in Tests, his presence added variety and aggression to the attack. His spell of 7 for 112 against West Indies in Cape Town in 2014 remains his standout red-ball performance.

6. Simon Harmer

Innings: 18

Wickets: 44

Average: 27.88

Strike rate: 54.20

Few South African spinners have been as effective in such a short space of time as Simon Harmer.

A consistent match-winner in county cricket for Essex, Harmer’s return to the national side after a lengthy Kolpak absence injected fresh energy into the Proteas’ spin department.

His tight lines, sharp drift and ability to extract bounce made him particularly dangerous on slow surfaces. With 44 wickets in just 18 innings at a superb average, Harmer has shown that South African spin can be both penetrative and reliable.

His performances against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka since his recall have hinted at the kind of impact he could still have in the latter part of his career.

7. JP Duminy

Innings: 57

Wickets: 42

Average: 38.11

Strike rate: 64.30

The surprise name on the list, and the perfect example of South Africa’s occasional reliance on part-time spin, JP Duminy was not a frontline bowler, yet his off-breaks often proved unexpectedly useful.

A natural cricketer with excellent flight and control, Duminy provided breakthroughs at crucial times, particularly in home conditions where spinners were often used sparingly.

His spell of 4 for 47 against Australia in Perth in 2008 remains one of the more memorable part-time efforts in South African Test history. Combined with his batting prowess and leadership qualities, Duminy was a vital cog in the Proteas’ middle order for nearly a decade.

