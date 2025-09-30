As the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup arrives, it is worth reflecting on how far the tournament has come since its unlikely beginnings in 1973.

What started as a bold idea devised in a Wolverhampton living room is now a global sporting event drawing millions of viewers and showcasing some of the best talent in world cricket.

Let’s take a moment to chart the story of the Women’s Cricket World Cup through its most significant editions and moments.

1. The pioneering first edition: England 1973

The Women’s World Cup predates the men’s by two years, thanks to the vision of businessman Jack Hayward (who is most famous for his role as owner and chairman of football club Wolverhampton Wanderers) and England captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint.

Together they devised the tournament, with Flint also leading her team on the field.

Seven teams competed in the inaugural event, including a “Young England” side and an International XI. Matches were played over 60 overs rather than today’s 50, and the champion was decided by a league table.

The decisive clash came in the final round-robin game, when Enid Bakewell’s majestic 118 carried England to victory over Australia. The home side sealed the title by three points to bring the curtain down on what was a landmark moment for women’s sport.

2. India joins the stage: India 1978

Four years later the World Cup moved to the subcontinent, with India making their debut as hosts.

Tens of thousands of fans packed into Hyderabad to watch Australia dethrone England in what was effectively a winner-takes-all final.

Though limited to just four competing nations – Australia, England, New Zealand and India – the event marked an important step. It showed women’s cricket could attract mass audiences in Asia, a region that would become central to the game’s growth.

3. A proper final arrives: New Zealand, 1982

For the first time, the World Cup featured a final. New Zealand hosted, with five teams including an International XI taking part.

The title match pitted unbeaten Australia against holders England. In a gripping contest, Australia prevailed by three wickets with just 11 balls to spare, cementing their status as the dominant force of the era.

The structure of having a true final would endure, giving the competition greater spectacle and clarity.

4. Australia’s dynasty and England’s resurgence: 1988 and 1993

Australia defended their crown in 1988, again defeating England in the final. Yet five years later, they stumbled.

The 1993 edition in England expanded to eight teams, with Denmark and the West Indies debuting alongside the Netherlands and Ireland.

In a tournament that broadened cricket’s reach, it was England who lifted the trophy on home soil, thanks to Jan Brittin’s composed 48 in the final at Lord’s.

Australia’s first failure to reach the final showed that the balance of power, while tilted, was not absolute.

5. Expansion and professionalism: India, 1997

By 1997, the Women’s World Cup had grown dramatically. Eleven teams took part, with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa joining for the first time. The format included quarterfinals, semi-finals and a grand final – a format that echoed the men’s World Cup.

Australia reasserted themselves, defeating New Zealand comfortably to reclaim the title. Yet the expansion was the real story. Women’s cricket was now a truly global competition, with full-member nations across three continents competing on equal terms.

6. New Zealand’s moment: 2000

On home soil, New Zealand finally had their crowning moment. In a tense Auckland final, they edged Australia by just four runs to claim their first and only World Cup to date.

The tournament also saw a shift to 50 overs per side, aligning the women’s format with the men’s. It was another step toward professionalism, consistency and recognition for the women’s game.

7. India’s rise and Australia’s dominance: 2005 to 2013

South Africa hosted the 2005 World Cup, marking the tournament’s first appearance on African soil. India reached their maiden final, only to be undone by Karen Rolton’s commanding unbeaten 107 as Australia won by 98 runs.

From there, the trophy see-sawed between Australia and England. In 2009, England, led by Charlotte Edwards and inspired by Claire Taylor’s brilliance, defeated Australia to claim their third crown.

But in 2013, Australia was back on top, beating West Indies, who had reached their first final, in Mumbai.

These years highlighted both Australia’s sustained excellence and the growing depth of competition, with India and West Indies breaking through to the latter stages.

8. A modern classic: England, 2017

Perhaps the most dramatic final in the tournament’s history came at Lord’s in 2017. England, roared on by a packed crowd, overcame India in a nerve-shredding finish.

Set 229 to win, India looked favourites before collapsing under pressure. Anya Shrubsole’s extraordinary six for 46 sealed victory, including the wicket of Rajeshwari Gayakwad to spark jubilant celebrations.

The match was watched by over 180 million people worldwide and is widely credited with turbocharging the profile of women’s cricket in England and beyond.

9. Australia’s seventh heaven: New Zealand, 2022

By 2022, the World Cup was a global spectacle streamed to millions. Bangladesh made their debut, underlining the competition’s continued expansion.

Australia, once again, proved irresistible. In the final in Christchurch, Alyssa Healy played one of the great World Cup innings – 170 from 138 balls – to set a record for the highest score in any final, men’s or women’s.

Australia beat England comfortably to secure their seventh title, underlining their status as the most successful side in women’s cricket history.

10. Looking ahead: Sri Lanka and India, 2025

The latest chapter in this key event in women’s sport will see India and Sri Lanka co-host for the first time, with the subcontinent again taking centre stage. For Australia, the challenge is to defend their crown, something they have not achieved since 1988.

With South Africa resurgent, England rebuilding, and India desperate to convert promise and home ground advantage into silverware, the 2025 tournament promises both quality and unpredictability.

