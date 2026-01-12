With the Ashes done, Australia cricket bids farewell to Usman Khawaja, the trailblazing left-handed batsman whose international career spanned nearly 15 years.

The 37-year-old’s announcement to retire marks the end of a journey that saw him break barriers, anchor innings, and produce moments of brilliance across all formats of the game.

From his debut in 2010 to his final appearances in 2025, Khawaja leaves behind a legacy of consistency, resilience, and leadership. Let’s take a moment to revisit the defining highlights of his international career.

1. Test debut and early impact (2011)

Khawaja made his Test debut against England in January 2011 at the SCG – the same venue where he brought the curtain down on his international career.

Though he scored just 37 in his first innings, his technique and temperament were immediately evident. Over the next few years, he established himself as a reliable top-order batsman, eventually becoming a fixture in a competitive Australian line-up.

His elegant stroke play, particularly through cover and the offside, drew comparisons with some of Australia’s greats.

2. ODI debut and early success (2013)

While still making his way in the Test side Khawaja also got a chance to showcase his skills in the 50-over game, making his debut for Australia against Sri Lanka in Melbourne in 2013.

He was run out for just three runs in that game while batting with the late Phil Hughes.

Though his ODI career never reached the same statistical heights as his Test career, he nevertheless made 40 appearances for the Baggy Greens, scoring over 1,000 runs with a highest score of 111 not out, including several match-defining innings in limited opportunities.

3. The 2013 Ashes and adversity

The 2013 Ashes series was a challenging period for Khawaja, with inconsistent form and injuries testing his resolve. Despite the setbacks, he showed resilience, working tirelessly on technique and mental preparation.

These experiences helped him mature as a batsman capable of facing some of the best bowlers in the world.

He passed 50 just once in six innings on that tour and didn’t play again for Australia for almost two years – but it was that time away from the game that allowed him to build his confidence and refine his game.

When he came back it was for a home series against New Zealand and that is when he bagged his first Test century – and things started to take off.

4. First Test century (2015)

Khawaja’s maiden Test hundred came against New Zealand in Brisbane in 2015, where he scored a patient 174 from 239 balls batting at number three.

This innings announced his arrival on the international stage and demonstrated his ability to build long innings under pressure.

He would go on to become known for his ability to adapt across conditions, whether on fast, bouncy pitches in Australia, seaming surfaces of England or turning tracks in India.

In all Khawaja scored centuries against New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India.

5. Dominant home form (2015-2018)

Have secured his place in the side Khawaja enjoyed a long patch of great form on the home surfaces of Australia. In a purple-patch between 2015 and 2018 he posted scores of 144, 145, 97 and 171 on his home tracks.

His only three-figure score outside of Australia came in New Zealand. But Khawaja was maturing and learning and his breakthrough in more foreign conditions was just around the corner.

6. Going big abroad (2018)

One of Khawaja’s standout innings came against Pakistan in 2018, where he scored 141 in Dubai. His fluent footwork against spin and ability to rotate the strike earned praise from pundits and teammates alike.

This innings established his reputation as a batsman able to handle challenging overseas conditions, a quality that not all modern players possess.

His highest ever Test score was also in Asia where he hit a massive 232 against Sri Lanka in January 2025 in a game that saw Australia win by an innings and 242 runs in a game where Steve Smith and Josh Inglis also reached three figures.

7. T20I appearances (2011-2016)

Khawaja’s T20I career was brief. In nine appearances, he scored 241 runs at a strike-rate of just over 130 and provided Australia with stability at the top of the order.

His ability to adapt to the shorter format without compromising his technique showcased his versatility. But T20 wasn’t never his forte as he was always more about technique and temperament rather than power-hitting and improvisation.

8. Record and milestones

Khawaja finished his career with 88 Tests, scoring 6,218 runs at an average of 43.84, including 20 centuries and 33 half-centuries. In ODIs, he amassed 1,220 runs at 34.85, while in T20Is he struck 184 runs in nine matches.

Notably, he became the first Muslim to play Test cricket for Australia, inspiring a generation of young cricketers from diverse backgrounds.

Tests: 88 matches, 6,229 runs, 42.95 average, 26 centuries

ODIs: 40 matches, 1,554 runs, 42.00 average, 2 centuries

T20Is: 9 matches, 241 runs, 26.77 average, 0 centuries

9. Legacy and impact

Usman Khawaja leaves Australian cricket not just as a prolific run-scorer but as a pioneer who broke cultural barriers and set an example of professionalism and perseverance.

His retirement marks the end of an era for a player whose technique, temperament, and sportsmanship were admired globally.

In announcing his retirement from international cricket Khawaja addressed the difficulties he had faced making his way in the game in Australia.

He said: “I’m a proud Muslim, coloured boy from Pakistan who was told he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now… I just want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be different.

“I want him or her to be treated all the same – not have racial stereotypes over who they might be.”

