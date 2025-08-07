Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj and James Anderson have all bowled over 1000 overs since 2020.

England’s 2025 Test series against India highlighted the endurance of modern fast bowlers, with Mohammed Siraj joining an elite group to bowl over 1000 overs since 2020.

The pacer won hearts as he delivered over 175 overs in the series, while England’s Chris Woakes bowled the most overs (181) in the series at 36 years old.

Bowling long spells comes with consequences, highlighted by Brydon Carse’s withdrawal from The Hundred 2025 to manage his workload after bowling 155 overs in just four Tests.

Test cricket has witnessed a golden era of fast bowling that puts any murmurs of the format being in decline to bed.

Several quicks have racked up staggering volumes of overs, consistently delivering consistently high-impact performances in different conditions.

Among them, a select group of pacers have bowled more than 1,000 overs in displays of remarkable endurance and longevity.

From Pat Cummins’ relentless precision to Jasprit Bumrah’s unorthodox brilliance, these bowlers have shaped the outcomes of multiple Test series.

Here’s a closer look at which Test bowlers have sent down the most over since 2020…

1. Pat Cummins

Overs: 1270.4

1270.4 Innings: 77

77 Wickets: 170

Australia’s premier fast bowler and current Test captain, Cummins, has been remarkably consistent and effective across all conditions while leading his country.

Since 2020, he’s been central to all of Australia’s success, including the 2023 World Test Championship and defending the Ashes away in England.

Recognised for his immense accuracy, pace and stamina, Cummins has bowled more overs than any in recent years.

2. Mitchell Starc

Overs: 1253.3

1253.3 Innings: 85

85 Wickets: 162

Starc is invaluable to Australia and continues to be their strike bowler with the new ball and when it’s then reversing late on in Test matches.

He operates at the maximum, running in and bowling fast over after over with his match-turning spells key, especially with a pink ball.

The left-hander puts immense strain through his action and has bowled an admirable volume of overs since 2020.

3. Tim Southee

Overs: 1248

1248 Wickets: 121

Southee was instrumental for New Zealand up until his retirement, spearheading their attack after Trent Boult’s gradual Test exit.

He thrived in swinging conditions at home and was equally effective overseas.

His invaluable overs played a key part in New Zealand’s 2021 World Test Championship and now has a coaching role with England.

4. James Anderson

Overs: 1246.4

1246.4 Wickets: 127

Anderson bowled relentless spells for England into his 40s before being pushed into retirement despite still running in and claiming wickets with ease.

A master of control and movement, he was long England’s main man alongside Stuart Broad, bowling copious overs.

He is still one of the most enduring world bowlers even since his exit from the Test arena.

5. Jasprit Bumrah

Overs: 1069.5

1069.5 Wickets: 157

India’s Jasprit Bumrah is in red-hot form with his devastating bowling, creating the most awkward angles for batters.

His unusual action exerts mass strain on his body, which has led to numerous injuries since 2020.

However, he always manages to shake them off and bowl long, breathtaking spells, including his utter dominance in their 2024-25 series visit to Australia.

6. Mohammed Siraj

Overs: 1069.5

1069.5 Wickets: 123

Siraj’s emergence as a dependable workhorse for India since 2020 has been admirable; his fiery endurance has been critical in India’s touring matches.

The seamer stepped up during the 2021/22 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, grinding for his continued overs in the Test side and is now reaping the rewards.

In India’s 2025 Test series in England, Siraj often led the line as their strike bowler, steaming in for countless overs and rescuing a 2-2 series draw at The Oval.

7. Stuart Broad

Overs: 1025.1

1025.1 Wickets: 128

Broad bowed out of the Test arena in 2023 after the Ashes, yet remains in the top seven bowlers with the most overs since 2o20.

We will all remember his fairytale final appearance at The Oval, but it’s his longevity alongside James Anderson that stands out.

Broad put in the hard yards when it mattered, with countless memorable performances a testament to the long, strenuous spells he would frequently bowl both home and away.

