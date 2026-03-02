Joe Root is one of the big name players up for grabs.

2026 marks a significant change in the world of the Hundred as there will be an auction for the first time, replacing the former draft model.

In what is the first season since teams became either part or majority owned by external parties, the ECB announced that the pre-season format for recruitment will also be a lot more similar to the IPL.

How will the Hundred auction work?

Instead of a draft system, this year teams will conduct an auction to decide which players will make up their squad for this year’s tournament.

Before we get there though, teams were given the option to sign up to four players. A maximum of three of these can be direct signings and are either overseas players or centrally contracted England players. A minimum of one will be a retention from their squad last year.

Retaining those will take money from the pot that has been given to each team and looks like this:

Men’s Competition – £350k (1 signing), £650k (2 players), £850k (3 players), £950k (4 players).

Women’s Competition – £130k (1 signing), £240k (2 players), £310k (3 players), £360k (4 players).

After that has been confirmed, teams will take part in an auction held on March 11 for the women’s sides and March 12 for the men.

For the men, they have a salary cap of £2.05m to work to sign up to an 18-player squad while the women have £880,000 for 15.

Before the auction, teams will submit a list of 75-100 players they are interested in and this will form the Auction Longlists of around 200 players which will come from the 1,000 players that put their name up for auction.

After it has been decided which players will enter the auction, they will then be given a tier of Hero, Ranked and Nominated based on the amount of aggregated pre-registered interest from each team.

The Hero players will be bid on in the first phase of the auction, followed by the ranked and nominated players in the next two phases.

After teams have finished with the auction, there is still an additional chance to strengthen in the form of the Vitality Wildcard which allows teams to sign players who perform well in the Vitality Blast, giving players not selected in the auction a chance to still earn a contract.

Which players are part of the auction?

1,000 players from 18 nations have signed up for the auction and there are plenty of big names up for grabs.

The likes of Joe Root, Sophie Devine, Adil Rashid, Deepti Sharma, Quinton De Kock, Tammy Beaumont, Sunil Narine, Beth Mooney, Shadab Khan, Deandra Dottin, Trent Boult and Davina Perrin have all signed up.

A full list for the men can be found here and the women can be found here.

A total of 67 Pakistan players have registered which comes as Indian-owned teams Manchester Super Giants, Sunrisers Leeds, MI London and Southern Brave would not bid on players from that country.

