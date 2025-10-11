Jhulan Goswami has taken the most wickets in the history of the Women's World Cup.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup, first held in 1973, is the oldest global tournament in the women’s game.

Spanning decades of competition, it has produced unforgettable performances and set records that have stood the test of time.

From marathon innings to match-winning spells, the World Cup has showcased the very best of women’s cricket on its biggest stage.

Here are seven key records that capture the tournament’s rich history and global impact.

1. Most wickets in World Cup history: Jhulan Goswami (India)

Wickets: 43 | Innings: 34 | Average: 21.74 | Economy rate: 3.45

No bowler has dominated the Women’s Cricket World Cup quite like India’s Jhulan Goswami. Known for her pace, accuracy and longevity, Goswami collected 43 wickets across five tournaments between 2005 and 2022.

Her ability to swing the new ball and contain runs in the death overs made her a reliable and regular match-winner. She achieved her best figures of 4 for 16 against the West Indies in 2013, helping India secure a crucial victory.

Goswami’s record stands as a testament not only to her consistency but also to her leadership as one of the game’s greatest fast bowlers.

2. Highest team score in World Cup history: Australia

Score: 412/3 in 50 overs | Opponents: Denmark | Year: 1997

The 1997 World Cup in India witnessed one of the most dominant batting performances in women’s cricket. Australia piled up 412 for 3 against Denmark, a total that remains the highest ever in the tournament.

The innings featured centuries from Belinda Clark, who became the first player – male or female – to score a double hundred in a One-Day International just a few days earlier in the same competition.

Against Denmark, Australia showcased the depth of their batting order, overwhelming their opponents with relentless stroke play. This record-breaking score underlined Australia’s reputation as the powerhouse of women’s cricket.

3. Largest margin of victory: Australia

Result: Beat Denmark by 363 runs | Year: 1997

The same match that produced the World Cup’s highest team score also gave rise to its biggest winning margin. After posting 412 for 3, Australia bowled out Denmark for just 49, sealing a 363-run victory.

It remains the largest margin of victory in women’s ODIs, not just the World Cup. The gulf in class highlighted both Australia’s extraordinary depth and the challenges faced by developing nations in early editions of the tournament.

While the contest was one-sided, the match remains significant as a reminder of how the World Cup has evolved to bring greater parity and competitiveness to the women’s game.

4. Smallest margin of victory: South Africa v West Indies

Result: South Africa won by 1 run | Venue: Pretoria | Date: 24 March 2005

If Australia’s demolition of Denmark showed the game’s extremes, South Africa’s one-run win over the West Indies in 2005 highlighted its drama. In a group-stage clash in Pretoria, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first.

They posted a disappointing score of just 169, all out with one over of the 50 to spare. The West Indies fought bravely, only to fall agonizingly short at 168, losing their last wicket with just two balls left to be bowled.

It was Cri-zelda Brits with four for 37 who took the final wicket of Philippa Thomas, for what remains the narrowest victory margin in Women’s World Cup history.

For the South African team, playing on home soil, it was a moment of relief, for the West Indies, heartbreak. Matches like this underline why the World Cup is as much about fine margins as it is about dominant performances.

5. Most career runs in World Cups: Debbie Hockley (New Zealand)

Runs: 1501 | Innings: 43 | Average: 42.88 | Strike rate: 57.16

New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley is one of the most celebrated figures in women’s cricket, and her World Cup record remains unmatched. Across five tournaments from 1982 to 2000, she amassed 1,501 runs at an average of 42.88.

Hockley’s tally includes four centuries and 10 fifties, making her the first woman to score more than 1,000 runs in World Cups. She was also Player of the Final in 1997 despite New Zealand losing to Australia.

Hockley’s ability to anchor innings and produce runs consistently laid the foundation for her long-standing legacy and later recognition as the first female president of New Zealand Cricket.

6. Most sixes in World Cup history: Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

Sixes hit: 22 | Innings: 28 | Strike rate: 94.22

Few players have entertained the crowds quite like the West Indies’ Deandra Dottin. Known for her explosive batting, Dottin holds the record for the most sixes hit in Women’s World Cups, clearing the ropes 22 times.

She made headlines with the fastest century in Women’s T20 internationals in 2010, but her power-hitting also lit up the 50-over format.

Dottin’s aggressive approach changed perceptions of women’s batting, proving that big-hitting was not the sole preserve of men’s cricket. Her ability to accelerate innings and dominate bowlers made her one of the most feared strikers in the modern game.

7. Most runs in a single World Cup: Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Runs: 509 | Innings: 9 | Average: 56.55 | World Cup: 2022

Australia’s Alyssa Healy enjoyed a dream tournament in 2022, producing one of the greatest campaigns in World Cup history. Opening the batting, Healy scored 509 runs in just nine innings, including three centuries.

Her crowning performance came in the final against England at Christchurch, where she smashed 170 from 138 balls – the highest score ever in a Women’s World Cup final.

That innings not only secured Australia’s seventh title but also redefined what was possible in pressure matches. Healy’s dominance at the crease embodied Australia’s unmatched strength and depth in women’s cricket.

