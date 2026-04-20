The Indian Premier League is a tournament that rewards consistency and individual brilliance, but the ultimate prize, the trophy itself, can remain frustratingly elusive for even the game’s greatest icons.

For 17 long seasons, the narrative of ‘the nearly men’ was headlined by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their talisman, Virat Kohli.

However, the long-standing ‘unlucky’ tag was finally shed last season, when RCB defeated the Punjab Kings in a historic final.

This victory removed Kohli from the list of all-time greats without a title, leaving a new void in the hall of those who conquered every peak except the IPL summit.

Looking back over the last 18 seasons of the games’ premier franchise league, here is our ultimate Unlucky XI, which features outstanding players who, despite their individual records and impact on the league, never managed to lift the IPL trophy.

1. Chris Gayle

The ‘Universe Boss’ is arguably the greatest T20 batter of all time, but an IPL title is a glaring omission from his resume. Gayle’s peak years at RCB were defined by pure carnage, including his legendary 175* in 2013.

Despite multiple final appearances, most notably the heart breaking 2016 loss where he scored 76 off 38 balls, Gayle never got to hold the silverware before transitioning to Punjab Kings and later moving away from the league.

2. KL Rahul

Statistically, Rahul is one of the most prolific openers in IPL history, consistently crossing the 500-run mark season-after-season.

From his early days at RCB to leading Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, he has been a run-machine. While he led LSG to consecutive playoffs, the final step has always eluded him, making him one of the most high-profile active players still searching for a championship.

3. AB de Villiers

Known as ‘Mr. 360’, De Villiers redefined what was possible on a cricket field. His partnership with Kohli at RCB was the stuff of legend, yet the South Africa retired without a title to his name.

When RCB finally broke the curse in 2025, Kohli famously stated the victory belonged as much to AB as it did to the current squad, acknowledging the years of “heartbreak and hustle” they endured together.

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4. Rishabh Pant

Now at LSG, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter was previously the face of the Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) for years. Pant has produced some of the league’s most audacious innings and successfully led his side to the playoffs.

However, Delhi remains one of the original franchises yet to taste title success, leaving their captain as one of the premier Indian stars without a trophy.

5. Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell has been a match-winner for multiple franchises, including a standout 2014 season with Kings XI Punjab where he led them to the final.

Despite finding a consistent home at RCB in later years and contributing to their deep playoff runs, he was no longer part of the title-winning core by the time they triumphed in 2025, leaving the Australia star on this list.

6. Chris Morris

For a time, Morris was the most expensive player in IPL auction history, valued for his rare ability to bowl 140kph at the death and hit massive sixes.

He played vital roles for Delhi, Rajasthan, and RCB, but despite being a high-impact “clutch” player, he never found himself on a winning podium before his retirement from the league.

7. Anil Kumble (captain)

The legendary leg-spinner led RCB to their first-ever final in 2009, where his magnificent spell of 4/16 was somehow not enough to secure victory against Deccan Chargers.

Kumble’s tactical acumen and sheer competitive will made him a great leader, but he remains the most iconic Indian captain to never win the IPL title.

8. Amit Mishra

Mishra is a triple-hat-trick hero and one of the leading wicket-takers in the league’s history.

His longevity is remarkable, yet he has spent much of his career with franchises like Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants that have struggled to cross the final hurdle. As a quintessential T20 wicket-taker, his lack of a winner’s medal is a statistical anomaly.

9. Dale Steyn

Widely considered the greatest fast bowler of his generation, Steyn’s IPL journey saw him terrorize batters for Deccan Chargers, SRH, and RCB.

His “burn” and precision were unmatched, but the timing of his stints never aligned with a championship-winning campaign, particularly missing out during SRH’s 2016 triumph as he was no longer a regular starter.

10. Zaheer Khan

The “Pro” was a master of swing and tactical bowling, serving as a mentor and leader for both RCB and Delhi.

While he won the World Cup with India in 2011, his IPL career ended without the domestic T20 trophy, despite several seasons where he was the backbone of his team’s bowling attack.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leading wicket-taker in IPL history, Chahal was the heart of the RCB bowling attack for nearly a decade. After moving to Rajasthan Royals, he continued to dominate, but even a record-breaking tally of wickets hasn’t been enough to secure a title.

His exclusion from RCB’s 2025 winning squad means the league’s greatest spinner remains its most prominent trophyless bowler.

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