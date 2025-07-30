Revealed: The wicketkeepers with the most Test runs in another country

One of the toughest things in cricket is to score consistently away from home; a select number of batters have performed equally well abroad as they do or did at home.

Below, we list the wicketkeepers with the most runs in a foreign country:

1. Rishabh Pant (India)

1035 runs in England in 24 innings

2018 to present

Pant’s Test career started in England in August 2018. He didn’t take long to find his feet and registered his maiden Test century in his sixth innings, a well-played 194-ball 114. The milestone was a sign of things to come: England was going to be Pant’s favourite hunting ground.

The wicketkeeper has eight centuries, and half of them have come on English soil. His second ton was a brisk 111-ball 146 in Birmingham in March 2022. Pant’s last two centuries in England came in Leeds in 2025, where he chalked up back-to-back hundreds, a first innings 134 and 118 in his second dig.

He is the only wicketkeeper with a thousand or more runs in a venue away from home.

879 runs in Australia in 21 innings

2018 to present

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant took turns hammering runs off Australia’s bowlers when India travelled to Sydney in 2019. Pujara smashed an imperious 193 from 373 balls, while Pant cantered to an unbeaten 159 from 189 balls. Their centuries powered India to 622/7d.

The total was enough for India to bat once and take a loss off the table. The two sides eventually drew the series. The draw also helped India to make history, as they became the first Asian country to record a series win in Australia.

That was Pant’s finest innings in Australia and his only century down under. The wicketkeeper also has three half-centuries in Australia and averages a decent 46.26.

3. MS Dhoni (India)

778 runs in England in 23 innings

2007 to 2014

Most of Dhoni’s Test runs came against England. The mercurial wicketkeeper scored 1157 against English sides in India and in England, and more than half of those runs came in England. Dhoni scored eight of his 12 half-centuries against England in England.

His first half-century on English soil was an unbeaten 76 at Lord’s in July 2007 in his first match in England. Fittingly, his last half-century came in his final match in England, a well-made 82 at the Oval in August 2014.

4. Rod Marsh (Australia)

773 runs in England in 23 innings

1972 to 1981

Marsh bookended his trips to England with half-centuries. Australia was in a distressing position, floundering on 120/6 in the fourth innings, after England had set them a 342-run target for victory. Marsh did his best to draw Australia close to the target with a counterattacking 91 from 111 deliveries, but his effort was in vain.

His final match on English soil was at the Oval in August 1981. Dirk Wellham and Alan Border had rescued Australia’s second innings with a brilliant 101-run fifth-wicket partnership after an early wobble by the visitors’ top order. Marsh carried on the good work by establishing an 86-run sixth-wicket stand with Wellham that took Australia close to 300.

Marsh’s positive 83-ball 52 helped to ensure that Australia would not lose the encounter. The half-century was his sixth in England, and his 91 in Manchester in 1972 was the closest he came to a century in England.

5. Andy Flower (Zimbabwe)

771 runs in India in six innings

1993 to 2000

Andy Flower loved two things: wicketkeeping and batting in India. The Zimbabwean star represented his country in 10 innings in India, and he did not keep the wickets in four of them. Flower did not do well without the gloves; he scored 103 runs at an average of 25.75, with a single half-century to his name.

With the gloves, Flower plundered three centuries and three half-centuries in six innings at an average of 239. He scored 115 and an unbeaten 183 in Delhi in 1993 and 2000, respectively, and then registered his career-best Test score, an unbeaten, imperious 232 in Nagpur in 2000.

6. John Waite (South Africa)

684 runs in England in 27 innings

1951 to 1960

In July 1955, Waite walked to the crease and mounted a 212-run sixth-wicket partnership with Paul Winslow that took South Africa from 245/5 to 416/6 and positioned the visitors in a position of strength. Waite scored 113 runs in his 339-minute stay at the crease. His century and an unbeaten 10 runs in the fourth innings spurred England to a three-wicket win over England in Manchester in 1955.

That was his lone century on English soil. Waite also scored six half-centuries on his travels to England.

7. Alan Knott (England)

643 runs in Australia in 22 innings

1970 to 1977

Alan Knott waited until his 11th Test in England before he scored his first century. The milestone was a brilliant display of batting with England’s backs against the wall in Adelaide in January 1975. England was drowning on 76/5 when Knott arrived at the crease. The wicketkeeper scored an even-paced 106 from 205 balls as he resurrected the visitors’ innings.

Knott did his best to farm the strike while trying to save the match; however, his efforts were in vain. He watched his partners get dismissed and was left stranded, unbeaten on 106, and England lost the match.

In addition to the century, Knott also scored four half-centuries in England.

