Genuine all-rounders are a rare and special breed. Players who can hold their own in a side as both a batsman and a bowler are not easy to find – especially in the world of Test cricket.

It’s slightly different perhaps in the white-ball arena where the requirements are perhaps less onerous, although by no means easy. But if one is to look for the truly elite performers at Test level, who are the all-rounders who can claim at least ten centuries in a career along with at least five five-wicket hauls?

There are not many who have achieved the feat. In fact, when Ben Stokes joined the group during the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, he became just the fourth player to reach the milestone. Here are the four members of one of cricket’s most exclusive clubs:

1. Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Centuries: 45

Five-wicket hauls: 5

Matches: 166

Arguably the greatest all-rounder the game has ever seen (that’s certainly what people from South Africa will tell you), Jacques Kallis was the ultimate rock for South Africa for over a decade. A technically impeccable batsman capable of anchoring innings and churning out hundreds with robotic regularity, Kallis ended his career with a staggering 45 Test centuries, a stat that sees him second only to Sachin Tendulkar.

What made his achievements even more remarkable was his contribution with the ball.

Though often seen as a support seamer rather than a front-line threat, Kallis still managed to bag five five-wicket hauls, often breaking crucial partnerships with his canny seamers. His versatility and longevity are what truly separate him; few players have ever combined run-scoring consistency with strategic bowling impact the way Kallis did.

2. Garry Sobers (West Indies)

Centuries: 26

Five-wicket hauls: 6

Matches: 93

Sir Garfield Sobers is the original template for the complete all-rounder.

A batsman of sublime skill and effortless grace, Sobers was equally effective as a bowler where he was capable of delivering pace, orthodox spin, or Chinamen depending on the conditions. He scored 26 centuries in just 93 Tests, including a then-world record 365 not out against Pakistan.

Sobers also took six five-wicket hauls, proving he was no part-timer with the ball. A cricketer ahead of his time, his ability to influence a match in every department set him apart in an era when specialisation was beginning to take hold. Sobers was a one-man team, a genius who could win matches with bat or ball.

3. Ian Botham (England)

Centuries: 14

Five-wicket hauls: 27

Matches: 102

When it comes to impact, drama, and pure entertainment, few cricketers come close to Ian Botham. The archetypal English all-rounder, Botham exploded onto the scene in the late 1970s and quickly made a name as a match-winner.

His 14 Test centuries often came at vital moments and at breakneck pace, with little regard for the opposition or scoreboard pressure.

But it was with the ball that Botham frequently stamped his authority. With 27 five-wicket hauls, he was often England’s primary strike bowler.

His performances in the 1981 Ashes series, particularly his heroics at Headingley, have passed into cricketing folklore. Botham didn’t just play the game; he grabbed it by the scruff of the neck.

4. Ben Stokes (England)

Centuries: 13

Five-wicket hauls: 5

Matches: 114 (as of July 2025)

The newest entrant into this illustrious club, Ben Stokes has become the heartbeat of modern English cricket. Whether it’s dragging England to a miraculous win at Headingley in 2019 or delivering key wickets as a tireless enforcer, Stokes epitomises the spirit of the modern all-rounder.

A wonderful leader, he reached the 1000-run, 100-wicket milestone early in his career, but with his fifth five-wicket haul at Old Trafford against India, he elevated himself into rare air.

Stokes’ 13 centuries have come mostly in high-pressure situations, often counterattacking, often decisive.

His ability to rise in moments of adversity and inspire those around him has made him not just a stat-compiler, but a generational figure for English cricket.

Special Mentions

Several great cricketers came close to joining the elite quartet but fell just short of meeting the mark:

Steve Waugh (Australia)

Centuries: 32

Five-wicket hauls: 3

Matches: 168

Primarily known as a gritty batsman and captain par excellence, Waugh began his career as an all-rounder but phased out bowling as he matured. Nevertheless, he took over 90 wickets and came within two five-fors of joining the list.

Carl Hooper (West Indies)

Centuries: 13

Five-wicket hauls: 4

Matches: 102

A stylish batsman and crafty off-spinner, Hooper was an elegant contributor across formats. His calm temperament masked a competitive edge, and he came tantalisingly close to making the elite group.

Tony Greig (England)

Centuries: 8

Five-wicket hauls: 6

Matches: 58

A strong and imposing figure, Greig’s numbers are impressive given his relatively short Test career. He cleared the five-wicket hurdle but just fell short on centuries.

As a combative cricketer and colourful personality, he remains one of England’s most intriguing all-rounders.

South African-born and quite possibly best remembered as an ‘Australian’ given his long career as a commentator, Greig played his international cricket for England.

