Would you have Japsrit Bumrah bowl for your life?

Cricket has always had its magicians with the ball – the ones captains turn to when the game hangs in the balance.

In the modern era, where three formats demand very different skillsets, only a select few bowlers can truly be relied upon anywhere, anytime. These are the men you would trust if your life depended on one delivery.

From express pace to cunning variations, from unerring accuracy to sheer willpower, here are the seven bowlers we would back to bowl for our lives, if ever such a scenario existed.

1. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Test average of 19.82

ODI average of 23.55

T20I average of 17.74

If there is one bowler guaranteed to make this list, it is Jasprit Bumrah. His unconventional action, searing yorkers, and relentless consistency make him a nightmare across all formats.

In Test cricket, he has terrorised batters in England, Australia and South Africa with his ability to move the ball both ways at pace. In white-ball cricket, he is the gold standard of death bowling.

Whether it’s defending a slender target in the final over of a T20I or breaking a stubborn partnership in a Test, Bumrah has shown he can deliver under the highest pressure.

Without a doubt, he is the bowler opponents fear more than any other and who teammates trust unconditionally.

2. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Test average of 21.74

ODIs average of 27.45

T20I average of 26.44

Raw pace, hostility and skill – Kagiso Rabada has it all. At his best, he is arguably the most intimidating fast bowler in world cricket. His strike rate in Tests remains among the best of his generation, and he has produced match-winning spells against top opposition.

In limited-overs formats, Rabada might sometimes go for runs, but when the moment demands fire and precision, he is still South Africa’s spearhead. With his natural aggression and ability to hit the deck hard, he is the kind of bowler who makes batters second-guess every shot.

Also read: Which of these 7 batters would you have bat for your life?

3. Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

Test average of 23.37

ODI average of 28.39

T20I average of 21.45

While Rabada brings fire, Lungi Ngidi provides control and cleverness. His record in ODI cricket and T20Is is outstanding, particularly with his variations in the death overs where he possesses one of the best slower balls in the business.

He has the ability to mix sharp short-pitched bowling with slower balls and cutters, keeping batters perpetually uncertain. In white-ball cricket Ngidi has better averages and strike-rates than Rabada.

Perhaps not an obvious pick for this list Ngidi is a massively under-rated player whose performances in ICC tournaments have shown his temperament for the big stage.

He may not have the same aura as Rabada, but his knack of producing breakthroughs and holding his nerve in crunch situations makes him a bowler you can trust when everything is on the line.

You don’t need to look any further than his second innings spell in the WTC Final against Australia where he dismissed Steve Smith, Beau Webster and Pat Cummins to know that he delivers when it matters.

4. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Tests average of 20.44

ODI average of 20.40

T20I average of 13.74

The lone spinner on this list, Rashid Khan is a modern legend. His leg-spin, brilliantly disguised googly and rapid arm speed have made him one of the most difficult bowlers to read in world cricket.

In T20Is he is almost unplayable, consistently delivering miserly spells and taking key wickets.

But Rashid has also shown his value in ODIs and even in Tests, where he has taken on far stronger batting lineups than Afghanistan have ever faced before. His competitive spirit and calmness under pressure mark him out.

If you need one spinner to defend six runs off the final over of a T20I, there is hardly anyone better.

5. Pat Cummins (Australia)

Test average of 22.10

ODI average of 28.78

T20I average of 23.57

The Australian captain embodies composure. Pat Cummins is not just about pace and bounce, although he has plenty of both, but also about intelligence and leadership.

He has been central to Australia’s dominance in Tests, producing devastating spells on flat wickets, and his accuracy in ODIs is equally valued.

In T20 cricket, Cummins has proven he can deliver in pressure moments, whether in international tournaments or franchise leagues.

His calm presence, ability to stick to plans, and a knack for big wickets make him an ideal candidate to trust when the game hinges on a single delivery.

6. Ben Stokes (England)

Test average of 31.64

ODI average of 42.39

T20I average of 32.92

Stokes may be known primarily for his batting heroics, but his bowling deserves equal recognition, particularly in big moments.

He is not express pace, and he has had his fair share of injury issues, but that doesn’t matter because he has something even more vital: an iron will and an ability to deliver under immense pressure. He has the X-factor with ball in hand.

Think back to Lord’s 2019 when he bowled a marathon spell to give England hope in the Ashes, or to his crucial breakthroughs in World Cups. Stokes has that rare knack of producing magic with the ball when his side needs it most.

If you want someone with nerves of steel and the mentality to rise in do-or-die situations, Stokes is a must-have.

7. Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Test average of 27.40

ODI average of 24.81

T20I average of 20.32

Often overshadowed by names like Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Matt Henry has quietly built a reputation as one of New Zealand’s most dependable bowlers.

His success in ODIs, particularly in key games, is testimony to his skill with the new ball and his ability to bowl tight spells under pressure.

Henry’s strength lies in his accuracy and ability to extract seam movement, making him lethal in conditions that offer even the slightest help.

In Tests he has delivered big spells when injuries struck down New Zealand’s frontline bowlers, and in white-ball cricket he has shown the temperament to handle crunch overs.

Read next: Did Chris Gayle get named in this West Indies’ best Test XI of the past 40 years?