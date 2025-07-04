Shubman Gill’s double ton at Edgbaston during the second Test against England was a remarkable achievement.

As a new skipper with a loss in his first game, Gill was under pressure to step up and fill the void created by the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

His knock was a real statement, as most double centuries inevitably are. At 25 years and 298 days when he hit the double ton, he is still a young man, but does he feature on the list of the youngest ever players to score a double century? Let’s take a look at that list.

1. Javed Miandad (Pakistan): Scored 206 runs v NZ at age 19 years and 140 days

The youngest ever: Miandad’s 206 against New Zealand in Karachi in 1976 came at an age when most cricketers were still finding their way through youth systems. In only his second Test, and still a teenager, Miandad batted with astonishing composure against seamers and spinners alike.

His innings laid the groundwork for a 21-year Test career defined by resilience, adaptability and late-match heroics.

2. George Headley (West Indies): Scored 223 runs v England at age 20 years and 308 days

Often called the “Black Bradman,” Headley’s 223 against England in 1930 came before he turned 21. That knock was essential in establishing the West Indies as a Test power. Headley’s elegant knock was significant because it came with his side under enormous pressure.

England had scored 849 in their first innings leaving the home side in all sorts of trouble as they fought to save the Test in the final innings. Headley set out his stall, showing that Caribbean batsmen could battle English attacks with grace and consistency. His technique and character set a foundation for future West Indian greats as the Caribbean side held out for a famous draw.

3. Vinod Kambli (India): Scored 224 runs v England at age 21 years and 32 days

Kambli’s ferocious 224 against England in Nagpur in 1993 arrived just a handful of days after he turned 21. His fearless strike-rate in an innings filled with pulls, drives and cuts, thrilled crowds and stunned the cricket establishment.

Part of India’s “Fab Four” in the 90s, the innings showed his dazzling potential – unlike his friend Sachin Tendulkar, whose career went from strength-to-strength, Kambli failed to emulate his youthful success, and he slowly faded into obscurity.

4. Garry Sobers (West Indies): Scored 365* runs v Pakistan at age 21 years and 213 days

Sobers’ unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 remains one of cricket’s greatest individual achievements. At just 21 years, 213 days, he scored one of only 32 triple-centuries in Test history.

Combining elegance with sustained aggression across three days, Sobers seemed poised to dominate for decades. His knock remains one of the most breathtaking double-plus centuries ever. The West Indies went on to win the game by an innings and 174 runs.

5. Graeme Smith (South Africa): Scored 200 runs v Bangladesh at age 21 years and 259 days

Smith’s milestone 200 against Bangladesh in 2002 was early proof of a natural leader. As a prodigious talent who’d become captain just months earlier, he justified the selector’s faith by anchoring the innings with extraordinary patience, mental fortitude and impeccable shot selection.

It showed maturity beyond his age and cemented his position as a key figure in South Africa’s rise to the top of the Test game.

6. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): Scored 242 runs v India at age 21 years and 273 days

In 1997, Jayawardene scored 242 against India in Colombo at just 21 years, 273 days. His innings was the starting point of a 17-year journey to legendary status.

The elegant right-hander bore the brunt against Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble with measured drives and late cuts. His double-hundred contributed to a high-scoring draw but more importantly, it heralded his arrival as the future of Sri Lanka’s batting.

7. Sunil Gavaskar (India): Scored 220 runs v West Indies at age 21 years and 277 days

Gavaskar’s 220 versus the West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971 resurrected India’s Test prestige. At 21 years, 277 days, the young opener silenced a fearsome Caribbean pace attack with impeccable shot selection.

His innings stood out for its precision and concentration as he overcame hostile bowling and a tricky surface. Gavaskar didn’t just score the double in the second innings; he also scored a century in the first innings with a performance that set India on a course from Test minnows to genuine contenders.

8. Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies): Scored 212 runs v Bangladesh at age 21 years and 278 days

Brathwaite’s measured 212 against Bangladesh in 2012 wasn’t flashy, but it was exactly what West Indies needed: steady, patient, and unflustered. Their traditional red-ball culture reborn, Brathwaite showed classical technique under pressure.

His knock, filled with long-serving defence and timely aggression, became foundational in his rise to leadership roles for the Windies. In all he faced 447 balls as the Windies, skippered by Denesh Ramdin, won by 10 wickets.

9. Donald Bradman (Australia): Scored 254 runs v England at age 21 years and 304 days

Sir Donald Bradman’s 254 against England in Adelaide in 1930 remains one of the most iconic innings in cricket. Made at 21 years, 304 days, it offered an early glimpse of a genius who would rewrite batting history.

Bradman’s knock contained audacious strokes, especially the hook and pull against great bowlers like Gubby Allen and Maurice Tate. That double hundred anchored Australia to a commanding seven wicket victory and set the tone for his legendary career.

10. Jacques Rudolph (South Africa): Scored 222* runs v Bangladesh at age 21 years and 355 days

Rudolph’s sensational 222* against Bangladesh in 2003 turned his career from promising, to formidable overnight. Rudolph wasn’t just young, he was on debut and playing at just under 22, he showed an unshakeable temperament, remaining unbeaten. His performance, mostly unheralded globally, was a record for a South African player at the time and helped the Proteas to a dominant win.

Rudolph, known for his calmness and range of strokes, made batting look easy. He played a total of 48 Tests for South Africa but never scored more for them than he did in his debut knock.

11. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India): Scored 209 runs v England at age 22 years and 36 days

India’s current opening batsman, Jaiswal’s 209 against England at 22 years, 36 days was made in Visakhapatnam in 2024. Opening the batting alongside double-ton specialist Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal was completely dominant as he smashed an attack that included James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir to all parts.

His score came from just 290 balls and comprised more than 50 percent of the first innings total of 396. It was a critical knock that was the difference between the two teams as India went on to win by 106 runs.

