Tymal Mills is among the leading wicket-takers in the history of The Hundred.

Season five of The Hundred is incoming, with fans expected to flock to venues around England for a summer run-fest.

This uniquely English format of the game is designed for batsmen, with bowlers forced to struggle on flat tracks in run-friendly environments.

But from time to time, bowlers shine and do what they are meant to do: take wickets.

Some bowlers have been more successful than others, but interestingly only one bowler has taken more than 40 wickets in the format, with a further six making it past the 30-wicket milestone.

Here’s a quick look at The Hundred’s leading wicket-takers of all time.

1. Tymal Mills: 43 wickets

Innings: 29

Average: 17.13

Strike rate: 12.83

Tymal Mills leads the all-time wicket charts in The Hundred, standing alone as the only bowler to have crossed the 40-wicket barrier. With his express pace and deadly variations, Mills has thrived in a format where batsmen swing freely.

His strike rate of 12.83 is exceptional, particularly considering he often bowls in the toughest phases of the game – the powerplay and the death.

Mills’ left-arm angle and sharp changes of pace have consistently made life difficult for the opposition, and he’s become a vital weapon for the Southern Brave.

Not a youngster anymore at 32 years old, Mills is a franchise cricket regular having played in white-ball leagues all over the world.

2. Adil Rashid: 38 wickets

Innings: 29

Average: 18.34

Strike rate: 14.78

The only frontline spinner in the top tier of wicket-takers, Adil Rashid has shown that guile and control can still thrive in batter-dominated conditions.

The seasoned England veteran’s variations, especially the googly, continue to deceive some of the world’s best hitters. Rashid has been a key figure for Northern Superchargers, delivering breakthroughs in the middle phase of the innings and disrupting momentum.

That he maintains an average under 20 in such a hostile format for bowlers is testament to his enduring class.

3. Chris Jordan: 36 wickets

Innings: 28

Average: 20.19

Strike rate: 14.05

Chris Jordan’s reputation as a white-ball specialist is well-earned, and his impact in The Hundred has been significant. His combination of yorkers, slower balls, and experience under pressure have made him a go-to death bowler.

While his average is slightly higher than others on this list, his strike rate suggests he takes wickets frequently, and often in high-pressure situations.

Jordan’s athleticism and leadership add further value to his bowling exploits, making him one of the most complete T20-format players England has produced in the tournament’s history.

4. Adam Milne: 34 wickets

Innings: 23

Average: 13.94

Strike rate: 11.76

New Zealand’s international speedster Adam Milne may not have played as many games as others on this list, but his numbers are jaw-dropping.

With the best average and strike rate among the top seven, Milne has arguably been The Hundred’s most efficient wicket-taker. His pace and skiddy action have unsettled many batters, particularly on quicker pitches.

Injuries have unfortunately limited his appearances, but when fit and firing, Milne is a serious threat. Expect him to climb further if he stays healthy this season.

5. Sam Curran: 33 wickets

Innings: 23

Average: 21.18

Strike rate: 14.69

Sam Curran brings versatility to the table. Whether it’s swinging the new ball, bowling tight lines in the middle overs, or delivering clever variations at the death, he has the ability to do it all.

The left-armer’s ability to adapt his role based on matchups is part of his success in The Hundred.

While his average is on the higher side, his regular wicket-taking ability makes him a key figure for the Oval Invincibles. Curran’s all-round credentials often steal the spotlight, but his bowling in this competition has been quietly effective.

6. Benny Howell: 32 wickets

Innings: 30

Average: 19.50

Strike rate: 15.96

French-born Benny Howell isn’t a big international name or indeed a conventional white-ball bowler. He thrives on subtlety, cutters, back-of-the-hand deliveries, and a mastery of deception.

What he lacks in pace, he makes up for in unpredictability. Howell is often used in the middle overs where the field is spread and variation is key, and he’s built an excellent record for Birmingham Phoenix.

With batters increasingly looking to innovate, Howell’s ability to out-think them is what keeps him among the most consistent performers. At 36 years old he has plenty of experience and it shows.

7. Tom Hartley: 30 wickets

Innings: 29

Average: 19.16

Strike rate: 13.66

A rising name in England’s spin ranks, Tom Hartley has quietly put together a highly effective record in The Hundred. The tall left-arm spinner offers bounce and angle that can be difficult to line up, especially for right-handers.

His economy is solid, and his wicket-taking frequency is even better, with a strike rate of 13.66. Still early in his career, Hartley looks like a player who will be central to England’s white-ball future, as well as a consistent force in The Hundred going forward.

