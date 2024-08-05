A look back at the inaugural season of The Hundred

The inaugural season of The Hundred in 2021 marked a significant moment in cricket history, introducing a fresh and dynamic format to the game. The tournament, designed to captivate a new generation of fans, brought together top talent from around the world in a fast-paced, 100-ball per innings competition.

Southern Brave: The first champions

Southern Brave emerged as the champions of the inaugural edition, leaving a lasting mark on the tournament. Led by the charismatic James Vince and coached by the strategic Mahela Jayawardene, the Brave showcased consistency and resilience throughout the season. They finished second in the group stages with five wins, two losses, and one no result, demonstrating their ability to adapt and perform under pressure.

In the eliminator, the Brave faced Trent Rockets, a team they had lost to earlier in the competition. However, in a display of clinical bowling and solid batting, they bowled out the Rockets for a mere 96 runs and chased the target with ease, securing a seven-wicket victory and a place in the final at Lord’s.

The final against Birmingham Phoenix was a thrilling encounter. The Brave’s all-round performance saw them secure a convincing 32-run victory, with their bowlers and batsmen rising to the occasion. This triumph etched their names in history as the first-ever champions of The Hundred.

Key highlights and performances

The inaugural season of The Hundred was filled with memorable moments and standout performances. Players from all teams brought their A-game, making it a tournament to remember. Some of the key highlights include:

Individual brilliance : Several players delivered outstanding individual performances. Liam Livingstone of Birmingham Phoenix was the top run-scorer of the tournament, showcasing his explosive batting skills with 348 runs. On the bowling front, Marchant de Lange, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid and Rashid Khan displayed their exceptional skills with 12 wickets apiece. Youthful exuberance : The Hundred provided a platform for young talents to shine. Emerging players like Will Smeed of the Birmingham Phoenix and Tom Banton, formerly of the Welsh Fire, made significant contributions, proving that the future of cricket is in good hands. Crowd engagement : The format, with its emphasis on speed and entertainment, succeeded in engaging a new audience. The presence of a younger audience at the matches highlighted the tournament’s appeal beyond traditional cricket followers.

Innovations and impact

The Hundred introduced several innovations aimed at enhancing the spectator experience and making the game more accessible. Some of these included:

Simplified format : The 100-ball format was designed to be easy to understand, with straightforward rules and clear visual cues, making it more approachable for new fans. Colourful presentation : The use of vibrant team kits, catchy team names, and dynamic graphics added a fresh visual appeal to the tournament. Women’s and men’s matches : The simultaneous running of women’s and men’s competitions ensured that both received equal attention and promotion, furthering the cause of gender equality in sport.

As fans look forward to the upcoming season of The Hundred, the legacy of the first edition serves as a reminder of just how far the game has come and how it continues to revolutionise the sport and inspire the next generation.