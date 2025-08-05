Now heading into its fifth season, the trends and stats from The Hundred are starting to make for some interesting reading.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at which players have scored the most runs in the competition since it was first played in 2021.

Interestingly, no player has yet passed the 1,000-run mark, but that’s a milestone that will certainly be reached before the 2025 final takes place at Lord’s on 31 August.

1. James Vince: 980 runs

Innings: 34

Highest score: 90 not out

Average: 33.79

The Southern Brave captain has been Mr. Consistent since the inception of The Hundred. Whether opening or batting at first drop, Vince has delivered year after year with a clean, elegant style perfectly suited to the format.

He has come close to the 1,000-run barrier and is almost certain to be the first man to cross it in 2025. With a high score of 90* and a career average just under 34, Vince’s record is built on consistency rather than explosions, but make no mistake, he can accelerate when needed.

While Vince has played for England across all three international formats, he has failed to make a serious impact, but in The Hundred he has been superb.

2. Phil Salt: 935 runs

Innings: 35

Highest score: 86

Average: 27.50

Explosive and aggressive from ball one, he’s a big name on the franchise scene and a perfect fit for the intensity of The Hundred. He’s been a key figure for Manchester Originals and is often tasked with getting his side off to flying starts.

While his average is lower than others on this list, his strike rate and impact per innings are immense. His ability to take on pace and spin equally well makes him a nightmare for opposition bowlers. When Salt gets going, he is a player to be feared.

3. Ben Duckett: 891 runs

Innings: 30

Highest score: 92

Average: 35.64

Duckett has quietly built one of the most effective batting records in the competition. His unconventional yet adaptable style allows him to dominate both spin and pace, although he’s particularly effective against slower bowlers.

With a superb average of 35.64, better than any of the top ten run-scorers, he brings stability and flair to whichever side he’s representing. His highest score of 92 shows he’s not just a contributor, but a match-winner.

He is a big-name player and a man for the big occasion and, with 104 boundaries, to his credit he has hit the most in The Hundred.

4. Dawid Malan: 808 runs

Innings: 31

Highest score: 98 not out

Average: 32.32

One of England’s most reliable short-format players, Malan brings a touch of class and composure to The Hundred. His unbeaten 98 remains one of the best innings in the tournament’s history – it was a knock that highlighted both his range and his temperament.

Often batting at number three, he can adapt his game to the state of the innings, be it consolidation or acceleration. With over 800 runs already, he remains a crucial part of the Northern Superchargers line-up.

5. Will Jacks: 790 runs

Innings: 32

Highest score: 108 not out

Average: 25.48

Jacks is one of just a handful of players to have reached triple figures in an innings in The Hundred, with his unbeaten 108* one of the competition’s most explosive knocks.

A dynamic top-order batter, Jacks is all about power and intent. His average of 25.48 reflects his high-risk style, but his impact with the bat is often game-defining.

He boasts an exceptional strike rate of 162.21 and with 44 sixes to his credit is second only to Liam Livingstone in terms of the most maximums hit in the competition. Expect him to climb this list rapidly if he continues in the same vein this season.

6. Liam Livingstone: 755 runs

Innings: 28

Highest score: 92 not out

Average: 32.82

Livingstone’s presence in the list is no surprise. Known for his six-hitting prowess and fearless approach, he’s often the player tasked with turning the momentum of a game.

His highest score in the competition, an unbeaten 92, is a reminder of how destructive he can be when set. Although injuries and England duty have limited his number of appearances, he still boasts one of the best averages on this list.

If fully fit, he’s a serious contender to reach the 1,000-run mark this season. With 52 sixes to his credit, he has hit the most maximums in the competition.

7. Alex Hales: 736 runs

Innings: 33

Highest score: 68

Average: 23.00

Hales’ numbers may not be as eye-catching in terms of average, but few players are more naturally suited to the format. His strike rate has often been among the best in the league, and his aggressive intent from the start puts bowlers under pressure.

While his top score of 68 suggests he’s yet to convert a big innings in The Hundred, his value lies in setting the tone and seizing momentum early on.

