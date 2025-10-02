The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is here, with India and Sri Lanka hosting what promises to be one of the most competitive editions in the tournament’s history.

Batting depth across the participating nations has never looked stronger, with several players coming into the competition in imperious form.

The prize for finishing as the top run scorer is more than just an individual accolade, it often goes hand-in-hand with carrying a team deep into the knockout stages.

From seasoned stars with proven records on the world stage to rising talents making their mark, here are seven batters most likely to dominate the run charts.

1. Smriti Mandhana (India)

Tournament prediction: 650+ runs

It is difficult to look beyond India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as a leading contender for tournament top scorer. Sitting atop the ICC ODI batting rankings, she has enjoyed a prolific 2025, scoring three centuries and three half-centuries in just 13 innings.

Her consistency is remarkable; she averages over 60 this year, and she has shown she can deliver against the toughest opponents, including a match-winning 117 against Australia in September.

Mandhana’s fluent stroke play and ability to adapt to conditions make her India’s batting lynchpin, and with home crowds behind her, she will be expected to pile on the runs.

2. Beth Mooney (Australia)

Tournament prediction: 600+ runs

Australia’s top order has no shortage of match-winners, but Beth Mooney stands out as their most reliable run machine. She has reached double figures in every ODI this year, a testament to her ability to weather pressure and anchor innings.

Mooney’s joint second-fastest women’s ODI century against India in New Chandigarh underlined her explosiveness when required, while her fifty against England in Hobart highlighted her versatility.

Australia’s dominance in global tournaments has often been underpinned by their batters racking up big totals, and Mooney looks primed to continue that tradition.

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

Tournament prediction: 550+ runs

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has built her reputation on being her team’s most dependable batter in moments of crisis. Ranked second in the ICC ODI charts, Sciver-Brunt combines composure with power, often accelerating just when her side needs it most.

She already has four half-centuries this year and will no doubt be central to England’s push in subcontinental conditions. While she doesn’t always open, her presence in the middle order ensures she gets plenty of time at the crease.

If England are to challenge for the trophy, Sciver-Brunt’s bat will almost certainly be leading the way.

4. Tazmin Britz (South Africa)

Tournament prediction: 500+ runs

South Africa arrive at the World Cup with high hopes, and few players are in better touch than opener Tazmin Britz.

Fresh from back-to-back centuries against Pakistan in a warm-up series, Britz has timed her peak form perfectly. Known for her aggressive intent and ability to dominate the powerplay, she gives South Africa the kind of starts that set the tone for big totals.

While her teammate Marizanne Kapp provides experience in the middle order, Britz’s recent purple patch suggests she could emerge as one of the breakout stars of the tournament. If she maintains her current rhythm, she will be difficult to stop.

5. Sidra Amin (Pakistan)

Tournament prediction: 450+ runs

Consistency has been the hallmark of Sidra Amin’s 2025. In just seven ODIs this year, she has passed fifty in the majority of her innings, including back-to-back scores of 121* and 122 against South Africa.

At 33, she brings both experience and composure to Pakistan’s batting line-up, often acting as the glue around which others can build. Her ability to convert starts into substantial scores is exactly what Pakistan need in order to progress deep into the competition.

Amin has quietly become one of the most effective openers in the women’s game, and the World Cup stage gives her the perfect platform to prove it.

6. Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Tournament prediction: 400+ runs

Few players can match the pedigree of New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates. A stalwart of the White Ferns’ set-up, Bates enters this World Cup as the fifth-highest run scorer in the tournament’s history, with 1,311 runs across multiple editions.

Her experience in big tournaments and her ability to adapt to varying conditions make her invaluable. Though Georgia Plimmer has emerged as a rising force for New Zealand, Bates’ sheer weight of runs over nearly two decades ensures she cannot be overlooked.

She might not be as explosive as in her prime, but her nous, shot selection and game awareness mean she remains one of the most likely candidates to top the run charts.

7. Harshitha Samarawickrama (Sri Lanka)

Tournament prediction: 350+ runs

The batting hopes of joint hosts Sri Lanka will rest heavily on Harshitha Samarawickrama, who has been her side’s most consistent performer over the past year.

With four half-centuries in 2025, including a decisive 77 against South Africa, Samarawickrama has shown she can stand up against higher-ranked opposition.

At 27, she is entering her peak years and will relish the chance to perform in front of home crowds during the Sri Lankan leg of the competition. While Sri Lanka may not be favourites, players like Samarawickrama can swing matches with their resilience and timing.

If she strings together a series of strong innings, she could emerge as one of the surprise packages among the leading run scorers.

