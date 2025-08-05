Sam Curran has taken a five-wicket haul in The Hundred.

With the start of The Hundred just around the corner, it’s a good time to reflect on some of the great performances of the past.

Unlike regular T20 cricket where bowlers have 24 deliveries to work their magic, in The Hundred they have four fewer, given that their maximum allowed is 20.

Despite that, seven bowlers have managed to bag five-wicket hauls, some of them at quite astounding economy rates. 2025 will be the fifth iteration of the tournament which started in 2021.

Let’s take a moment to remember the standout bowling performances from the last five years.

1. Calvin Harrison: 5/11

Originals vs Superchargers at Old Trafford

Season: 2023

In one of the most astonishing bowling displays in the history of The Hundred, Manchester Originals South African-born leg-spinner Calvin Harrison tore through the Northern Superchargers line-up in 2023 with scarcely believable figures of 5 for 11.

His spell combined pinpoint accuracy, subtle variations in pace, and an almost telepathic ability to read batters. It was the most economical five-wicket haul in the tournament’s history, coming at a rate of just 1.65 runs per five balls.

In all, he bowled 12 dots from his 20 deliveries in what was a largely unplayable performance.

Harrison’s ability to turn the ball on helpful surfaces made him a menace throughout the season, but this performance at Old Trafford was the undisputed highlight. It was a masterclass in wrist spin bowling under pressure.

2. Tim Southee: 5/12

Phoenix vs Rockets at Edgbaston

Season: 2024

Veteran New Zealand paceman Tim Southee may have built his reputation in Test cricket, but his 2024 outing for Birmingham Phoenix proved he still has plenty to offer in the game’s shortest formats.

Against the Trent Rockets, Southee produced a clinical spell that dismantled the opposition with seam, swing, and precision.

He removed key batters in the powerplay and returned later to mop up the tail, finishing with 5 for 12 in his full set of 20 balls.

With an economy rate of just 3.6, it was a shining example of how experience and adaptability can still dominate a format built for aggressive batting.

3. Josh Little: 5/13

Originals vs Invincibles at Old Trafford

Season: 2022

Ireland’s Josh Little made headlines around the cricketing world in 2022 when he picked up a stunning 5 for 13 for the Originals against the Oval Invincibles.

Left-arm seamers are a rare and prized asset in T20 and Hundred formats, and Little used his angle to full effect. His variations, particularly the back-of-the-hand slower ball, confused batters and brought consistent rewards.

He bowled with genuine pace and aggression, striking in each of his spells and helping the Originals secure a crucial win. It was a performance that solidified his growing reputation as one of Ireland’s most exciting white-ball prospects.

4. Sam Curran: 5/16

Invincibles vs Spirit at Lord’s

Season: 2024

Sam Curran has long been known for his knack of delivering in crunch situations, and in 2024 in England he showed why he’s one of the most valuable all-rounders in white-ball cricket.

Playing for the Oval Invincibles, Curran picked up 5 for 16 against London Spirit in a dazzling spell that showcased all his skills: new-ball swing, death-over yorkers, and the occasional well-disguised slower ball.

Curran’s ability to adapt his length to suit both the pitch and the batter was particularly impressive, and the energy he brought into every delivery was infectious. It was an all-action display that left Spirit in tatters and confirmed Curran’s status as a fan favourite.

What made his performance even more impressive was the fact that when batting he hit an unbeaten 51.

5. Marchant de Lange: 5/20

Rockets vs Brave at Trent Bridge

Season: 2021

South African speedster Marchant de Lange delivered one of the earliest and most memorable bowling performances in The Hundred when he took 5 for 20 for the Trent Rockets against Southern Brave in the inaugural 2021 season.

De Lange’s raw pace and bounce proved too much for the Brave’s top and middle order. The South African quick bowled with menace and aggression, hitting the deck hard and targeting the stumps.

His wickets included several key batters and ensured the Rockets got off to a flying start in the tournament. Though the format was new and still finding its feet, De Lange’s spell was a timely reminder of the value of out-and-out fast bowling.

6. Imran Tahir: 5/25

Phoenix vs Fire at Edgbaston

Season: 2021

Few cricketers have played the game with the same joy and energy as Imran Tahir, and his five-wicket haul for Birmingham Phoenix in 2021 was the perfect example of his enduring class.

At 42, Tahir became the first spinner to take a five-for in The Hundred, finishing with 5 for 25 against Welsh Fire. What made the spell so special was its theatricality; from Tahir’s trademark celebrations to the relentless attacking fields that he demanded.

His googlies, flippers, and leg-breaks were all on display as he outfoxed the Fire batters. It was a timely reminder that guile and experience could still play a decisive role in the shortest formats.

7. Henry Brookes: 5/25

Phoenix vs Brave at Edgbaston

Season: 2022

Birmingham Phoenix had another bowling hero in 2022 when Henry Brookes stormed through Southern Brave with a devastating 5 for 25. A tall, skiddy right-arm seamer, Brookes found movement off the pitch and troubled batters with his heavy deliveries.

What made his performance especially memorable was that he did it against a strong Brave batting unit filled with internationals. Brookes mixed up his pace cleverly and took wickets at key intervals, stopping Brave’s chase in its tracks.

It was a breakout performance that gave Phoenix the edge and put Brookes firmly on the radar for higher honours.

Best bowling figures in The Hundred – top 7 summary list

1. Calvin Harrison: 5/11

2. Tim Southee: 5/12

3. Josh Little: 5/13

4. Sam Curran: 5/16

5. Marchant de Lange: 5/20

6. Imran Tahir: 5/25

7. Henry Brookes: 5/25

