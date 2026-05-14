The Indian Premier League is nearing its business end.

Read these 2026 IPL predictions for insight into what could happen next.

Will Gujarat be able to secure another title? Time will tell.

Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians

Key talking points

PBKS

Punjab enters this match seeking to bounce back from a narrow loss to Delhi. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team has been clinical, especially with Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh providing explosive finishes.

Statistically, PBKS has been the masters of the run-chase this season, famously completing the highest-ever T20 chase of 265 earlier in the year.

Their bowling unit, spearheaded by Arshdeep and Yuzvendra Chahal, will look to exploit the extra bounce typically offered by the Dharamsala track.

Having started the season in exceptional form, they have floundered recently and have now lost four games in a row slipping from the summit of the table to fourth in the process.

MI

For the five-time champions, this match is about pride and testing bench strength. MI’s season has been plagued by injuries and a startling lack of form for the bowling unit.

While Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton have both shown flashes of brilliance with recent centuries, the team has struggled to close out tight games.

A curious statistical anomaly for MI this year is their poor powerplay record; they have failed to take a wicket in the first six overs in nearly 40% of their matches, often leaving themselves playing catch-up.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

In a rare trend, teams batting first at the ground have won 64.3% of the IPL matches here.

The average first innings score at the ground is a healthy 187.5 runs, with winning totals usually exceeding 191.

Shaun Marsh remains the all-time leading run scorer at the ground with 334 runs at an average of 66.8.

Set in May 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold the record for the highest score at the ground, with a massive 241/7 against PBKS.

The lowest team innings made at the ground is 116, scored by Punjab Kings in 2011.

The highest successful chase achieved is 189/6, accomplished by Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

The high altitude (1,317m) and cooler air at the venue cause the ball to swing much more than at any other IPL venue, often catching out batters from the plains.

Weather

Dharamsala will offer a much cooler, crisp environment at the HPCA Stadium. Evening temperatures will be a brisk 16 degrees, dropping towards 13 overnight.

Light mountain breezes are expected under mostly clear skies, though the cool air may lead to some condensation. Fans should bring warm layers for this high-altitude encounter.

Form

PBKS: L, L, L, L, W.

L, L, L, L, W. MI: L, W, L, L, L.

Predicted line-ups

PBKS

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Musheer Khan, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur.

MI

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Keshav Maharaj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Key players

Priyansh Arya

The young left-hander has been a revelation for Punjab Kings this season, currently maintaining a staggering strike rate of 226.49 in India.

Arya enters this game in scintillating form, having struck a fearless 56 off 33 balls in Monday’s clash against Delhi. His ability to anchor the powerplay while maintaining a high scoring rate is crucial for PBKS’s playoff aspirations.

Notably, Arya already has a century and five fifties in his burgeoning IPL career, making him the primary threat to MI’s struggling powerplay bowlers.

Rohit Sharma

Despite Mumbai’s elimination, Rohit Sharma remains their batting talisman and a key player for Thursday’s encounter. After missing five games due to a hamstring injury, he made a spectacular return with 84 off 44 balls against LSG.

Rohit has amassed 414 runs this season at an impressive strike rate of 158.62. His biggest challenge will be surviving Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him previously in T20s.

If he navigates the early swing, Rohit’s ability to dominate the middle overs could play spoiler for Punjab.

Prediction: Punjab Kings

Unlike the already eliminated Mumbai Indians, Punjab are fighting for a crucial playoff spot and have mastered the conditions at their second home in Dharamsala.

Their superior chasing ability and the explosive form of Priyansh Arya should outweigh MI’s inconsistent bowling attack, which has struggled to defend totals all season.

Also read: The next big thing? Five uncapped IPL stars set to dominate in the future

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings

Key talking points

LSG

LSG enters this home encounter fighting for pride following six consecutive defeats that left Rishabh Pant’s side marooned near the bottom of the table.

Despite their collective struggles, individual personnel are flashing immense form. Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis (a late arrival this season) is in devastating touch, recently blasting a 33-ball 85 against this very opponent.

Statistically, LSG presents a comment worthy batting curiosity – while they boast one of the league’s most efficient powerplay batting units as evidenced by a franchise-record 91/1 in six overs last match.

They also have the lowest middle-overs run-rate in the tournament.

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings are surging late in the season, securing five wins from their last seven outings to climb into fifth place.

Explosive batsman Urvil Patel is the man in form, recently smashing the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history off just 13 deliveries against Lucknow.

A notable statistical fact backing CSK is their historic chasing metric: their successful pursuit of 204 last Sunday marked the first time the franchise chased down a 200-plus target since 2018.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Teams slightly prefer to chase at this venue. Out of 27 IPL matches tracked, the team batting second has won 14 times, compared to 12 wins for the team batting first.

The average first-innings score at the Ekana Stadium is 173.56 runs. Historically known as a slow, spin-friendly track, it has evolved into a much better batting surface over recent seasons.

Former Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul holds the record for the most IPL runs at this ground. He has amassed well over 500 runs here, anchoring numerous innings for the home franchise.

The highest successful run chase achieved at this stadium is 177/2, completed by the Punjab Kings against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The lowest total successfully defended is here is 126, pulled off by Royal Challengers Bengaluru when they bowled out the Lucknow Super Giants for just 108 runs.

The highest team total at the venue is 235/6, posted by the Kolkata Knight Riders. The lowest team total is 108, registered by the Lucknow Super Giants.

The ground has historically been a paradise for slower bowlers. Despite this the best individual bowling performance is held by fast bowler Mark Wood, who claimed a devastating 5/14 by leveraging raw pace on a tacky surface.

Meanwhile, spinner Ravi Bishnoi remains one of the most prolific wicket-takers at the venue.

Weather

Friday evening in Lucknow will be notably hot, with temperatures hovering around 38 degrees even after sunset. Expect mainly clear skies and very low humidity, making for a dry, sweltering night.

A light breeze from the northwest will offer little relief. Visibility remains good, though the air quality may be poor.

Form

LSG: L, W, L, L, L.

L, W, L, L, L. CSK: W, W, W, L, W.

Predicted line-ups

LSG

Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav.

CSK

Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary.

Key players

Prince Yadav

Sitting fourth on the Purple Cap standings, Yadav is a vital bowling asset for Lucknow who has excelled on the spin-friendly Ekana deck despite being a pace merchant.

His ability to restrict runs in the middle overs and break partnerships will be crucial against Chennai’s aggressive batting lineup.

Coming off a disciplined spell in their recent encounter, his tactical execution against spin-dominant batsmen gives LSG defensive stability. If he can stifle the run rate early in his spell, he will force errors and restrict CSK to a chaseable total.

Urvil Patel

A relative unknown until recently Urvil Patel enters Friday’s clash as Chennai’s premier dynamic weapon following his record-breaking 13-ball half-century against Lucknow last week.

His current form allows CSK to dominate the powerplay and put immediate pressure on the LSG bowling attack. Patel’s fearless approach against both pace and spin make him the definitive match-winner for Chennai.

A similar explosive start on Friday could easily take the game away from the hosts during the opening overs.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings

CSK hold all the momentum after winning five of their last seven games, including a successful 200-plus run chase against LSG last Sunday.

In stark contrast, Lucknow are reeling from a horror run of one win in seven with severe middle-overs batting stagnation.

Urvil Patel’s blistering form gives CSK a decisive powerplay edge that the deflated LSG bowling attack will struggle to contain. And don’t forget, CSK have everything to play for while LSG only have pride on the line.

Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans

Key talking points

KKR

After a slow start KKR enters this home fixture in sizzling form, having secured three victories in their last four outings to solidify their playoff credentials.

The loss against RCB on Wednesday was damaging though and they now need to win each of their last three games (and hope that other results go their way) if they are to have a hope of making the play-offs.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy remains their primary weapon, leading the team’s wicket charts with 16 scalps.

Curiously, Eden Gardens has served up a massive statistical anomaly this season: KKR has a 100 percent win record when chasing at home, but they have lost every single match when forced to bat first.

GT

Gujarat Titans travel to Kolkata as the tournament’s undisputed in-form team, riding a spectacular five-game unbeaten winning streak.

Opening batsman Sai Sudharsan is in blistering touch, crossing the 500-run milestone for the season, while fast bowler Kagiso Rabada sits near the top of the wicket-taking charts.

Statistically, GT possesses the league’s most efficient death-bowling economy rate this year at 8.4, yet they face a glaring anomaly: despite their high-flying top-table position, they have hit the fewest total sixes of any team in the tournament.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Teams heavily prefer to chase at Eden Gardens due to the prominent dew factor later in the evening. In 104 IPL matches, the chasing team has emerged victorious 59 times, compared to 43 wins for the team batting first.

The historical average first-innings score is 164.59 runs. However, this figure is heavily skewed by older seasons; modern pitches here are exceptionally flat, regularly yielding scores well above 200.

Legendary former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir leads the charts with 1,408 runs scored across 47 matches. He is closely followed by fellow batsman Robin Uthappa, who scored 1,160 runs at the venue.

Eden Gardens holds the record for the highest successful run chase in IPL history. The Punjab Kings miraculously chased down a mammoth target of 261, finishing at 262/2 against KKR.

The lowest score successfully defended in a completed match here is 131 by KKR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The highest team total is 262/2 by the Punjab Kings. The lowest team total is a shocking 49 all-out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which remains the lowest team total in the history of the IPL.

Despite the track evolving into a boundary-laden, high-scoring highway, mystery spinner Sunil Narine completely dominates the bowling charts here.

He has taken over 70 wickets at Eden Gardens, maintaining an incredibly low economy rate on a ground built for batters.

Weather

Kolkata is set for a warm and humid Saturday evening, with temperatures around 31 degrees. The sky will likely be mostly clear with only a few scattered clouds.

A gentle southerly breeze typical of the pre-monsoon season will bring in moisture, keeping the ‘real feel’ temperature higher. No significant precipitation is expected, providing a stable night and the prospect of uninterrupted cricket.

Form

KKR: L, W, W, W, W.

L, W, W, W, W. GT: W, W, W, W, W.

Predicted line-ups

KKR

Finn Allen, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

GT

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Key players

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The young top-order batsman shoulders massive responsibility and has found some good form in recent outings with two fifty-plus scores in his last three outings.

Raghuvanshi’s natural aggression and ability to manipulate fielders during the powerplay make him the ideal candidate to dominate KKR’s top order.

Playing at Eden Gardens, his tactical approach against Gujarat’s formidable new-ball attack will dictate whether KKR can build a competitive total or chase successfully under intense pressure.

Sai Sudharsan

Sudharsan is the batting linchpin for the tournament’s most in-form team, having already crossed the 500-run milestone this season (he is currently the competition’s second highest scorer for the season).

His immaculate anchoring ability allows GT’s heavy hitters to play freely around him.

On a spinning Eden Gardens track, Sudharsan’s exceptional footwork and composure against KKR’s dangerous spin twins, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, will be vital to maintaining Gujarat’s five-game unbeaten streak.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans

The Titans enter Saturday’s game as the tournament’s most in-form unit, riding a rampant five-game unbeaten streak.

While KKR possesses a dangerous spin duo, their batting line-up remains highly inconsistent following their recent defeat to RCB.

GT’s well-oiled death-bowling unit and Sai Sudharsan’s elite anchoring form give them the tactical edge to secure victory.

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