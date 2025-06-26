Chris Cairns was relatively successful at number seven for New Zealand.

The number seven batting position is one of the most crucial in Test cricket.

It frequently involves facing the second new ball and often requires batting with the tail in rearguard actions.

It is not the sort of position that suits everyone. For some, it is a counter-attacking role; for others, it’s a stonewalling or finishing job. But regardless of the approach, it’s a position that demands adaptability, courage, and tactical awareness.

With a minimum qualification of 1,000 Test cricket runs at number seven, let’s take a look at the batters who have managed the highest averages in this demanding role.

9. Ian Botham (England) – 1,329 runs at an average of 40.27

Sir Ian Botham was the quintessential all-rounder; flamboyant, fearless, and unorthodox. Batting at number seven was a natural fit for his aggressive style.

Whether England were under pressure or looking to push for a declaration, Botham delivered impact. His counter-attacking centuries could shift the momentum in a session, and his average of just over 40 in this position is impressive considering how often he batted in tough circumstances.

Not only was he facing quality bowling attacks, but he often walked in when England were wobbling. That he still managed to average above 40 is a testament to his ability to impose himself under pressure.

8. Matt Prior (England) – 2,787 runs at an average of 40.98

A vital cog in England’s climb to the top of the Test rankings in the early 2010s, Matt Prior redefined the role of modern wicketkeeper-batsman for his country.

Reliable behind the stumps and composed with the bat, Prior was a master of balancing defence with calculated aggression. His ability to shepherd the tail and turn tricky situations into match-winning ones became his hallmark.

With nearly 2800 runs at number seven and an average close to 41, Prior’s record speaks volumes. He was often England’s last line of resistance, and more often than not, he held the line.

7. Alan Knott (England) – 2,870 runs at an average of 41.00

Another Englishman, Alan Knott was the gold standard for wicketkeepers through the 1970s. A craftsman with the gloves, Knott was just as effective with the bat, especially when asked to dig in at number seven.

He didn’t have the explosive range of some modern keepers, but he had grit and technique in abundance. His 2870 runs in the position included several key contributions in Ashes series and tours of the subcontinent.

His average of exactly 41.00 from such a challenging position, and against high-calibre bowling, underlines his reliability.

Also read: Joe Root tops yet another Test record list as Sachin Tendulkar and Graeme Smith take a backseat in the 4th innings

6. Wasim Raja (Pakistan) – 1,127 runs at an average of 43.34

A somewhat forgotten name in today’s conversations, Wasim Raja was a stylish and adventurous left-hander. Though he often batted higher in the order, it was at number seven that he quietly compiled some of his most effective innings.

Raja had a reputation for taking on the spinners, especially in Asian conditions, and was capable of upping the scoring rate when needed. His average of 43.34 from 1127 runs at number seven is a mark of both flair and consistency.

He may not have been a superstar, but his numbers show how valuable he was in this role.

5. Chris Cairns (New Zealand) – 1,761 runs at an average of 44.02

Chris Cairns was one of the finest all-rounders New Zealand has ever produced, and number seven suited his free-flowing, hard-hitting style.

Cairns played during a period when New Zealand frequently found themselves in trouble, and his ability to fight back with bat in hand was crucial.

He was equally effective at rescuing innings as he was at accelerating the scoring. His average of just over 44 from the number seven slot is exceptional considering the responsibility he often shouldered.

A match-winner on his day, Cairns gave New Zealand’s lower-middle order real bite.

4. Greg Matthews (Australia) – 1,317 runs at an average of 45.41

Eccentric, determined, and endlessly competitive, Greg Matthews may not have been a classical batsman, but he was certainly an effective one.

Often overshadowed by more prominent names in Australian cricket during the 1980s, Matthews carved out a niche for himself as a fighting number seven. His performances against India, in particular, were defining.

He famously scored a total of 71 runs and took 12 wickets in the tied Test in Chennai in 1986. His average of 45.41 in this role shows his value not just as an all-rounder but as a dependable late-order batter who could hold the innings together.

3. Adam Gilchrist (Australia) – 3,948 runs at an average of 46.44

Perhaps the most explosive batsman to ever occupy the number seven spot, Adam Gilchrist changed the way teams viewed wicketkeeper-batsmen. His ability to decimate attacks with aggressive stroke play made him a fearsome presence even when batting with the tail.

Gilchrist’s nearly 4,000 runs at an average of 46.44 from number seven include countless momentum-shifting innings.

Whether it was a century in Perth, Australia, against England or a 57-ball ton against South Africa in Johannesburg, he brought game-changing power to a position traditionally seen as defensive. In many ways, he revolutionised the role.

2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 1,567 runs at an average of 48.96

Another dynamic left-hander in the Gilchrist mould, Quinton de Kock brought flair and confidence to South Africa’s middle and lower order. Equally capable against pace and spin, de Kock was never overawed by situations.

His average of 48.96 at number seven is remarkable, especially given that he often batted in high-pressure scenarios or alongside the bowlers.

His stroke play was clean, controlled, and devastating when he settled in. Like Gilchrist, he didn’t just survive at number seven, he took games away from the opposition.

1. Brian McMillan (South Africa) – 1,051 runs at an average of 58.38

Topping the list is the often-overlooked all-rounder Brian McMillan, a key figure in South Africa’s early years back in international cricket in the 1990s.

Though his Test career wasn’t long, McMillan made a massive impact with the bat. He was known for his calmness, resilience, and an ability to rebuild innings.

His average of 58.38 from the number seven position is extraordinary. With more than 1,000 runs from there, it wasn’t a statistical quirk, he was genuinely consistent.

Whether absorbing pressure or contributing to crucial partnerships, McMillan brought stability to South Africa’s lower order during a critical rebuilding era.

A big man McMillan had the look of a power-hitter, but he was subtlety personified, preferring to accumulate his runs rather than smash them.

Read next: England report cards (out of 10) after Headingley Test win over India – have we been too generous to Ben Duckett and not generous enough to Chris Woakes?