As the year draws to a close and we look back on performances over the season, it is time to take a moment to select our Test team of the season.

There was plenty of action this year, including a WTC Final at Lords, a closely contested five Test series between England and India, and of course the ongoing Ashes.

There have been many stellar performances along the way, and picking just eleven players is a tough assignment, but we are confident that this eleven has what it takes to beat any opposition on any surface.

This side is built on balance and resilience. It combines technical excellence at the top, creativity and aggression in the middle order, depth through genuine allrounders and a varied bowling attack capable of exploiting conditions anywhere in the world.

Here is our Test cricket XI of the season.

1. KL Rahul (India)

Innings: 19

Runs: 813

Average: 45.16

KL Rahul earns his place at the top of the order through adaptability and composure. Asked to fill multiple roles across the year, Rahul provided stability when India needed it most.

His ability to leave well early, then shift gears once set, was invaluable in overseas conditions, particularly where movement off the seam tested even the best.

Rahul’s numbers may not scream dominance, but his contributions often came at pivotal moments, setting platforms that others could build on.

No opening batsman scored more runs in 2025 than Rahul.

2. Ryan Rickelton (South Africa)

Innings: 11

Runs: 540

Average: 54.00

Rickelton’s emergence has been one of the quieter success stories of the season, but his numbers demand attention. Technically sound and mentally disciplined, the left-hander showed he belongs at the highest level.

His ability to play long innings against quality attacks marked him out as a batter of substance, not just promise. Rickelton complements Rahul well, offering contrast in style while maintaining the same emphasis on control.

It is true that Rickelton’s numbers are built around his mammoth innings of 259 against Pakistan, but however you look at it, he averages more than other candidates like Ben Duckett and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

3. Ollie Pope (England)

Innings: 14

Runs: 582

Average: 41.57

Pope’s season was defined by responsibility. Often batting at number and coming in with his team under pressure, he became a crucial bridge between England’s openers and middle order.

His willingness to absorb pressure and still score at a healthy rate fitted neatly into England’s evolving Test approach. Pope’s best innings were notable for their maturity, suggesting a player growing into a long-term anchor role.

South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder scored more runs and has a better average than Pope, but his numbers are wildly skewed by his innings of 367* against Zimbabwe. For his part, Pope scored two centuries with a high score of 171.

Also read: 7 incredible fourth-innings double-tons

4. Shubman Gill (India, captain)

Innings: 13

Runs: 939

Average: 85.36

Gill was the standout batter of the year and the natural choice to lead this side. His numbers are extraordinary, but they only tell part of the story. Gill combined elegance with authority, dominating bowling attacks without sacrificing discipline.

Whether countering pace or dismantling spin, he looked in complete control. As captain, he brings calm assurance and tactical clarity, qualities reflected in his own batting.

Such was his form in 2025 that he keeps players like Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Temba Bavuma out of this team.

5. Rishabh Pant (India, wicketkeeper)

Innings: 11

Runs: 607

Average: 55.18

Pant remains Test cricket’s great disruptor. His presence transforms matches, not just sessions. Batting at five, he repeatedly shifted momentum with fearless stroke play, often against the turning ball or high-quality pace.

Behind the stumps, his energy and sharpness were equally influential. Pant’s ability to change the narrative of a Test earns him a place in any modern XI.

6. Ben Stokes (England)

Batting

Innings: 12

Runs: 390

Average: 32.50

Bowling

Innings: 14

Wickets: 28

Average: 24.57

Stokes’ season was not about weight of runs alone. It was about impact. With bat and ball, he delivered in key moments, often dragging England back into contests that seemed to be slipping away.

His bowling spells were short, sharp and decisive, while his batting retained its trademark defiance. As an allrounder, Stokes remains unmatched for influence.

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Batting

Innings: 6

Runs: 293

Average: 73.25

Bowling

Innings: 18

Wickets: 25

Average: 38.20

Jadeja’s value lies in his versatility. With the bat, he was remarkably effective in limited opportunities, often finishing innings with control and acceleration.

His bowling, while not always dominant statistically, provided control and breakthroughs when needed.

Jadeja’s athleticism in the field completes the package, making him indispensable in this XI. Jadeja could have been selected at six where his numbers are better than Stokes, but his average at seven is hard to argue with.

Like Stokes Jadeja is a genuine allrounder and his presence in the team adds fantastic depth and balance.

8. Marco Jansen (South Africa)

Batting

Innings: 6

Runs: 180

Average: 30.00

Bowling

Innings: 10

Wickets: 19

Average: 22.52

Jansen continues to develop into a genuine Test match allrounder. His left-arm pace added variety to South Africa’s attack, particularly on helpful surfaces, while his batting grew in authority.

Jansen’s height and bounce troubled top-order batters, and his contributions lower down the order added depth to this side.

9. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Innings: 14

Wickets: 31

Average: 22.16

Bumrah remains the gold standard for fast bowling in Test cricket. His ability to strike early and return for decisive spells later in the innings makes him invaluable.

Bumrah’s control, combined with his unique action, allowed him to succeed across conditions, from seaming tracks to flatter surfaces. He is the spearhead of this attack.

10. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Innings: 18

Wickets: 47

Average: 16.00

Starc’s numbers this season are extraordinary and underline his match-winning influence. Bowling with pace, swing and hostility, he consistently broke partnerships and ran through lower orders.

Starc remains a bowler who changes games quickly, and his ability to strike with the new and old ball makes him a perfect complement to Bumrah.

2025 and his ongoing success in the Ashes has seen him go past Wasim Akram to become the leading left-arm wicket-taker in Test history.

11. Simon Harmer (South Africa)

Innings: 8

Wickets: 30

Average: 14.30

Harmer’s inclusion reflects the importance of high-quality spin, even in a pace-dominated year. His control, subtle variation and relentless accuracy proved decisive whenever conditions offered assistance.

Harmer provided a genuine wicket-taking option in the middle overs, balancing this attack and ensuring threat across all conditions.

Read next: The 5 fastest Ashes tons