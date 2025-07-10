Ranked: The best 20 Test batters in the world today

The 2025 ICC Test batting rankings showcase a thrilling mix of seasoned legends and rising stars who are redefining red-ball cricket.

In Test cricket, runs are the currency, and these 20 stars have dominated the longest format of the game this year with their quality, technique and temperament.

Who are the top 20-ranked ICC Test batters in 2025, and how do their ratings compare? Let’s take a look…

1. Harry Brook – England

ICC rating: 886

886 Test runs: 2438

2438 Test average: 58.04

Harry Brook has stormed onto the Test cricket scene with his fearless brand of batting, making him one of England’s most dependable run-scorers in their middle order.

Averaging nearly 60 and looking destined to score big runs every time he walks out to the middle, Brook’s intent at the crease in the Bazball era has seen him climb to the summit of the ICC Test batter rankings and become a key cog in England’s long-term Test plans.

2. Joe Root – England

ICC rating: 868

868 Test runs: 13087

13087 Test average: 50.92

Despite having been overtaken by his Yorkshire apprentice, Root’s class remains as he continues to be the heartbeat and cornerstone of England’s Test batting line-up.

To average over 50 in over 150 Test matches is the epitome of longevity and sustained performance that blends his rock-solid technique with the ever-changing required dynamic of modern Test cricket.

3. Kane Williamson – New Zealand

ICC rating: 867

867 Test runs: 9276

9276 Test average: 54.88

A dependable performer under pressure and respected leader, Williamson remains New Zealand’s go-to batting performer in the longest format of the game.

As captain and with the bat, he’s guided the Black Caps to some of the proudest moments in their history, including a World Test Championship title under his stewardship.

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal – India

ICC rating: 858

858 Test runs: 2018

2018 Test average: 53.10

The second youngest Indian to 2000 Test runs after only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and the second fastest opener to the milestone, Jaiswal is growing into a future Test batting great for his nation.

He’s made a monumental impact in his young career so far with his attacking mindset at the top of the order, indicating a long and exciting career ahead.

5. Steve Smith – Australia

ICC rating: 813

813 Test runs: 10424

10424 Test average: 56.34

One of the best and most unique batters of his generation, Smith’s unorthodox but ridiculously effective style has yielded extraordinary results as he rediscovers his form of old for Australia.

Though his world-leading heroics of old are becoming less regular, his impact and knocks of pure brilliance are still among the best in the game.

6. Shubman Gill – India

ICC rating: 807

807 Test runs: 2478

2478 Test average: 42.72

The Indian captain has found a new level of form in England and it seems inevitable he will continue to climb the list, especially following his multiple record-breaking performance at Edgbaston.

Branded as the ‘Prince’ with Virat Kohli the ‘King’, Gill’s big scores at the crease are helping him emulate the leadership and performances of the Indian hero as skipper and number four in the order.

7= Temba Bavuma – South Africa

ICC rating: 790

790 Test runs: 3708

3708 Test average: 38.22

Recently, making history and delivering a maiden World Test Championship title for South Africa, the captain contributed valuable runs and showed his class at Lord’s.

After a period of struggle for the South African men’s side, Bavuma’s leadership and ability to anchor long innings have made him invaluable and a national treasure.

7= Rishabh Pant – India

ICC rating: 790

790 Test runs: 3200

3200 Test average: 44.44

Watching Pant is exciting and the wicketkeeper batter is a true game-changer for India with his high-risk, high-reward strategy often paying off in his trademark extravagant innings.

His confidence, combined with an iconic batting technique means when Pant is batting, everyone is watching.

9. Kamindu Mendis – Sri Lanka

ICC rating: 781

781 Test runs: 1283

1283 Test average: 64.15

A breakout star for Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis has wowed with his ability to adapt and dominate in different conditions at a young age.

He’s been effective at a time when his nation has struggled for fluency, with his positive batting a beacon of hope for Test cricket in Sri Lanka.

10. Jamie Smith – England

ICC rating: 553

553 Test runs: 997

997 Test average: 58.64

Few players have hit the ground running in Test cricket like Jamie Smith, who’s looked assured and truly dominant every time he walks out to the middle for England.

The wicketkeeper batter has already played a series of imperative innings alongside the lower order and has rescued England from a few shaky situations on multiple occasions.

Top ICC Test batters: The rest of the top 20 list ranked

11. Travis Head – Australia

12. Ben Duckett – England

13. Saud Shakeel – Pakistan

14. Sean Williams – Zimbabwe

14. Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand

16. Dinesh Chandimal – Sri Lanka

17. Aiden Markram – South Africa

18. Alex Carey – Australia

19. Pathum Nissanka – Sri Lanka

20. Usman Khawaja – Australia

How are the ICC batting ratings calculated?

A complex algorithm that assesses a player’s performance in each Test match is used to determine the ICC batting ratings that indicate the ranking of the world’s best stars.

Factors such as runs scored, the quality of the opposition, match conditions and the result all come into the mix with players’ ratings based upon these variables.

Consequently, form is everything and constantly delivering large amounts of runs when faced with a steep challenge will lead to higher ratings.

A rating of 1000 is theoretically the highest ranking, though this hasn’t been achieved, and players earn or drop points from match to match depending on their performance.

