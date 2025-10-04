Bowling has so often shaped the destiny of the Women’s World Cup. From Cathryn Fitzpatrick terrorising opponents in the 1990s to Jhulan Goswami’s record-breaking spells across two decades, the best attacks have invariably carried their teams deep into the tournament.

This year’s event, staged in Sri Lanka and India, again promises to reward the bowlers who can adapt quickly to conditions, exploit turn, reverse swing, and the sometimes-fickle bounce of subcontinental pitches.

Several names stand out as candidates to finish among the leading wicket-takers. They include seasoned veterans with vast tournament pedigree and younger players breaking through on the global stage.

Here are seven bowlers we are backing to dominate the wicket charts at the 2025 Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

1. Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Tournament prediction: 15 wickets

Few players bring the mix of experience and cutting edge that Marizanne Kapp offers South Africa. Ranked sixth all-time in ODI wickets, she requires only a dozen more scalps to become the leading wicket taker in Women’s World Cup history.

Kapp has a proven track record on subcontinental pitches, with 35 wickets at just over 20 in India and Sri Lanka and has consistently delivered across previous tournaments – 13 wickets in 2017 and 12 in 2022.

Her ability to strike with the new ball and return later for key breakthroughs makes her the heartbeat of South Africa’s attack.

2. Megan Schutt (Australia)

Tournament prediction: 14 wickets

Australia’s veteran seamer has long been a banker in major tournaments. With 27 World Cup wickets at an average of 21.37, Megan Schutt is within touching distance of Jhulan Goswami’s record tally.

She thrives on pressure, famously striking twice in the first over of the 2022 final against England, and conditions in India suit her skiddy, accurate swing.

Schutt’s consistency, allied to her habit of striking early, makes her a strong candidate to top the wicket charts – and perhaps write herself into the record books in the process.

3. Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand)

Tournament prediction: 12 wickets

The spearhead of New Zealand’s attack for over a decade, Lea Tahuhu remains a proven threat at the highest level.

Sixteenth on the all-time Women’s World Cup wicket list, she began her 2025 campaign by dismantling Australia with figures of 3 for 42, showing once more her ability to rise in marquee contests.

Tall, brisk, and relentlessly competitive, Tahuhu’s knack of breaking partnerships will be vital for a New Zealand side that often leans heavily on her firepower. If the White Ferns make progress, expect Tahuhu’s name to be near the top of the wicket tally.

4. Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Tournament prediction: 10 wickets

Though increasingly celebrated for her batting feats, Ellyse Perry remains one of the most reliable seamers in the women’s game. Ranked 11th in all-time World Cup wickets, she has long combined sharp new-ball spells with canny variations at the death.

Perry’s longevity and tournament know-how – she has featured in every World Cup since 2009 – ensure she remains central to Australia’s title defence.

With Schutt taking the spotlight, Perry could thrive in a supporting role, chipping away with crucial wickets throughout the group stage.

5. Kranti Gaud (India)

Tournament prediction: 9 wickets

At just 22, Kranti Gaud already looks like the next great Indian seamer. Her 6 for 52 against England at Chester-le-Street announced her arrival, the best figures by an Indian woman against that opposition.

Recent wickets against Australia further confirmed her quality. India will rely heavily on their spinners in home conditions, but Gaud’s ability to unsettle top orders with pace and movement could provide the difference in crunch games.

A breakthrough World Cup campaign would surprise few.

6. Lauren Bell (England)

Tournament prediction: 9 wickets

Lauren Bell is the youngest specialist bowler in England’s squad, but she already plays with the authority of a seasoned campaigner.

Her height and bounce make her a difficult proposition, even on flat pitches, and she impressed with 2 for 18 in a T20 against India in Mumbai late in 2023.

This is Bell’s first World Cup, and while adapting to subcontinental conditions will be a challenge, her natural attributes give England’s attack variety and bite. If she finds rhythm early, she could trouble any lineup.

7. Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan)

Tournament prediction: 8 wickets

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu enters this World Cup in sparkling form. Only a week before the tournament she produced career-best figures of 6 for 26 against South Africa in Lahore, moving past the 100-wicket milestone.

It was a reminder of her potency after a quiet run of matches, and Pakistan will need her to reproduce that control and guile on turning pitches.

With batters often seeking to attack Pakistan’s spinners, Sandhu’s ability to maintain discipline and induce mistakes could see her emerge as one of the leading wicket-takers.

