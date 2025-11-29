While the rivalry between England and Australia for The Ashes trophy is one of the most storied and enduring in all of sports, dating back to a mock obituary published in a British newspaper in 1882, several other sports competitions around the world boast an even longer and perhaps richer history.

Many of these events have been held continuously for over a century and a half, surviving wars, economic depressions, and pandemics, a testament to humanity’s enduring love for competitive sport and tradition.

From the tranquil waters where scullers vie for a storied badge to the prestigious fairways of golf and the historic dirt tracks of horse racing, let’s take a look.

Here are some competitions that are older than cricket’s most famous bilateral series, and which continue to capture the imagination of fans today.

1. The Carlisle Bells (1559)

Though perhaps lesser known globally than the Grand National or the Kentucky Derby, the Carlisle Bells hold the distinction of being associated with one of the oldest sporting trophies still competed for in the world.

The bells themselves date back to 1599, when Queen Elizabeth I granted the city of Carlisle a charter for a horse race.

The original bells, one silver and one gold, are no longer raced for directly but are kept in a museum, while the annual race at Carlisle Racecourse continues the tradition.

This event’s lineage makes it an incredible example of pre-modern sport transitioning into the modern era, predating the formal establishment of many modern sporting codes.

2. Doggett’s Coat and Badge (1715)

The longest-running annual, continuously held sporting event in the world, Doggett’s Coat and Badge, is a highly specific and unique competition.

It is a four-and-a-half-mile (7.2 km) rowing race on the River Thames in London, held every July between London Bridge and Chelsea.

Established by Thomas Doggett, an actor and theatre manager, the race was initially for newly licensed watermen to celebrate the first anniversary of King George I’s coronation. The prize is a traditional waterman’s uniform (livery) with a large silver badge.

The race has been held every year since 1715, without interruption, a truly remarkable feat of continuity that makes it more than 150 years older than The Ashes.

3. The America’s Cup (1851)

Referred to as the “Auld Mug,” the America’s Cup is the oldest international trophy in any sport. The history began when the schooner, America, beat a fleet of British boats in a race around the Isle of Wight in 1851.

The trophy was donated with a deed of gift intended to serve as a perpetual challenge cup for friendly competition between nations.

The prestige and complexity of the competition have made it a pinnacle of sailing and technological innovation.

While the format and boats have evolved dramatically into high-tech hydrofoil catamarans and monohulls, the original deed of gift and the spirit of international challenge remain constant, a tradition that predates the first Ashes test by decades.

The next America’s Cup will be held in Naples in 2027.

4. The Open Championship (1860)

Golf’s oldest and most prestigious major championship, The Open Championship, was first held at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland in 1860.

The initial competition featured just eight professionals playing three rounds in a single day to determine who would be “the Champion Golfer of the Year” and receive the original Challenge Belt (which was later replaced by the famous Claret Jug).

As the birthplace of modern golf, Scotland provided a fitting venue for the creation of this iconic event.

The Open is a cornerstone of the professional golf calendar and maintains many of its original traditions, including a links-style course rotation, making it a venerable institution of the sporting world.

5. The FA Cup (1871)

The Football Association Challenge Cup, universally known as the FA Cup, is the oldest existing association football competition in the world.

Its inaugural tournament was held during the 1871-72 season, culminating in the first final at Kennington Oval in March 1872.

Organised by the newly formed Football Association, this knock-out competition was instrumental in establishing standardized rules for football and popularizing the sport across England and, eventually, the world.

Its “magic” continues today as professional clubs from all tiers of English football compete for the chance to play at Wembley Stadium, offering a rare opportunity for giant-killing upsets.

6. The Kentucky Derby (1875)

While horse racing has ancient roots, the Kentucky Derby stands out as the longest continuously held major sporting event in the United States, run every single year since 1875.

Held on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, “The Run for the Roses” is the first leg of the American Triple Crown. It is as much a cultural event, famous for its extravagant hats and mint juleps, as it is a pure sporting contest.

The consistent running of the race for nearly 150 years is a testament to its cultural significance in American sports history.

7. Wimbledon (1877)

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first hosted “The Championships” in 1877, making Wimbledon the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

It is the only tennis major still played on traditional grass courts, and it has maintained many unique traditions, such as a strict white dress code for players and a fondness for strawberries and cream among spectators.

Wimbledon’s history predates The Ashes and represents the genesis of modern lawn tennis as a competitive sport.

